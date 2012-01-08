Trending

Scandolara earns Italian U23 women's 'cross title

Oberparleiter and Rabensteiner race for silver, bronze

Results

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Libertas Scorzè)0:39:59
2Anna Oberparleiter (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)0:00:39
3Lisa Rabensteiner (Colnago Farbe Südtirol)0:01:46
4Julia Innerhofer (idem)0:01:51
5Tamara Rucco (Cycling Team Friuli)0:02:06
6Elena Valentini (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:02:16
7Francesca Cauz (Verso L'iride Maccari)
8Silvia Maronese (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)0:02:29
9Martina Fumagalli (Lissone Mtb Asd)0:03:00
10Stefania Vecchio (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)0:03:09

