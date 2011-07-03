Trending

Italian Milivinti wins ixs Swiss Cup in Chur

Derron earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:03:34.16
2Janick Lieberherr (Swi)0:00:04.32
3Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:04.57
4Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:05.65
5Sam Shucksmith (GBr)0:00:05.98
6James Stock (GBr)0:00:06.08
7Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:06.11
8Dave Goris (Bel)0:00:06.31
9Basil Weber (Swi)0:00:07.94
10Stuart Macdonald (Aus)0:00:08.03
11Samuel Zbinden (Swi)0:00:08.14
12Gregor Voss (Ger)0:00:08.83
13Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:08.88
14Andreas Schafer (Swi)0:00:09.99
15Rudolf Biedermann (Swi)0:00:10.08
16Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:11.55
17Pascal Tinner (Swi)0:00:11.68
18Samuel Baumann (Swi)0:00:12.07
19Alex Holowko (GBr)0:00:12.29
20Fabian Pfister (Swi)0:00:12.33
21Marius Paccolat (Swi)0:00:12.37
22Antonin Urner (Swi)0:00:13.00
23Marcus Neumann (Ger)0:00:13.05
24Colin Favre (Swi)0:00:13.39
25Belli Walter (Ita)0:00:13.66
26Fabian Kuttel (Swi)0:00:13.76
27Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:13.86
28Alec Montanier (Swi)0:00:14.07
29Christian Vogt (Ger)0:00:14.31
30Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)0:00:14.32
31Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:14.48
32Miikael Kinnunen (Aus)0:00:14.50
33Ziki Fontana (Swi)0:00:15.36
34Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:15.77
35Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:16.02
36Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:16.36
37Simon Brum (Fra)0:00:16.37
38Daniel Vogt (Ger)0:00:17.37
39Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:17.40
40Nicolas Omlin (Swi)0:00:17.94
41David Pache (Swi)0:00:18.31
42Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)0:00:18.68
43Florian Müller (Swi)0:00:18.86
44Matthias Wengenroth (Ger)0:00:19.12
45Aviv Yanowski (Isr)0:00:19.24
46Nicolas Cherik (Swi)0:00:19.32
47Christoph Faessler (Swi)0:00:19.85
48Florian Lonfat (Swi)0:00:20.05
49Sven Gehrig (Swi)0:00:20.28
50Fabian Geiser (Ita)0:00:20.40
51Daniel Rossmann (Ger)0:00:20.68
52Patrik Kuster (Swi)0:00:21.17
53Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)0:00:22.36
54Jonas Bähler (Swi)0:00:22.73
55Borja Alvarez Carrasco (Spa)0:00:22.80
56Martin Kuhn (Ger)0:00:23.14
57Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:23.63
58Andreas Köstler (Ger)0:00:24.11
59Remy Allemann (Swi)0:00:25.97
60Raphael Heule (Swi)0:00:27.57
61Daniel Schueler (Ger)0:00:29.82
62Remo Wunder (Swi)0:00:32.51
63Benjamin Strobl (Lie)0:00:33.41
64Marco Perardi (Ita)0:00:38.24
65Marcel Bergelt (Ger)0:00:39.21
66Arnaud Monnet (Swi)0:00:41.08
67Ilya Bogachev (Rus)0:00:42.17
68Daniel Manhart (Swi)0:00:51.00
69Sebastien Hirt (Swi)0:00:51.27
70Marcel Mueller (Swi)0:00:59.29
71Ives Mueller (Swi)0:01:01.31
72Gian-Luca Zuest (Swi)0:01:12.00

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noemi Derron (Swi)0:04:16.81
2Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:01.67
3Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:03.81
4Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:05.93
5Joanne Muoser (Swi)0:00:21.35
6Alexandra Zhizunova (Rus)0:00:40.67

