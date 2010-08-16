Image 1 of 2 Alban Lakata makes his first race appearance as marathon World Champion. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 2 of 2 Sally Bigham on her way to a victory (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) and Mirko Celestino took victories at at Ischgl Ironbike Marathon, a race well known for being a challenging event with 79km, 3820m of climbing and a maximum altitude of 2853m.

Bigham's race went according to plan from the beginning. After just a couple of kilometres she had formed a gap over the other riders, and it was a lead that she didn't ever give up. She won in 5:14:45, 25 minutes ahead of second place Katrin Schwing and 26 minutes ahead of Birgit Söllner.

"I felt so strong. The win was great, and the course was difficult, but breath-taking," said Bigham.

In the men's race, Celestino won by over five minutes ahead of Karl Platt and by 16:44 over newly crowned World Champion Alban Lakata.

It was Lakata's first appearance in rainbow stripes. After a week of media obligations following his new title, he said, "Third position today was good. I crashed, and didn't have a great pre-race, but I am very pleased all things considered."

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Celestino (Ita) 3:58:52 2 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:05:16 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) 0:16:44 4 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) 0:20:27 5 David George (RSA) 0:21:47 6 Tim Bohme (Ger) 0:23:19 7 Mannie Heymans (Nam) 0:24:11 8 Jakob Nimpf (Aut) 0:26:30 9 Mauro Bettin (Ita) 0:30:06 10 Daniel Gathof (Ger) 0:32:01 11 Stefan Schaufuss (Ger) 0:32:23 12 Niels Boon (Ned) 0:33:37 13 Georg Piazza (Ita) 0:33:38 14 Guido Thaler (Aut) 0:34:22 15 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:36:01 16 Gunter Egger (Ita) 0:39:45 17 Onno Reijnhout (Ned) 0:52:29 18 Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut) 1:04:33 19 Klemens Bont (Swi) 1:05:03 20 Wolfgang Fink (Ger) 1:06:58 21 Robin Weber (Ger) 1:12:18 22 Christoph Seeber (Ita) 1:16:15 23 Christian Süss (Ger) 1:16:45 24 Michael Bonnekessel (Ger) 1:16:48 25 Klaus Hannawald (Ger) 1:18:37 26 Hartmann Stifter (Ita) 1:25:37 27 Gotthard Nossig (Aut) 1:29:42 28 Leander Hamelink (Ned) 1:32:21 29 Martin Hankele (Ger) 1:32:46 30 Martin Jochem (Ger) 1:32:56 31 Thomas Berger (Aut) 1:33:21 32 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) 1:36:18 33 Erkan Sakallioglu (Ger) 1:43:31 34 Jörg Schrod (Ger) 1:46:08 35 Andrea Berlusconi (Ita) 1:47:18 36 Nenad Miric (Srb) 1:49:25 37 Marcus Werf (Ger) 1:53:32 38 Christian Kux (Ger) 1:57:37 39 Christian Eckert (Ger) 2:00:42 40 Clemens Sietas (Ger) 2:05:10 41 Fabrizio Marchi (Ita) 2:20:12 42 Peter Huntjens (Ned) 2:23:24 43 Steffen Reger (Ger) 2:25:04 44 Thomas Jäger (Ger) 2:42:47 45 Frederik Vandendriessche (Bel) 3:06:14 46 David Delsemme (Bel) 3:17:00 47 Tonny Muller (Ger) 3:24:50 48 Eltjo Biemold (Ned) 3:32:19 49 Uwe Koch (Ger) 3:49:39 DSQ Richard Wagenaar (Ned) DNF Armin Neurauter (Aut) DNF Tommy Galle (Ger) DNF Bruno Lechner (Ita)