McCall takes Irish title

Sherlock, McGreevy next best of elite men

Men
1Joe McCall (Rocky Mountain)1:07:11
2Ryan Sherlock (MAD)0:01:01
3Liam McGreevy (Banbridge CC)0:01:48
4Neill Delahaye (Usher IRC)0:02:21
5Aidan McDonald (Bike Pure)0:02:50
6Conor Campbell (Newry)0:02:53
7Richie Feille (Thinkbike)0:03:03
8Evan Ryan (WORC)0:04:09
9Sean à Tuathail (Bray)0:06:02
10Noel Carr (WORC)0:06:53

Women
1Francine Meehan
2Cait Elliot (UCD)

Junior
1Matthew Adair (Banbridge)
2William Boyd (XMTB)

Veterans
1Aiden McDonald (Bike Pure)
2Peter McConville (Newry Wheelers)
3Greg Campbell (Sundrive Track Club)

