Lechner wins Italian 'cross title

Mountain biker beats Rossi and Scandolara

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner0:44:17
2Vania Rossi0:01:30
3Valentina Scandolara0:02:35
4Francesca Cucciniello0:04:11
5Nicoletta Bresciani0:05:56
6Ilenia Lazzaro0:10:53
7Krizia Ruggeri

