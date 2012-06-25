Trending

Brammeier takes third consecutive Irish title

Roche and Lavery second and third in Clonmel

Elite and U23 Men's Road Race : -

Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the 2012 Irish road race championship in Clonmel.

(Image credit: IrishCyclingPhotos.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)4:04:25
2Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)0:00:05
3Philip Lavery (Node 4 Giordana)0:00:09
4Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing)0:00:50
5Sean Downey (An Post Sean Kelly)0:05:45
6Conor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly)0:06:26
7Paidi O Brien (Dan Morrissey Speedy)
8Damien Shaw (Lakeside WheelersMull)
9Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly)0:07:57
10Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles)0:08:06
11Fiachra O Muire (DID Dunboyne)
12Jack Wilson (UCS Crabbe)0:08:16
13Ryan Sherlock (CycleWays CC)0:10:14
14Charles Prendergast (Cunga CC)0:10:27
15Colm Cassidy (UCD)0:11:43
16Christopher Reilly (Bohermeen CC)0:11:45
17Thomas Martin (Eurocycles)
18Fraser Duncan (Eurocycles)0:13:14
19Patrick Clarke (Terra Footwear)
20Dominic Jelfs (Hennebont Cycling)0:13:17
21Ciaran O Conluain (UCD)
22Mark Nugent (Waterford Racing Club)
23Aidan Crowley (DID Dunboyne)
24Matt Slattery (Killarney CC)0:13:21
25Stephen Clancy (Dan Morrissey Speedy)
26Liam Frawley (Galway Bay)
27Andrew Meehan (DID Dunboyne)0:13:25
28Edward Barry (Blarney CC)0:13:35
29Darragh Zaidan (VC Morteau)0:16:59
30Derek Finnegan (Liverpool Century)
31Ian Richardson (UCD)
32David Wherity (Stamullen RC)0:17:01
33Mark Power (Dungarvan CC)
34Keith Fox (ShannonsideCC)
35Michael Butler (Visit Nenagh DMG)0:17:08
36Marc Potts (Omagh Wheelers)0:21:19
37Javan Nulty (DID Dunboyne)
38Christopher Beattie (Ballymena RC)
39Keith Walls (DID Dunboyne)
40Derek Joyce (Galway Bay)
41Jarlath Hassett (West Clare CC)0:23:33
42Stephen McAllister (Ballymoney CC)
43Declan Byrne (Navan RC)0:23:46
44Ciaran Clarke (Castlebar CC)
45Stuart Cox (Black Rose Racing)0:23:49
46Stephen Butler (Visit Nenagh DMG)0:23:55

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Lavery (Node 4 Giordana)4:04:34
2Sean Downey (An Post Sean Kelly)0:05:36
3Jack Wilson (UCS Crabbe)0:08:07
4Charles Prendergast (Cunga CC)0:10:18
5Dominic Jelfs (Hennebont Cycling)0:13:08
6Stephen Clancy (Dan Morrissey Speedy)0:13:12
7Darragh Zaidan (VC Morteau)0:16:50
8Marc Potts (Omagh Wheelers)0:21:10
9Javan Nulty (DID Dunboyne)

