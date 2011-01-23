Murgolito solos to another win
Hernandez, Berden top podium in Spain
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|1:03:32
|2
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:00:54
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:01:38
|4
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:02:16
|5
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|0:02:39
|6
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|0:02:46
|7
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|0:03:02
|8
|Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)
|0:03:34
|9
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|0:03:35
|10
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|0:04:11
|11
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|0:04:24
|12
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:04:58
|13
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|0:05:01
|14
|David Seco Amundarain (Spa)
|0:06:35
|15
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|16
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|17
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|18
|Zigor Urain Zabala (Spa)
|19
|Oscar Boente (Spa)
|20
|David Hidalgo (Spa)
|21
|David González (Spa)
|22
|Emmanuel Herbreteau (Fra)
|23
|Alain Mendijur (Spa)
|24
|Ibon Ortiz De Zarate (Spa)
|25
|Mikelats Trespalacios (Spa)
|26
|Inigo Roldan Ugarte (Spa)
|27
|Ivan Martinez Aguirre (Spa)
|28
|Jorge Iruretagonea (Spa)
|29
|Josu Arregi (Spa)
|30
|Daniel Ortiz Martinez (Spa)
|31
|Asier Galbez (Spa)
|32
|Sergio Pozuelo (Spa)
|33
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|34
|César Ruedas (Spa)
|35
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|36
|Daniel González (Spa)
|37
|Asier Ugaldea (Spa)
|38
|Inazio Urigüen (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy