#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)1:03:32
2Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:00:54
3Ben Berden (Bel)0:01:38
4Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:02:16
5Angelo De Clercq (Bel)0:02:39
6Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)0:02:46
7Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)0:03:02
8Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)0:03:34
9Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)0:03:35
10Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)0:04:11
11Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)0:04:24
12Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:04:58
13Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)0:05:01
14David Seco Amundarain (Spa)0:06:35
15Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
16Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
17Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
18Zigor Urain Zabala (Spa)
19Oscar Boente (Spa)
20David Hidalgo (Spa)
21David González (Spa)
22Emmanuel Herbreteau (Fra)
23Alain Mendijur (Spa)
24Ibon Ortiz De Zarate (Spa)
25Mikelats Trespalacios (Spa)
26Inigo Roldan Ugarte (Spa)
27Ivan Martinez Aguirre (Spa)
28Jorge Iruretagonea (Spa)
29Josu Arregi (Spa)
30Daniel Ortiz Martinez (Spa)
31Asier Galbez (Spa)
32Sergio Pozuelo (Spa)
33Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
34César Ruedas (Spa)
35Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
36Daniel González (Spa)
37Asier Ugaldea (Spa)
38Inazio Urigüen (Spa)

