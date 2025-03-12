Julie De Wilde charges ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo for victory at GP Oetingen
Chiara Consonni takes third in tight bunch sprint in 1.Pro race
Fenix-Deceuninck's Julie De Wilde opened the throttle with 200 metres to go and held on for the victory Wednesday at Ixina GP Oetingen p/b Lotto in a reduced bunch of 13 riders.
Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) finished on the Belgian's wheel for second, while Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) took third.
With 2.7km to go on the final ascent of Zavelberg, Fenix-Deceuninck had four riders in the lead group, which also included UAE Team ADQ, SD Worx-Protime and Cofidis. Not present in the group was Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL), who crashed on a cobbled section a few kilometres before.
In a fifth edition, the Belgian race was upgraded to UCI 1.Pro this year and 12 Women's WorldTour teams packed the field that took on 128km from Sint-Pieters-Leeuw to six finish circuits in Oetingen.
Despite several attacks flying at the start of the race, the peloton left any prospective breakaway riders no room to manoeuvre during the contest. As a result, the main group held together as the riders hit the early cobblestone sectors and onto the first lap of the finishing circuit, 80km from the line.
A brief split in the peloton 10km later was quickly undone, with UAE Team ADQ swiftly taking control of the situation shortly afterwards on the second of the seven laps.
Two short cobbled sectors and the 500-metre, 7% climb of the Zavelberg provoked further brief splits in the peloton at 50km and 40km to go as Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and Fenix-Deceuninck pulled things along – in addition to a testing move from Anna Henderson (Visma-Lease a Bike).
The moves weren’t enough to break things up permanently, though there was some slimming out in the group as the attrition struck. A mix of teams pulled at the front, though Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto) wouldn’t be there for the final 20km thanks to a crash.
The big split came on the penultimate climb of the Zavelberg heading towards the final lap, with around 30 riders breaking away off the front.
Fenix-Deceuninck took over at the front of the road heading into the final 10km, while other teams including Lidl-Trek, SD Worx-Protime, Visma-Lease a Bike, and Uno-X Mobility also had multiple riders in the move.
The riders hit the final two cobbled sectors at 5km to go, with Visma and Fenix leading from the front. A crash on the first of the two saw Kool among those hitting the deck, with the Dutchwoman ruled out of contesting the finish as a result.
The strength of three teammates to support De Wilde was evident as she scored her second victory of the season.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Thüringen Ladies Tour facing cancellation as public funding for top German stage race withdrawn
Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 contenders – Vollering and Van der Breggen return to challenge sprinters
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Nice stage 4 Live - race resumes after weather causes neutralisationPeloton tackle first summit finish atop La Loge des Gardes
-
As it happened: Longest stage ends in sprint after plethora of attacksAndrea Vendrame saved his legs for the final sprint as attacks went off around him on final climb as Jonathan Milan crashes in horrific conditions
-
Julie De Wilde charges ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo for victory at GP OetingenChiara Consonni takes third in tight bunch sprint in 1.Pro race
-
Tirreno-Adriatico: Andrea Vendrame beats Tom Pidcock to stage 3 victoryItalian won the reduced sprint ahead of Pidcock and Gregoire