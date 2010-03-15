Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannes Metzler (Aut)1:43:36
2Markus Bauer (Ger)0:00:04
3Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:00:17
4Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:01:01
5Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:01:59
6Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:02:21
7Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:02:56
8Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:05:08
9Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:05:09
10Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:05:12
11Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:05:54
12Ryan Sherlock (Irl)0:07:10
13Oded Danon (Isr)0:08:43
14Idan Shapira (Isr)0:09:55
15David Fletcher (GBr)0:10:00
16Bart Van Keimpema (Ned)0:10:45
17Hanoch Redlich (Isr)0:10:48
18Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)0:14:20
19Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)0:17:23
20Itai Birinboim (Isr)
DNFDror Pekatch (Isr)
DNFNizan Margalit (Isr)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNFBenjamin Buchi (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft (Ger)1:24:15
2Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:00:20
3Melanie Spath (Ger)0:00:32
4Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:03:17
5Idit Shub (Isr)0:05:45
6Karin Groen (Ned)0:06:31
7Paz Bash (Isr)0:17:37
DNFNoga Korem (Isr)

