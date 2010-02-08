McCall takes Irish title
Sherlock, McGreevy next best of elite men
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Joe McCall (Rocky Mountain)
|1:07:11
|2
|Ryan Sherlock (MAD)
|0:01:01
|3
|Liam McGreevy (Banbridge CC)
|0:01:48
|4
|Neill Delahaye (Usher IRC)
|0:02:21
|5
|Aidan McDonald (Bike Pure)
|0:02:50
|6
|Conor Campbell (Newry)
|0:02:53
|7
|Richie Feille (Thinkbike)
|0:03:03
|8
|Evan Ryan (WORC)
|0:04:09
|9
|Sean à Tuathail (Bray)
|0:06:02
|10
|Noel Carr (WORC)
|0:06:53
|1
|Francine Meehan
|2
|Cait Elliot (UCD)
|1
|Matthew Adair (Banbridge)
|2
|William Boyd (XMTB)
|1
|Aiden McDonald (Bike Pure)
|2
|Peter McConville (Newry Wheelers)
|3
|Greg Campbell (Sundrive Track Club)
