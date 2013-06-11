McConnell and Waldis wins Italian national series round in Vermiglio
Italians Fontana and Lechner earn runner-up spots
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|1:32:03
|2
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:00:28
|3
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:01:03
|4
|Miguel Martinez (Fra)
|0:01:09
|5
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:01:16
|6
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:02:09
|7
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:02:31
|8
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:03:45
|9
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:03:46
|10
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|0:04:20
|11
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:04:22
|12
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:04:40
|13
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:04:42
|14
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:04:56
|15
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:04:57
|16
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:05:26
|17
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:05:44
|18
|Beltain Schmid (Ita)
|0:05:58
|19
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:06:15
|20
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|0:06:21
|21
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:06:25
|22
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:06:27
|23
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:06:28
|24
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|0:07:02
|25
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|0:07:15
|26
|Nicolo Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:08:35
|27
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:09:01
|28
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:09:03
|29
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:09:29
|30
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|0:09:46
|31
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:09:48
|32
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:10:18
|33
|Alberto Rossi (Ita)
|0:10:25
|34
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|0:10:55
|35
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|0:11:41
|36
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:11:47
|37
|Marco De Col (Ita)
|0:12:15
|38
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus)
|39
|Jacopo Billi (Ita)
|40
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|41
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
|42
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|43
|Erik Groen (Ned)
|44
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
|45
|Michael Oberrauch (Ita)
|46
|William Alexi (Bra)
|47
|Martin Pollinger (Ita)
|48
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
|49
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|50
|Alessandro Repetti (Ita)
|51
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|52
|Davide Clerici (Ita)
|53
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|54
|Alexey Lomilov (Rus)
|55
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|56
|Roy Beukers (Ned)
|57
|Luca Bertelli (Ita)
|58
|Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|59
|Andrey Myshakov (Rus)
|60
|Nicola Luchini (Ita)
|61
|Alessio Forgnoli (Ita)
|62
|Raffaele Rizzo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis (Swi)
|1:36:04
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:01:04
|3
|Emily Batty (Can)
|0:01:05
|4
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|0:01:13
|5
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:01:34
|6
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:03:26
|7
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:04:46
|8
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|0:05:09
|9
|Ines Carolina Gutiérrez (Arg)
|0:07:06
|10
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:07:45
|11
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|0:07:46
|12
|Jacquelina Alvarez (Arg)
|0:08:36
|13
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:11:15
|14
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|0:11:54
|15
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:13:04
|16
|Arianna Cusini (Ita)
|0:18:53
|17
|Cindy Casadei (Ita)
|0:20:56
|18
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
|19
|Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)
