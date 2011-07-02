Trending

Takandi races to Iranian downhill title

Zanjanian, Najafi Bazi round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amin Takandi (IRI)0:03:12.12
2Hossein Zanjanian (IRI)0:00:05.11
3Amin Najafi Bazi (IRI)0:00:06.62
4Aliakbar Mijoji (IRI)0:00:07.06
5Ali Dadfar (IRI)0:00:10.96
6Taha Ghabeli (IRI)0:00:11.93
7Mohammad Bagher Mortazavinejad (IRI)0:00:14.44
8Hossein Rafiee (IRI)0:00:15.69
9Farid Zaher Zohouri (IRI)0:00:18.07
10Armen Shah Mirzaeian Saravani (IRI)0:00:21.10

