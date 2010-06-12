Image 1 of 2 Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) took the race lead after the time trial. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) won the time trial/ (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Strong uphill time trialling by HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt helped the German move into the lead of the Bira stage race in Spain. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke won the individual time trial stage on Saturday morning.

A viciously steep, 5.9km uphill time trial finished in the town of Elgeta. Cooke defeated Arndt in the time trial by 15 seconds, which gave her a 12-second advantage over previous leader Claudia Hausler.

"Judith won this short uphill time trial stage in last year's Bira so she was feeling confident, but she had to change tactics this time because the course was very different," said HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke. "It was much steeper for the first two kilometres compared with last year's climb.

"She decided to go all out early on and then try and hold her pace for the second part of the ascent. Her strategy worked out well, and now we've got the lead."

Lauke says the HTC-Columbia riders will give their utmost to ensure Arndt wins the Bira for a second year running, but warns that there are two difficult stages left to race. "Sunday is by far the hardest challenge. It's 130 kilometres long and has four classified climbs. Plus the weather isn't getting any better.

"Hausler's closest so she's the biggest threat in theory. But Judith has good form at the moment and the whole team is very motivated. We'll be giving it 100 percent."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:09 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:15 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:25 4 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:27 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:34 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:37 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:39 8 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:00:55 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:05 10 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:06 11 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:09 12 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:10 13 Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:01:12 14 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:14 15 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:15 16 Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno 17 Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:01:18 18 Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy 0:01:19 19 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:01:20 20 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:21 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 0:01:23 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:24 24 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:25 25 Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:01:27 26 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:32 27 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 28 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:33 29 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:34 30 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:37 31 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:47 32 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:49 33 Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy 34 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:52 35 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 36 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:01:53 37 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:55 38 Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:57 39 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 40 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:01:58 41 Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 42 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:01:59 43 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:02:00 44 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:01 45 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 46 Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:08 47 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:10 48 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:13 49 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:14 50 Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:16 51 Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 52 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:02:17 53 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:02:18 54 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:21 55 Ester Alves (Por) Lointek 56 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 57 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:22 58 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:23 59 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:24 60 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:27 61 Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:02:29 62 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:02:31 63 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 64 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:33 65 Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:34 66 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy 0:02:38 67 Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:02:42 68 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi 0:02:43 69 Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy 0:02:48 70 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:50 71 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:02:53 72 Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek 0:02:59 73 Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:03:00 74 Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek 0:03:02 75 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:05 76 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek 0:03:11 77 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:12 78 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 0:03:15 79 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:23 80 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:03:28 81 Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:03:34 82 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:03:36 83 Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:03:37 84 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:03:41 85 Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:46 86 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy 0:03:50 87 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:55 88 Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy 0:04:13 89 Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek 0:04:16 90 Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:04:17 91 Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F. 0:04:20 92 Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany 0:04:47 93 Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 94 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:04:52 95 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:05:02

Regularidad # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 10 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 9 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 4 Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 6 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 4 8 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 3 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 10 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nederland Bloeit 0:47:34 2 Cervelo TestTeam 0:48:25 3 HTC Columbia Women 0:48:51 4 Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 0:49:07 5 Great Britain 0:49:11 6 Redsun Cycling Team 0:49:23 7 Netherlands 0:49:27 8 Australia 0:50:15 9 Lotto Ladies Team 0:50:21 10 Safi - Pasta Zara 0:50:28 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 0:51:06 12 Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:51:12 13 Italy 0:51:13 14 Team Valdarno 0:51:24 15 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:52:14 16 Germany 0:52:33 17 Lointek 0:53:49 18 Bizkaia-Durango 0:54:03