Metzler defeats international field in Israel
Kraft cruises to win ahead of Erlandsson and Spath
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|1:43:36
|2
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:00:04
|3
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|0:00:17
|4
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|0:01:01
|5
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|0:01:59
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:02:21
|7
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|0:02:56
|8
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:05:08
|9
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:05:09
|10
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:05:12
|11
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|0:05:54
|12
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl)
|0:07:10
|13
|Oded Danon (Isr)
|0:08:43
|14
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:09:55
|15
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:10:00
|16
|Bart Van Keimpema (Ned)
|0:10:45
|17
|Hanoch Redlich (Isr)
|0:10:48
|18
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|0:14:20
|19
|Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)
|0:17:23
|20
|Itai Birinboim (Isr)
|DNF
|Dror Pekatch (Isr)
|DNF
|Nizan Margalit (Isr)
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|DNF
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|1:24:15
|2
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:00:20
|3
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|0:00:32
|4
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:03:17
|5
|Idit Shub (Isr)
|0:05:45
|6
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|0:06:31
|7
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|0:17:37
|DNF
|Noga Korem (Isr)
