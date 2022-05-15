Itzulia Women - Vollering wins stage 3 to take overall victory
By Lukas Knöfler published
Demi Vollering took an exceptional clean sweep of stage victories at Itzulia Women
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has stamped her authority on the inaugural Itzulia Women, winning all three stages and the general classification.
On the final stage, run on the course of the Clásica San Sebastián, Vollering attacked over the top of the final climb, the steep Murgil Tontorra, and soloed to the finish in Donostia, crossing the finish line 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who outsprinted Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to win the sprint for second place.
