Itzulia Women - Demi Vollering wins stage 2

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has followed up on her stage 1 victory by also winning stage 2 of the Itzulia Women. A group of five had formed on the category-one climb cresting with 12.4 km to go, and the overnight leader was strongest on the uphill finish, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) a few seconds further behind.

Ahead of the final stage, Vollering now leads the general classification by 22 seconds on Rooijakkers and 42 seconds on Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).

More to come ...

