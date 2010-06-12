Trending

Cooke wins time trial

Arndt takes over GC lead

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) took the race lead after the time trial.

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) took the race lead after the time trial.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) won the time trial/

Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) won the time trial/
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Strong uphill time trialling by HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt helped the German move into the lead of the Bira stage race in Spain. Great Britain's Nicole Cooke won the individual time trial stage on Saturday morning.

A viciously steep, 5.9km uphill time trial finished in the town of Elgeta. Cooke defeated Arndt in the time trial by 15 seconds, which gave her a 12-second advantage over previous leader Claudia Hausler.

"Judith won this short uphill time trial stage in last year's Bira so she was feeling confident, but she had to change tactics this time because the course was very different," said HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke. "It was much steeper for the first two kilometres compared with last year's climb.

"She decided to go all out early on and then try and hold her pace for the second part of the ascent. Her strategy worked out well, and now we've got the lead."

Lauke says the HTC-Columbia riders will give their utmost to ensure Arndt wins the Bira for a second year running, but warns that there are two difficult stages left to race. "Sunday is by far the hardest challenge. It's 130 kilometres long and has four classified climbs. Plus the weather isn't getting any better.

"Hausler's closest so she's the biggest threat in theory. But Judith has good form at the moment and the whole team is very motivated. We'll be giving it 100 percent."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain0:15:09
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:15
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:25
4Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:27
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:34
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:37
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:39
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:55
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:05
10Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:06
11Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:09
12Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:10
13Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:01:12
14Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:14
15Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:01:15
16Marta Vilajosana (Spa) Team Valdarno
17Elena Berlato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:18
18Susana Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:01:19
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:01:20
20Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Netherlands0:01:21
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia0:01:23
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Netherlands0:01:24
24Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:25
25Silvia Valescchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:27
26Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:32
27Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
28Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Netherlands0:01:33
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:01:34
30Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:37
31Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain0:01:47
32Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:01:49
33Viviana Gatto (Ita) Italy
34Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:52
35Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
36Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:01:53
37Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:55
38Catherine Williamson (GBr) Great Britain0:01:57
39Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
40Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:01:58
41Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
42Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:01:59
43Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:02:00
44Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:01
45Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
46Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:08
47Alona Andruk (Ukr) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:10
48Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:13
49Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:02:14
50Ana Belen Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:16
51Elena Kuchiskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
52Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:02:17
53Leire Olaberria (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:02:18
54Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:21
55Ester Alves (Por) Lointek
56Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
57Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:22
58Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:23
59Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:02:24
60Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:27
61Sjouke Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:02:29
62Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:02:31
63Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
64Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:33
65Cristina Alcalde (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:34
66Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy0:02:38
67Martina Corazza (Ita) Team Valdarno0:02:42
68Ane Santesteban (Spa) Debabarrena - Kirolgi0:02:43
69Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy0:02:48
70Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:02:50
71Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:02:53
72Leticia Gil (Spa) Lointek0:02:59
73Gloria Presti (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:03:00
74Mireia Epelde (Spa) Lointek0:03:02
75Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:05
76Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:03:11
77Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:12
78Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany0:03:15
79Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain0:03:23
80Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:03:28
81Alice Marmorini (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:03:34
82Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:03:36
83Anna B. Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:03:37
84Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:03:41
85Dorleta Zorrilla (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:46
86Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:03:50
87Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:55
88Isabella Arman (Ita) Italy0:04:13
89Judith Masdeu (Spa) Lointek0:04:16
90Veronia Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team0:04:17
91Joana Eslava (Spa) Tolosa C.F.0:04:20
92Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany0:04:47
93Carly M Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
94Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:04:52
95Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:05:02

Regularidad
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain10pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women9
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
4Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team6
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team4
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi3
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
10Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit0:47:34
2Cervelo TestTeam0:48:25
3HTC Columbia Women0:48:51
4Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:49:07
5Great Britain0:49:11
6Redsun Cycling Team0:49:23
7Netherlands0:49:27
8Australia0:50:15
9Lotto Ladies Team0:50:21
10Safi - Pasta Zara0:50:28
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:51:06
12Gauss RDZ Ormu0:51:12
13Italy0:51:13
14Team Valdarno0:51:24
15S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:52:14
16Germany0:52:33
17Lointek0:53:49
18Bizkaia-Durango0:54:03

General classification after stage 3 (brief)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
2Claudia Hausler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam

 

