Fontana defends Italian 'cross national title

Franzoi and Tabacchi earn silver and bronze medals

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana1:04:22
2Enrico Franzoi0:00:32
3Mirko Tabacchi0:02:43
4Fabio Ursi0:03:17
5Rafael Visinelli0:04:43
6Alex Flavio Longhi0:05:46
7Thomas Paccagnella0:06:26
8Stefano Capponi0:06:58
9Marco Ponta0:07:11
10Marcello Pavarin
11Angelo Mirtelli
12Roberto Barone
13Omar Sottocornola
14Elia Silvestri
15Andrea Masciarelli
16Paolo Pavoni
17Pietro Pavoni
18Kevin Leveghi
19Simone Masciarelli
20Giulio Valfre
21Michele Salza
22Giovanni Giuliani
23Mirko Calvi
24Marco Seno
25Emmanuele Greco

