Longo wins Italian marathon national title

Gaddoni victorious in women's championship

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Longo (Ita)3:23:21
2Damiano Ferraro (Ita)0:06:19
3Samuele Porro (Ita)0:06:57
4Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:11:32
5Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:14:05
6Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:15:02
7Luca Damiani (Ita)0:17:05
8Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:18:16
9Igor Baretto (Ita)0:18:49
10Mirko Farnisi (Ita)0:18:58

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Gaddoni (Ita)3:35:59
2Lorenza Menapace (Ita)0:10:05
3Claudia Andolina (Ita)0:24:12
4Arianna Cusini (Ita)0:35:53

