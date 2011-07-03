Italian Milivinti wins ixs Swiss Cup in Chur
Derron earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|0:03:34.16
|2
|Janick Lieberherr (Swi)
|0:00:04.32
|3
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:04.57
|4
|Fabian Bieli (Swi)
|0:00:05.65
|5
|Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
|0:00:05.98
|6
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:06.08
|7
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:06.11
|8
|Dave Goris (Bel)
|0:00:06.31
|9
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:07.94
|10
|Stuart Macdonald (Aus)
|0:00:08.03
|11
|Samuel Zbinden (Swi)
|0:00:08.14
|12
|Gregor Voss (Ger)
|0:00:08.83
|13
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:08.88
|14
|Andreas Schafer (Swi)
|0:00:09.99
|15
|Rudolf Biedermann (Swi)
|0:00:10.08
|16
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:11.55
|17
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:11.68
|18
|Samuel Baumann (Swi)
|0:00:12.07
|19
|Alex Holowko (GBr)
|0:00:12.29
|20
|Fabian Pfister (Swi)
|0:00:12.33
|21
|Marius Paccolat (Swi)
|0:00:12.37
|22
|Antonin Urner (Swi)
|0:00:13.00
|23
|Marcus Neumann (Ger)
|0:00:13.05
|24
|Colin Favre (Swi)
|0:00:13.39
|25
|Belli Walter (Ita)
|0:00:13.66
|26
|Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
|0:00:13.76
|27
|Gregory Brunache (Fra)
|0:00:13.86
|28
|Alec Montanier (Swi)
|0:00:14.07
|29
|Christian Vogt (Ger)
|0:00:14.31
|30
|Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)
|0:00:14.32
|31
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:14.48
|32
|Miikael Kinnunen (Aus)
|0:00:14.50
|33
|Ziki Fontana (Swi)
|0:00:15.36
|34
|Jonas Bernet (Swi)
|0:00:15.77
|35
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:16.02
|36
|Nils Correvon (Swi)
|0:00:16.36
|37
|Simon Brum (Fra)
|0:00:16.37
|38
|Daniel Vogt (Ger)
|0:00:17.37
|39
|Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:17.40
|40
|Nicolas Omlin (Swi)
|0:00:17.94
|41
|David Pache (Swi)
|0:00:18.31
|42
|Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)
|0:00:18.68
|43
|Florian Müller (Swi)
|0:00:18.86
|44
|Matthias Wengenroth (Ger)
|0:00:19.12
|45
|Aviv Yanowski (Isr)
|0:00:19.24
|46
|Nicolas Cherik (Swi)
|0:00:19.32
|47
|Christoph Faessler (Swi)
|0:00:19.85
|48
|Florian Lonfat (Swi)
|0:00:20.05
|49
|Sven Gehrig (Swi)
|0:00:20.28
|50
|Fabian Geiser (Ita)
|0:00:20.40
|51
|Daniel Rossmann (Ger)
|0:00:20.68
|52
|Patrik Kuster (Swi)
|0:00:21.17
|53
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)
|0:00:22.36
|54
|Jonas Bähler (Swi)
|0:00:22.73
|55
|Borja Alvarez Carrasco (Spa)
|0:00:22.80
|56
|Martin Kuhn (Ger)
|0:00:23.14
|57
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:23.63
|58
|Andreas Köstler (Ger)
|0:00:24.11
|59
|Remy Allemann (Swi)
|0:00:25.97
|60
|Raphael Heule (Swi)
|0:00:27.57
|61
|Daniel Schueler (Ger)
|0:00:29.82
|62
|Remo Wunder (Swi)
|0:00:32.51
|63
|Benjamin Strobl (Lie)
|0:00:33.41
|64
|Marco Perardi (Ita)
|0:00:38.24
|65
|Marcel Bergelt (Ger)
|0:00:39.21
|66
|Arnaud Monnet (Swi)
|0:00:41.08
|67
|Ilya Bogachev (Rus)
|0:00:42.17
|68
|Daniel Manhart (Swi)
|0:00:51.00
|69
|Sebastien Hirt (Swi)
|0:00:51.27
|70
|Marcel Mueller (Swi)
|0:00:59.29
|71
|Ives Mueller (Swi)
|0:01:01.31
|72
|Gian-Luca Zuest (Swi)
|0:01:12.00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noemi Derron (Swi)
|0:04:16.81
|2
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:01.67
|3
|Sandra Rubesam (Ger)
|0:00:03.81
|4
|Anita Gehrig (Swi)
|0:00:05.93
|5
|Joanne Muoser (Swi)
|0:00:21.35
|6
|Alexandra Zhizunova (Rus)
|0:00:40.67
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy