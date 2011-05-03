Trending

Celestino wins Italian marathon championship

Veronesi fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Celestino (Ita)3:35:48
2Marzio Deho (Ita)0:04:53
3Yader Zoli (Ita)0:05:07
4Ramon Bianchi (Ita)0:06:08
5Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:07:09
6Walter Costa (Ita)0:08:48
7Damiano Ferraro (Ita)0:09:07
8Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:09:15
9Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:09:24
10Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:09:36

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Veronesi (SMr)4:26:50
2Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:01:42
3Anna Ferrari (Ita)0:06:52
4Roberta Gasparini (Ita)0:10:48
5Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:16:32
6Stefania Zanasca (Ita)0:22:15
7Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:30:00
8Francesca Bugnone (Ita)0:38:27
9Mariangela Cerati (Ita)0:44:13
10Beatrice Balducci (Ita)0:45:15

