Itzulia Women - Demi Vollering wins stage 2

By published

GC leader Vollering wins her second stage in a row, beating Olivia Baril and Marta Cavalli

MALLABIA SPAIN MAY 14 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 1st Itzulia Women 2022 Stage 2 a 1179km stage from Mallabia to Mallabia 262m ItzuliaWomen UCIWWT on May 14 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has followed up on her stage 1 victory by also winning stage 2 of the Itzulia Women. A group of five had formed on the category-one climb cresting with 12.4 km to go, and the overnight leader was strongest on the uphill finish, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) a few seconds further behind.

Ahead of the final stage, Vollering now leads the general classification by 22 seconds on Rooijakkers and 42 seconds on Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).

More to come ...

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Latest on Cyclingnews