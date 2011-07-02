Takandi races to Iranian downhill title
Zanjanian, Najafi Bazi round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amin Takandi (IRI)
|0:03:12.12
|2
|Hossein Zanjanian (IRI)
|0:00:05.11
|3
|Amin Najafi Bazi (IRI)
|0:00:06.62
|4
|Aliakbar Mijoji (IRI)
|0:00:07.06
|5
|Ali Dadfar (IRI)
|0:00:10.96
|6
|Taha Ghabeli (IRI)
|0:00:11.93
|7
|Mohammad Bagher Mortazavinejad (IRI)
|0:00:14.44
|8
|Hossein Rafiee (IRI)
|0:00:15.69
|9
|Farid Zaher Zohouri (IRI)
|0:00:18.07
|10
|Armen Shah Mirzaeian Saravani (IRI)
|0:00:21.10
