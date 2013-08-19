Gruber and Cernilogar in Wiriehorn
European Downhill Cup visits Switzerland
The fourth round of the iXS European Downhill Cup brought the majority of the European downhill elite to Switzerland. This time they had to face the fast track in Diemtigtal at the Wiriehorn.
Once again, the weather forecast promised optimal conditions for another high-class race of the European downhill series. It was the first visit of the Wiriehorn in the cup's six-year history. With the "Hot Trail" club as the main organizer, the Wiriehorn has been playing host to the Swiss iXS series for many years and finally entered the European stage this year.
The track was reshaped and even redeveloped for last weekend's event and provided the riders with 2.6 km full of fun and excitement, as well as 450 vertical meters to play with. The average time to ride the track was between four and five minutes, which gives a hint of the high speed at the extremely dusty track.
Slawomir Lukasik (Fro Pro), winner of EDC #3 in Pila, had to pay the toll early in the trainings. With an injured arm, he has not been able to take part in the seeding run and the finals. In the meantime, Lutz Weber (iXS Gravity Union) took his chance and went fastest in the seeding run, securing him the top spot in the overall standings for the present.
Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT) also managed to extend her lead over her strongest competitor Jana Bártová (Bikeplac Racing) in the women's standings.
On Sunday, both the weather and the atmosphere were simply perfect for the finals and for the first time, fans all over the world were able to witness the race, as the finals were broadcasted via an internet live stream in cooperation with Swiss Sport TV.
At 12:30 the masters category opened the race of the licensed classes. Paolo Aleva (Team Scout/Nukeproof) was the first man down the hill and set a first fast time, but was soon edged out by the local Thomas Ryser (Thömus/Hot Trail), who finished five seconds faster. Not even Rostislav Stencel (Bikeplac racing) could reach this best time and finished in second, while seeding-run winner Marcel Waldmann (iXS Gravity Union) only finished in fifth due to a flat. Rostislav, however, now sits atop the overall standings.
In the junior category, Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro / Xdream) took the his third win in a row and the gap to his competitors gets bigger and bigger in the standings. Second place went to Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike), followed by Maxime Fransolet from Belgium.
Whereas the result of the junior category was not that big of a surprise, it was a really hard race in the elite women's category. Jana Bártová lost control and fell down hard only a few meters before reaching the finish line. She was up and back on the bike again within seconds, but had to give way to the next rider and only finished in 10th in the end. Zarja Cernilogar set a best time of 4:35.262 and took her second win of the season and also the top spot in the standings with a healthy 70 points. The elite women's podium was rounded out by Miriam Ruchti (SC-Intense) and Alanna Columb (Off Road Adventures Queenstown), who moved up to third place in the overall standings as well.
Due to a flat in the seeding run Marco Milivinti (Torpato surfing shop) was the first man down the hill and stayed in the hot seat for more than an hour with his 4:03.113. The first rider to get near this time was Joe Connell (SC-Intense) who also started early after having even 2 flat tires in qualifying. It was not until Bryn Dickerson crossed the finish line that Milivinti had to leave the hot seat. The Austrian Champion Manuel Gruber (Alpine Commencal Austria) was even faster and finished up the day in first place, while Miran Vauh (Blackthorn GT), the last man down the hill, failed to change the podium with his final run and ended up in fifth. In the end, Gruber took the win, followed by Dickerson and Milivinti, while the injured Lutz Weber did not even start in the finals. For now, Joe Connell dominates the overall standings in the Elite Men category, but nothing has been decided yet.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Gruber (Aut)
|0:04:02.122
|2
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|0:00:00.980
|3
|Marco Milivinti (Ita)
|0:00:00.991
|4
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:01.296
|5
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|0:00:02.281
|6
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|0:00:04.280
|7
|Fabian Bieli (Swi)
|0:00:04.852
|8
|Guy Gibbs (GBr)
|0:00:05.008
|9
|Felix Klee (Swi)
|0:00:05.747
|10
|Basil Weber (Swi)
|0:00:06.261
|11
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|0:00:06.294
|12
|Martin Frei (Swi)
|0:00:06.957
|13
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:07.615
|14
|Samuel Zbinden (Swi)
|0:00:08.155
|15
|Nils Correvon (Swi)
|0:00:08.217
|16
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:08.717
|17
|Pascal Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:09.053
|18
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:09.902
|19
|Adi Van Der Merwe (RSA)
|0:00:10.505
|20
|Billy Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:10.738
|21
|Fabien Sellier (Fra)
|0:00:10.771
|22
|Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)
|0:00:11.175
|23
|Jonas Bernet (Swi)
|0:00:11.344
|24
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:11.503
|25
|Maximilian Bender (Ger)
|0:00:12.128
|26
|Nicolo Hofer (Swi)
|0:00:12.482
|27
|Freddy Hunziker (Swi)
|0:00:13.374
|28
|Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel)
|0:00:13.458
|29
|Jeremias Maio (Arg)
|0:00:13.563
|30
|Jacques Bouvet (Ger)
|0:00:13.602
|31
|Ales Virtic (Slo)
|0:00:13.646
|32
|Ewan Doherty (Irl)
|0:00:13.762
|33
|Manuel Marty (Swi)
|0:00:13.988
|34
|Patrik Deuss (Swi)
|0:00:14.003
|35
|Andreas Schafer (Swi)
|0:00:14.006
|36
|Mitchell Ingley (GBr)
|0:00:14.480
|37
|Samuel Bull (RSA)
|0:00:14.522
|38
|Fabian Fader (Ger)
|0:00:14.783
|39
|Nicolas Cherik (Swi)
|0:00:14.964
|40
|Pablo Seewald (Arg)
|0:00:16.429
|41
|Leopold Köllner (Aut)
|0:00:16.457
|42
|Mike Schaer (Swi)
|0:00:16.847
|43
|Joel Andrey (Swi)
|0:00:17.300
|44
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:17.364
|45
|Stephan Schelling (Swi)
|0:00:17.474
|46
|Tim Kaelin (Swi)
|0:00:17.511
|47
|Julien Rossé (Swi)
|0:00:17.546
|48
|Fabian Kuttel (Swi)
|0:00:17.654
|49
|Sebastian Jensen (Den)
|0:00:18.736
|50
|Vid Kovac (Slo)
|0:00:19.170
|51
|Philippe Frey (Swi)
|0:00:20.343
|52
|Mehdi Lorenz (Swi)
|0:00:20.466
|53
|Colin Favre (Swi)
|0:00:20.561
|54
|Markus Planitzer (Aut)
|0:00:21.230
|55
|Myles Weber (Swi)
|0:00:21.423
|56
|Erich Wieland (Aut)
|0:00:21.428
|57
|Mads Weidemann (Den)
|0:00:21.743
|58
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:00:21.817
|59
|Alan Turin (Swi)
|0:00:22.853
|60
|Alex Baechler (Swi)
|0:00:22.921
|61
|David Von Ballmoos (Swi)
|0:00:23.049
|62
|Michael Pfaff (Ger)
|0:00:23.195
|63
|Floris Snoeren (Ned)
|0:00:23.257
|64
|Fabio Jungen (Swi)
|0:00:23.744
|65
|Patrik Kuster (Swi)
|0:00:23.766
|66
|Romain Burnier (Swi)
|0:00:23.903
|67
|Niklas Eckert (Ger)
|0:00:24.397
|68
|Nicola Friedli (Swi)
|0:00:24.522
|69
|Nico Koelbl (Ger)
|0:00:24.857
|70
|Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)
|0:00:25.501
|71
|Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)
|0:00:26.218
|72
|Marco Heim (Swi)
|0:00:26.234
|73
|Dennis Scharf (Ger)
|0:00:26.796
|74
|Martin Kägi (Swi)
|0:00:27.177
|75
|Jon Stout (GBr)
|0:00:27.307
|76
|Stephan Schneider (Aut)
|0:00:27.406
|77
|Niko Kindle (Lie)
|0:00:27.418
|78
|Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)
|0:00:27.635
|79
|Timothée Oppliger (Swi)
|0:00:27.735
|80
|Michael Bischoff (Swi)
|0:00:27.828
|81
|Alessandro Letey (Ita)
|0:00:27.830
|82
|Juan Cruz Paez (Arg)
|0:00:28.063
|83
|Dominic Tinner (Swi)
|0:00:28.184
|84
|Beda Berchtold (Swi)
|0:00:28.582
|85
|Marco Ebner (Ger)
|0:00:29.251
|86
|Ken Zimmermann (Swi)
|0:00:30.685
|87
|Carlo Caire (Ita)
|0:00:30.864
|88
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:31.330
|89
|Samuel Wicki (Swi)
|0:00:31.605
|90
|Tristan Pfarr (Ger)
|0:00:31.646
|91
|Roman Kumpers (RSA)
|0:00:31.971
|92
|Andre Vögele (Aut)
|0:00:32.105
|93
|Fabian Buschor (Swi)
|0:00:32.148
|94
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:32.578
|95
|Sandro Ender (Swi)
|0:00:32.861
|96
|Franck Caillet (Fra)
|0:00:33.241
|97
|Daniel Zollinger (Swi)
|0:00:33.468
|98
|Gavin O'connell (Irl)
|0:00:33.873
|99
|Quentin Deloye (Fra)
|0:00:33.907
|100
|Tilmann Herrnberger (Ger)
|0:00:34.138
|101
|Marco Schlegel (Swi)
|0:00:34.464
|102
|Enrico Zamboni (Swi)
|0:00:35.170
|103
|Timon Kalbermatten (Swi)
|0:00:35.364
|104
|Hannes Urech (Swi)
|0:00:35.828
|105
|Roger Keller (Swi)
|0:00:36.604
|106
|Markus Bucher (Swi)
|0:00:36.866
|107
|Joël Reusser (Swi)
|0:00:37.985
|108
|Leon Baldinger (Swi)
|0:00:39.696
|109
|Philipp Gerlach (Bel)
|0:00:39.777
|110
|Daniel Kusy (Swi)
|0:00:39.862
|111
|Romain Sax (Fra)
|0:00:40.233
|112
|Nico Kasper (Ger)
|0:00:40.347
|113
|Diego Gempeler (Swi)
|0:00:40.393
|114
|Jerremy Buesch (Ger)
|0:00:40.607
|115
|Philipp Steiert (Ger)
|0:00:41.915
|116
|Benjamin Worrall (GBr)
|0:00:42.244
|117
|Tom Turlo (Swi)
|0:00:42.586
|118
|Udo Pradler (Ger)
|0:00:42.836
|119
|Christian Gauch (Swi)
|0:00:43.928
|120
|David Rubin (Swi)
|0:00:44.509
|121
|Fabian Kuster (Swi)
|0:00:48.559
|122
|Johannes Schorr (Ger)
|0:00:49.129
|123
|Christof Kohler (Swi)
|0:00:49.566
|124
|James Goodley (GBr)
|0:00:50.422
|125
|Yannik Fejfar (Ger)
|0:00:50.461
|126
|Stefan Strohmayer (Aut)
|0:00:51.655
|127
|Daniel Godard (USA)
|0:00:54.323
|128
|Marco D'oro (Swi)
|0:00:54.906
|129
|Harry Bowman (GBr)
|0:00:55.664
|130
|Sven Siats (Ger)
|0:00:59.995
|131
|Sean Dillon (Irl)
|0:01:02.704
|132
|Joachim Krug (Ger)
|0:01:10.189
|133
|Alex Hinnen (Swi)
|0:01:11.891
|134
|Max De Simone (Ger)
|0:01:12.699
|135
|Erwin Aydin (Aut)
|0:01:50.479
|136
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|0:02:11.319
|137
|Samuel Lantschner (Ita)
|0:10:12.924
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:04:35.262
|2
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:00:02.018
|3
|Alanna Columb (NZl)
|0:00:04.525
|4
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|0:00:04.758
|5
|Alba Wunderlin (Swi)
|0:00:09.907
|6
|Carina Cappellari (Swi)
|0:00:11.212
|7
|Elke Rabeder (Aut)
|0:00:13.725
|8
|Alia Marcellini (Ita)
|0:00:14.899
|9
|Geraldine Fink (Swi)
|0:00:17.116
|10
|Jana Bartova (Cze)
|0:00:36.595
|11
|Yvonne Birker (Swi)
|0:00:48.899
|12
|Sandra Borner (Ger)
|0:01:00.399
