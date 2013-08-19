Image 1 of 4 Manuel Gruber on his way to winning in Wiriehorn (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 4 Zara Cernilogar on her way to winning in Wiriehorn (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 4 Silas Grandy (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 4 of 4 Elite men's downhill podium in Wiriehorn (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The fourth round of the iXS European Downhill Cup brought the majority of the European downhill elite to Switzerland. This time they had to face the fast track in Diemtigtal at the Wiriehorn.

Once again, the weather forecast promised optimal conditions for another high-class race of the European downhill series. It was the first visit of the Wiriehorn in the cup's six-year history. With the "Hot Trail" club as the main organizer, the Wiriehorn has been playing host to the Swiss iXS series for many years and finally entered the European stage this year.

The track was reshaped and even redeveloped for last weekend's event and provided the riders with 2.6 km full of fun and excitement, as well as 450 vertical meters to play with. The average time to ride the track was between four and five minutes, which gives a hint of the high speed at the extremely dusty track.

Slawomir Lukasik (Fro Pro), winner of EDC #3 in Pila, had to pay the toll early in the trainings. With an injured arm, he has not been able to take part in the seeding run and the finals. In the meantime, Lutz Weber (iXS Gravity Union) took his chance and went fastest in the seeding run, securing him the top spot in the overall standings for the present.

Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT) also managed to extend her lead over her strongest competitor Jana Bártová (Bikeplac Racing) in the women's standings.

On Sunday, both the weather and the atmosphere were simply perfect for the finals and for the first time, fans all over the world were able to witness the race, as the finals were broadcasted via an internet live stream in cooperation with Swiss Sport TV.

At 12:30 the masters category opened the race of the licensed classes. Paolo Aleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) was the first man down the hill and set a first fast time, but was soon edged out by the local Thomas Ryser (Thömus/Hot Trail), who finished five seconds faster. Not even Rostislav Stencel (Bikeplac racing) could reach this best time and finished in second, while seeding-run winner Marcel Waldmann (iXS Gravity Union) only finished in fifth due to a flat. Rostislav, however, now sits atop the overall standings.

In the junior category, Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro / Xdream) took the his third win in a row and the gap to his competitors gets bigger and bigger in the standings. Second place went to Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike), followed by Maxime Fransolet from Belgium.

Whereas the result of the junior category was not that big of a surprise, it was a really hard race in the elite women's category. Jana Bártová lost control and fell down hard only a few meters before reaching the finish line. She was up and back on the bike again within seconds, but had to give way to the next rider and only finished in 10th in the end. Zarja Cernilogar set a best time of 4:35.262 and took her second win of the season and also the top spot in the standings with a healthy 70 points. The elite women's podium was rounded out by Miriam Ruchti (SC-Intense) and Alanna Columb (Off Road Adventures Queenstown), who moved up to third place in the overall standings as well.

Due to a flat in the seeding run Marco Milivinti (Torpato surfing shop) was the first man down the hill and stayed in the hot seat for more than an hour with his 4:03.113. The first rider to get near this time was Joe Connell (SC-Intense) who also started early after having even 2 flat tires in qualifying. It was not until Bryn Dickerson crossed the finish line that Milivinti had to leave the hot seat. The Austrian Champion Manuel Gruber (Alpine Commencal Austria) was even faster and finished up the day in first place, while Miran Vauh (Blackthorn GT), the last man down the hill, failed to change the podium with his final run and ended up in fifth. In the end, Gruber took the win, followed by Dickerson and Milivinti, while the injured Lutz Weber did not even start in the finals. For now, Joe Connell dominates the overall standings in the Elite Men category, but nothing has been decided yet.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 0:04:02.122 2 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 0:00:00.980 3 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 0:00:00.991 4 Joe Connell (GBr) 0:00:01.296 5 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:00:02.281 6 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 0:00:04.280 7 Fabian Bieli (Swi) 0:00:04.852 8 Guy Gibbs (GBr) 0:00:05.008 9 Felix Klee (Swi) 0:00:05.747 10 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:06.261 11 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:06.294 12 Martin Frei (Swi) 0:00:06.957 13 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:07.615 14 Samuel Zbinden (Swi) 0:00:08.155 15 Nils Correvon (Swi) 0:00:08.217 16 Maxime Chapuis (Swi) 0:00:08.717 17 Pascal Tinner (Swi) 0:00:09.053 18 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:09.902 19 Adi Van Der Merwe (RSA) 0:00:10.505 20 Billy Caroli (Swi) 0:00:10.738 21 Fabien Sellier (Fra) 0:00:10.771 22 Jérémie Sevrain (Fra) 0:00:11.175 23 Jonas Bernet (Swi) 0:00:11.344 24 Nicolas Walser (Swi) 0:00:11.503 25 Maximilian Bender (Ger) 0:00:12.128 26 Nicolo Hofer (Swi) 0:00:12.482 27 Freddy Hunziker (Swi) 0:00:13.374 28 Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) 0:00:13.458 29 Jeremias Maio (Arg) 0:00:13.563 30 Jacques Bouvet (Ger) 0:00:13.602 31 Ales Virtic (Slo) 0:00:13.646 32 Ewan Doherty (Irl) 0:00:13.762 33 Manuel Marty (Swi) 0:00:13.988 34 Patrik Deuss (Swi) 0:00:14.003 35 Andreas Schafer (Swi) 0:00:14.006 36 Mitchell Ingley (GBr) 0:00:14.480 37 Samuel Bull (RSA) 0:00:14.522 38 Fabian Fader (Ger) 0:00:14.783 39 Nicolas Cherik (Swi) 0:00:14.964 40 Pablo Seewald (Arg) 0:00:16.429 41 Leopold Köllner (Aut) 0:00:16.457 42 Mike Schaer (Swi) 0:00:16.847 43 Joel Andrey (Swi) 0:00:17.300 44 Josh Lowe (GBr) 0:00:17.364 45 Stephan Schelling (Swi) 0:00:17.474 46 Tim Kaelin (Swi) 0:00:17.511 47 Julien Rossé (Swi) 0:00:17.546 48 Fabian Kuttel (Swi) 0:00:17.654 49 Sebastian Jensen (Den) 0:00:18.736 50 Vid Kovac (Slo) 0:00:19.170 51 Philippe Frey (Swi) 0:00:20.343 52 Mehdi Lorenz (Swi) 0:00:20.466 53 Colin Favre (Swi) 0:00:20.561 54 Markus Planitzer (Aut) 0:00:21.230 55 Myles Weber (Swi) 0:00:21.423 56 Erich Wieland (Aut) 0:00:21.428 57 Mads Weidemann (Den) 0:00:21.743 58 Balz Weber (Swi) 0:00:21.817 59 Alan Turin (Swi) 0:00:22.853 60 Alex Baechler (Swi) 0:00:22.921 61 David Von Ballmoos (Swi) 0:00:23.049 62 Michael Pfaff (Ger) 0:00:23.195 63 Floris Snoeren (Ned) 0:00:23.257 64 Fabio Jungen (Swi) 0:00:23.744 65 Patrik Kuster (Swi) 0:00:23.766 66 Romain Burnier (Swi) 0:00:23.903 67 Niklas Eckert (Ger) 0:00:24.397 68 Nicola Friedli (Swi) 0:00:24.522 69 Nico Koelbl (Ger) 0:00:24.857 70 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:25.501 71 Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) 0:00:26.218 72 Marco Heim (Swi) 0:00:26.234 73 Dennis Scharf (Ger) 0:00:26.796 74 Martin Kägi (Swi) 0:00:27.177 75 Jon Stout (GBr) 0:00:27.307 76 Stephan Schneider (Aut) 0:00:27.406 77 Niko Kindle (Lie) 0:00:27.418 78 Philipp Bünnemann (Ger) 0:00:27.635 79 Timothée Oppliger (Swi) 0:00:27.735 80 Michael Bischoff (Swi) 0:00:27.828 81 Alessandro Letey (Ita) 0:00:27.830 82 Juan Cruz Paez (Arg) 0:00:28.063 83 Dominic Tinner (Swi) 0:00:28.184 84 Beda Berchtold (Swi) 0:00:28.582 85 Marco Ebner (Ger) 0:00:29.251 86 Ken Zimmermann (Swi) 0:00:30.685 87 Carlo Caire (Ita) 0:00:30.864 88 Nicolas Simon (Bel) 0:00:31.330 89 Samuel Wicki (Swi) 0:00:31.605 90 Tristan Pfarr (Ger) 0:00:31.646 91 Roman Kumpers (RSA) 0:00:31.971 92 Andre Vögele (Aut) 0:00:32.105 93 Fabian Buschor (Swi) 0:00:32.148 94 Ian Schaad (Swi) 0:00:32.578 95 Sandro Ender (Swi) 0:00:32.861 96 Franck Caillet (Fra) 0:00:33.241 97 Daniel Zollinger (Swi) 0:00:33.468 98 Gavin O'connell (Irl) 0:00:33.873 99 Quentin Deloye (Fra) 0:00:33.907 100 Tilmann Herrnberger (Ger) 0:00:34.138 101 Marco Schlegel (Swi) 0:00:34.464 102 Enrico Zamboni (Swi) 0:00:35.170 103 Timon Kalbermatten (Swi) 0:00:35.364 104 Hannes Urech (Swi) 0:00:35.828 105 Roger Keller (Swi) 0:00:36.604 106 Markus Bucher (Swi) 0:00:36.866 107 Joël Reusser (Swi) 0:00:37.985 108 Leon Baldinger (Swi) 0:00:39.696 109 Philipp Gerlach (Bel) 0:00:39.777 110 Daniel Kusy (Swi) 0:00:39.862 111 Romain Sax (Fra) 0:00:40.233 112 Nico Kasper (Ger) 0:00:40.347 113 Diego Gempeler (Swi) 0:00:40.393 114 Jerremy Buesch (Ger) 0:00:40.607 115 Philipp Steiert (Ger) 0:00:41.915 116 Benjamin Worrall (GBr) 0:00:42.244 117 Tom Turlo (Swi) 0:00:42.586 118 Udo Pradler (Ger) 0:00:42.836 119 Christian Gauch (Swi) 0:00:43.928 120 David Rubin (Swi) 0:00:44.509 121 Fabian Kuster (Swi) 0:00:48.559 122 Johannes Schorr (Ger) 0:00:49.129 123 Christof Kohler (Swi) 0:00:49.566 124 James Goodley (GBr) 0:00:50.422 125 Yannik Fejfar (Ger) 0:00:50.461 126 Stefan Strohmayer (Aut) 0:00:51.655 127 Daniel Godard (USA) 0:00:54.323 128 Marco D'oro (Swi) 0:00:54.906 129 Harry Bowman (GBr) 0:00:55.664 130 Sven Siats (Ger) 0:00:59.995 131 Sean Dillon (Irl) 0:01:02.704 132 Joachim Krug (Ger) 0:01:10.189 133 Alex Hinnen (Swi) 0:01:11.891 134 Max De Simone (Ger) 0:01:12.699 135 Erwin Aydin (Aut) 0:01:50.479 136 Jerome Caroli (Swi) 0:02:11.319 137 Samuel Lantschner (Ita) 0:10:12.924