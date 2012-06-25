Brammeier takes third consecutive Irish title
Roche and Lavery second and third in Clonmel
Elite and U23 Men's Road Race : -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
|4:04:25
|2
|Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:00:05
|3
|Philip Lavery (Node 4 Giordana)
|0:00:09
|4
|Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing)
|0:00:50
|5
|Sean Downey (An Post Sean Kelly)
|0:05:45
|6
|Conor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly)
|0:06:26
|7
|Paidi O Brien (Dan Morrissey Speedy)
|8
|Damien Shaw (Lakeside WheelersMull)
|9
|Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly)
|0:07:57
|10
|Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles)
|0:08:06
|11
|Fiachra O Muire (DID Dunboyne)
|12
|Jack Wilson (UCS Crabbe)
|0:08:16
|13
|Ryan Sherlock (CycleWays CC)
|0:10:14
|14
|Charles Prendergast (Cunga CC)
|0:10:27
|15
|Colm Cassidy (UCD)
|0:11:43
|16
|Christopher Reilly (Bohermeen CC)
|0:11:45
|17
|Thomas Martin (Eurocycles)
|18
|Fraser Duncan (Eurocycles)
|0:13:14
|19
|Patrick Clarke (Terra Footwear)
|20
|Dominic Jelfs (Hennebont Cycling)
|0:13:17
|21
|Ciaran O Conluain (UCD)
|22
|Mark Nugent (Waterford Racing Club)
|23
|Aidan Crowley (DID Dunboyne)
|24
|Matt Slattery (Killarney CC)
|0:13:21
|25
|Stephen Clancy (Dan Morrissey Speedy)
|26
|Liam Frawley (Galway Bay)
|27
|Andrew Meehan (DID Dunboyne)
|0:13:25
|28
|Edward Barry (Blarney CC)
|0:13:35
|29
|Darragh Zaidan (VC Morteau)
|0:16:59
|30
|Derek Finnegan (Liverpool Century)
|31
|Ian Richardson (UCD)
|32
|David Wherity (Stamullen RC)
|0:17:01
|33
|Mark Power (Dungarvan CC)
|34
|Keith Fox (ShannonsideCC)
|35
|Michael Butler (Visit Nenagh DMG)
|0:17:08
|36
|Marc Potts (Omagh Wheelers)
|0:21:19
|37
|Javan Nulty (DID Dunboyne)
|38
|Christopher Beattie (Ballymena RC)
|39
|Keith Walls (DID Dunboyne)
|40
|Derek Joyce (Galway Bay)
|41
|Jarlath Hassett (West Clare CC)
|0:23:33
|42
|Stephen McAllister (Ballymoney CC)
|43
|Declan Byrne (Navan RC)
|0:23:46
|44
|Ciaran Clarke (Castlebar CC)
|45
|Stuart Cox (Black Rose Racing)
|0:23:49
|46
|Stephen Butler (Visit Nenagh DMG)
|0:23:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Lavery (Node 4 Giordana)
|4:04:34
|2
|Sean Downey (An Post Sean Kelly)
|0:05:36
|3
|Jack Wilson (UCS Crabbe)
|0:08:07
|4
|Charles Prendergast (Cunga CC)
|0:10:18
|5
|Dominic Jelfs (Hennebont Cycling)
|0:13:08
|6
|Stephen Clancy (Dan Morrissey Speedy)
|0:13:12
|7
|Darragh Zaidan (VC Morteau)
|0:16:50
|8
|Marc Potts (Omagh Wheelers)
|0:21:10
|9
|Javan Nulty (DID Dunboyne)
