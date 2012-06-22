Trending

Hutchison tops elite men's time trial

Dillon claims women's event

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hutchinson (In Gear Quikvit)0:43:50
2Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing)0:00:36
3Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:50
4Matthew Brammeier (Omega Pharma Quickstep)0:02:23
5Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways CC)0:03:34
6Damien Shaw (Lakeside Wheelers)0:03:44
7Ronan McLoughlin (An Post Sean Kelly)0:03:57
8Con Collis (UCD)0:04:36
9Ian Richardson (UCD)0:04:42
10Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles)0:04:42
11Colm Cassidy (UCD)0:05:40
12Michael Lucey (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)0:06:06
13Hugh Mulhearn (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)0:06:08
14Kevin Shelly (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)0:07:48
15Cathal Johnston (South Dublin CC)0:08:21
16Padraic Doherty (Staggs Lucan)0:08:29
17John O'Connell (Midleton CC)0:08:55
18Paul Flynn (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)0:09:20
19Eoghan Considine (Black Rose Racing)0:09:32
20Declan McMackin (North Down CC)0:10:08
21Patrick Withers (West Tyrone Velo)0:12:22
22Stephen Duggan (Wexford Wheelers)0:13:46

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (VL Technics)0:46:00
2Sean Downey (An Post Sean Kelly)0:00:24
3Aaron Buggle (Apoge Super U)0:00:32
4Felix English (Rapha Condor Sharp)0:00:52
5Dane Dunlop (Lakeland CC)0:02:58
6Richard Hooton (Visit Nenagh DMG)0:04:56
7Matthew Adair (Banbridge CC)0:05:11
8Eoin McCarthy (ASFRA Racing)0:05:51

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Dillon (Now and Novarti )0:51:26
2Melanie Spath (Cycleways CC)0:00:22
3Siobhan Horgan (GSD Gestion)0:01:31
4Eve McCrystal (Garda CC Richies Bikes)0:02:52
5Mary Hunter (Dromara CC)0:05:51
6Amy Brice (Phoenix CC)0:06:36
7Sinead Rivers (Roe Valley)0:08:20
8Rachael Withers (West Tyrone Velo)0:11:05

