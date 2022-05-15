Itzulia Women - Vollering wins stage 3 to take overall victory

Demi Vollering took an exceptional clean sweep of stage victories at Itzulia Women

MALLABIA SPAIN MAY 14 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 1st Itzulia Women 2022 Stage 2 a 1179km stage from Mallabia to Mallabia 262m ItzuliaWomen UCIWWT on May 14 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has stamped her authority on the inaugural Itzulia Women, winning all three stages and the general classification. 

On the final stage, run on the course of the Clásica San Sebastián, Vollering attacked over the top of the final climb, the steep Murgil Tontorra, and soloed to the finish in Donostia, crossing the finish line 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who outsprinted Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to win the sprint for second place.

