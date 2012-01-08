Scandolara earns Italian U23 women's 'cross title
Oberparleiter and Rabensteiner race for silver, bronze
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Libertas Scorzè)
|0:39:59
|2
|Anna Oberparleiter (Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.)
|0:00:39
|3
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Colnago Farbe Südtirol)
|0:01:46
|4
|Julia Innerhofer (idem)
|0:01:51
|5
|Tamara Rucco (Cycling Team Friuli)
|0:02:06
|6
|Elena Valentini (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)
|0:02:16
|7
|Francesca Cauz (Verso L'iride Maccari)
|8
|Silvia Maronese (Asd Gs Sorgente Pradipozzo)
|0:02:29
|9
|Martina Fumagalli (Lissone Mtb Asd)
|0:03:00
|10
|Stefania Vecchio (Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite)
|0:03:09
