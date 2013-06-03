Rysenko wins Itera Cup
Konovalova tops women's standings
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|1:40:12
|2
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:01:41
|3
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|0:03:13
|4
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|0:04:19
|5
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:04:34
|6
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:05:06
|7
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|0:05:35
|8
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:13:54
|9
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|10
|Alexander Polyakov (Rus)
|11
|Evgeniy Gavrilov (Rus)
|12
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
|13
|Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus)
|14
|Denis Kabanen (Rus)
|15
|Anton Korolev (Rus)
|16
|Anton Mokhov (Rus)
|17
|Alexandr Tikhonov (Rus)
|18
|Alexey Zhilyakov (Rus)
|19
|Ruslan Muzafarov (Rus)
|20
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|21
|Alexey Leontyev (Rus)
|22
|Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
|23
|Alexander Voyakin (Rus)
|24
|Maksym Gorevych (Ukr)
|25
|Andrey Fedotov (Rus)
|26
|Sergei Ponomarev (Rus)
|27
|Ivan Balyaev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|1:37:34
|2
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|0:00:40
|3
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus)
|0:02:25
|4
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|0:02:46
|5
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|0:04:14
|6
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|0:05:45
|7
|Ekaterina Malomoura (Rus)
|0:08:13
|8
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|0:09:23
|9
|Ekaterina Abrosimova (Rus)
|10
|Lia Rizaeva (Rus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews Newsletter
