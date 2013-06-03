Trending

Rysenko wins Itera Cup

Konovalova tops women's standings

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)1:40:12
2Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:01:41
3Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:03:13
4Anton Gogolev (Rus)0:04:19
5Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:04:34
6Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:05:06
7Pavel Priadein (Rus)0:05:35
8Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:13:54
9Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
10Alexander Polyakov (Rus)
11Evgeniy Gavrilov (Rus)
12Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
13Grigoriy Chestnov (Rus)
14Denis Kabanen (Rus)
15Anton Korolev (Rus)
16Anton Mokhov (Rus)
17Alexandr Tikhonov (Rus)
18Alexey Zhilyakov (Rus)
19Ruslan Muzafarov (Rus)
20Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
21Alexey Leontyev (Rus)
22Ilya Dyshakov (Rus)
23Alexander Voyakin (Rus)
24Maksym Gorevych (Ukr)
25Andrey Fedotov (Rus)
26Sergei Ponomarev (Rus)
27Ivan Balyaev (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Konovalova (Rus)1:37:34
2Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)0:00:40
3Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:02:25
4Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:02:46
5Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)0:04:14
6Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:05:45
7Ekaterina Malomoura (Rus)0:08:13
8Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)0:09:23
9Ekaterina Abrosimova (Rus)
10Lia Rizaeva (Rus)

