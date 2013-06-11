Trending

McConnell and Waldis wins Italian national series round in Vermiglio

Italians Fontana and Lechner earn runner-up spots

Image 1 of 2

Andrea Waldis (Colnago Sudtirol) wins in Vermiglio

Andrea Waldis (Colnago Sudtirol) wins in Vermiglio
(Image credit: EGO Promotion Armin M. Küstenbrück / Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 2

U23 winner Andrea Waldis and Elite winner Eva Lechner (both Colnago Sudtirol)

U23 winner Andrea Waldis and Elite winner Eva Lechner (both Colnago Sudtirol)
(Image credit: EGO Promotion Armin M. Küstenbrück / Marius Maasewerd)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell (Aus)1:32:03
2Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:00:28
3Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:01:03
4Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:01:09
5Martin Loo (Est)0:01:16
6Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:02:09
7Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:02:31
8Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:03:45
9Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:46
10Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:04:20
11Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:04:22
12Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:04:40
13Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:04:42
14Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:04:56
15Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:04:57
16Dirk Peters (NZl)0:05:26
17Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:05:44
18Beltain Schmid (Ita)0:05:58
19Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:06:15
20Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)0:06:21
21Martino Fruet (Ita)0:06:25
22Robby De Bock (Bel)0:06:27
23Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:06:28
24Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:07:02
25Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:07:15
26Nicolo Ferrazzo (Ita)0:08:35
27Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:09:01
28Umberto Corti (Ita)0:09:03
29Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:09:29
30Carl Jones (NZl)0:09:46
31Michael Pesse (Ita)0:09:48
32Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)0:10:18
33Alberto Rossi (Ita)0:10:25
34José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:10:55
35Denis Fumarola (Ita)0:11:41
36Evan Mcneely (Can)0:11:47
37Marco De Col (Ita)0:12:15
38Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
39Jacopo Billi (Ita)
40Keegan Swenson (USA)
41Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
42Adrian Retief (NZl)
43Erik Groen (Ned)
44Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
45Michael Oberrauch (Ita)
46William Alexi (Bra)
47Martin Pollinger (Ita)
48Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
49German Dorhmann (Arg)
50Alessandro Repetti (Ita)
51Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
52Davide Clerici (Ita)
53Andrew L'esperance (Can)
54Alexey Lomilov (Rus)
55Fabio Ursi (Ita)
56Roy Beukers (Ned)
57Luca Bertelli (Ita)
58Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
59Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
60Nicola Luchini (Ita)
61Alessio Forgnoli (Ita)
62Raffaele Rizzo

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Swi)1:36:04
2Eva Lechner (Ita)0:01:04
3Emily Batty (Can)0:01:05
4Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:01:13
5Annie Last (GBr)0:01:34
6Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:03:26
7Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:04:46
8Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)0:05:09
9Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)0:07:06
10Marta Pastore (Ita)0:07:45
11Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)0:07:46
12Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)0:08:36
13Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:11:15
14Katherine O'neill (NZl)0:11:54
15Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:13:04
16Arianna Cusini (Ita)0:18:53
17Cindy Casadei (Ita)0:20:56
18Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
19Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)

