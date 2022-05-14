Itzulia Women - Demi Vollering wins stage 2
By Lukas Knöfler published
GC leader Vollering wins her second stage in a row, beating Olivia Baril and Marta Cavalli
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has followed up on her stage 1 victory by also winning stage 2 of the Itzulia Women. A group of five had formed on the category-one climb cresting with 12.4 km to go, and the overnight leader was strongest on the uphill finish, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) a few seconds further behind.
Ahead of the final stage, Vollering now leads the general classification by 22 seconds on Rooijakkers and 42 seconds on Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).
More to come ...
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Women - Demi Vollering wins stage 2GC leader Vollering wins her second stage in a row, beating Olivia Baril and Marta Cavalli
-
Zoe Bäckstedt to join EF Education-TIBCO-SVBThe road and cyclo-cross junior women’s world champion to ride with Women's WorldTour team as trainee from August 1
-
Tom Dumoulin shows his Giro d’Italia journey has distance still to runDutchman bounces back from Mount Etna setback to tee up Bouwman stage win
-
The Giro's return to Naples - what to expect from stage 8A mini classic presents Van der Poel with another opportunity