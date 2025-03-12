Julie De Wilde charges ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo for victory at GP Oetingen

By published

Chiara Consonni takes third in tight bunch sprint in 1.Pro race

OETINGEN MARCH 12 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Julie De Wilde of Belgium and Team FenixDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Ixina GP Oetingen 2025 Womens Elite a 1279km one day race from SintPietersLeeuw to Oetingen on March 12 2025 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
GP Oetingen 2025: Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck) reacts to the victory at one-day race (Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Fenix-Deceuninck's Julie De Wilde opened the throttle with 200 metres to go and held on for the victory Wednesday at Ixina GP Oetingen p/b Lotto in a reduced bunch of 13 riders.

Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) finished on the Belgian's wheel for second, while Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) took third.

