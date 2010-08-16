Celestino takes dominate victory
Bigham a massive 25 minutes ahead
Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) and Mirko Celestino took victories at at Ischgl Ironbike Marathon, a race well known for being a challenging event with 79km, 3820m of climbing and a maximum altitude of 2853m.
Bigham's race went according to plan from the beginning. After just a couple of kilometres she had formed a gap over the other riders, and it was a lead that she didn't ever give up. She won in 5:14:45, 25 minutes ahead of second place Katrin Schwing and 26 minutes ahead of Birgit Söllner.
"I felt so strong. The win was great, and the course was difficult, but breath-taking," said Bigham.
In the men's race, Celestino won by over five minutes ahead of Karl Platt and by 16:44 over newly crowned World Champion Alban Lakata.
It was Lakata's first appearance in rainbow stripes. After a week of media obligations following his new title, he said, "Third position today was good. I crashed, and didn't have a great pre-race, but I am very pleased all things considered."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|3:58:52
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger)
|0:05:16
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|0:16:44
|4
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:20:27
|5
|David George (RSA)
|0:21:47
|6
|Tim Bohme (Ger)
|0:23:19
|7
|Mannie Heymans (Nam)
|0:24:11
|8
|Jakob Nimpf (Aut)
|0:26:30
|9
|Mauro Bettin (Ita)
|0:30:06
|10
|Daniel Gathof (Ger)
|0:32:01
|11
|Stefan Schaufuss (Ger)
|0:32:23
|12
|Niels Boon (Ned)
|0:33:37
|13
|Georg Piazza (Ita)
|0:33:38
|14
|Guido Thaler (Aut)
|0:34:22
|15
|Michael Schuchardt (Ger)
|0:36:01
|16
|Gunter Egger (Ita)
|0:39:45
|17
|Onno Reijnhout (Ned)
|0:52:29
|18
|Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)
|1:04:33
|19
|Klemens Bont (Swi)
|1:05:03
|20
|Wolfgang Fink (Ger)
|1:06:58
|21
|Robin Weber (Ger)
|1:12:18
|22
|Christoph Seeber (Ita)
|1:16:15
|23
|Christian Süss (Ger)
|1:16:45
|24
|Michael Bonnekessel (Ger)
|1:16:48
|25
|Klaus Hannawald (Ger)
|1:18:37
|26
|Hartmann Stifter (Ita)
|1:25:37
|27
|Gotthard Nossig (Aut)
|1:29:42
|28
|Leander Hamelink (Ned)
|1:32:21
|29
|Martin Hankele (Ger)
|1:32:46
|30
|Martin Jochem (Ger)
|1:32:56
|31
|Thomas Berger (Aut)
|1:33:21
|32
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|1:36:18
|33
|Erkan Sakallioglu (Ger)
|1:43:31
|34
|Jörg Schrod (Ger)
|1:46:08
|35
|Andrea Berlusconi (Ita)
|1:47:18
|36
|Nenad Miric (Srb)
|1:49:25
|37
|Marcus Werf (Ger)
|1:53:32
|38
|Christian Kux (Ger)
|1:57:37
|39
|Christian Eckert (Ger)
|2:00:42
|40
|Clemens Sietas (Ger)
|2:05:10
|41
|Fabrizio Marchi (Ita)
|2:20:12
|42
|Peter Huntjens (Ned)
|2:23:24
|43
|Steffen Reger (Ger)
|2:25:04
|44
|Thomas Jäger (Ger)
|2:42:47
|45
|Frederik Vandendriessche (Bel)
|3:06:14
|46
|David Delsemme (Bel)
|3:17:00
|47
|Tonny Muller (Ger)
|3:24:50
|48
|Eltjo Biemold (Ned)
|3:32:19
|49
|Uwe Koch (Ger)
|3:49:39
|DSQ
|Richard Wagenaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Armin Neurauter (Aut)
|DNF
|Tommy Galle (Ger)
|DNF
|Bruno Lechner (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|5:14:45
|2
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|0:25:06
|3
|Birgit Söllner (Ger)
|0:26:07
|4
|Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
|0:28:42
|5
|Silke Keinath (Ger)
|1:11:42
|6
|Daniela Bargholt (Ger)
|1:27:34
|7
|Hedvig Nagy (Hun)
|1:39:27
|8
|Gisela Makowski (Ger)
|1:42:49
