Hutchison tops elite men's time trial
Dillon claims women's event
Time Trials: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hutchinson (In Gear Quikvit)
|0:43:50
|2
|Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing)
|0:00:36
|3
|Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:00:50
|4
|Matthew Brammeier (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
|0:02:23
|5
|Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways CC)
|0:03:34
|6
|Damien Shaw (Lakeside Wheelers)
|0:03:44
|7
|Ronan McLoughlin (An Post Sean Kelly)
|0:03:57
|8
|Con Collis (UCD)
|0:04:36
|9
|Ian Richardson (UCD)
|0:04:42
|10
|Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles)
|0:04:42
|11
|Colm Cassidy (UCD)
|0:05:40
|12
|Michael Lucey (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)
|0:06:06
|13
|Hugh Mulhearn (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)
|0:06:08
|14
|Kevin Shelly (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)
|0:07:48
|15
|Cathal Johnston (South Dublin CC)
|0:08:21
|16
|Padraic Doherty (Staggs Lucan)
|0:08:29
|17
|John O'Connell (Midleton CC)
|0:08:55
|18
|Paul Flynn (Iverk Produce Carrick Whs)
|0:09:20
|19
|Eoghan Considine (Black Rose Racing)
|0:09:32
|20
|Declan McMackin (North Down CC)
|0:10:08
|21
|Patrick Withers (West Tyrone Velo)
|0:12:22
|22
|Stephen Duggan (Wexford Wheelers)
|0:13:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (VL Technics)
|0:46:00
|2
|Sean Downey (An Post Sean Kelly)
|0:00:24
|3
|Aaron Buggle (Apoge Super U)
|0:00:32
|4
|Felix English (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:00:52
|5
|Dane Dunlop (Lakeland CC)
|0:02:58
|6
|Richard Hooton (Visit Nenagh DMG)
|0:04:56
|7
|Matthew Adair (Banbridge CC)
|0:05:11
|8
|Eoin McCarthy (ASFRA Racing)
|0:05:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Dillon (Now and Novarti )
|0:51:26
|2
|Melanie Spath (Cycleways CC)
|0:00:22
|3
|Siobhan Horgan (GSD Gestion)
|0:01:31
|4
|Eve McCrystal (Garda CC Richies Bikes)
|0:02:52
|5
|Mary Hunter (Dromara CC)
|0:05:51
|6
|Amy Brice (Phoenix CC)
|0:06:36
|7
|Sinead Rivers (Roe Valley)
|0:08:20
|8
|Rachael Withers (West Tyrone Velo)
|0:11:05
