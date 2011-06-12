Trending

Fontana wins Italian national series round in Vermiglio

Kerschbaumer nipped by one second

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)1:44:30
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:01
3Tony Longo (Ita)0:01:09
4Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:02:22
5Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:02:50
6Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:03:05
7Martino Fruet (Ita)0:03:18
8Jaime Yesid Chia (Col)0:03:44
9Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:03:53
10Umberto Corti (Ita)0:04:26
11Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:04:52
12Diego Rosa (Ita)0:06:10
13Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)0:07:03
14Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:07:27
15Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:08:18
16Alessio Zamuner (Ita)0:08:30
17Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:08:57
18Marco Ponta (Ita)0:09:09
19Yader Zoli (Ita)0:09:44
20Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)0:10:19
21Martin Loo (Est)0:10:20
22Jonathan Botero (Col)0:11:08
23Maximilian Vieider (Ita)0:11:24
24Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:12:01
25Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:13:42
26Pietro Sarai (Ita)
27Gunther Huber (Ita)
28Trenton Day (Aus)
29Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
30Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
31Andrea Cina (Ita)
32Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
33Roberto Crisi (Ita)
34Michael Crosbie (Aus)
35Kyle Ward (Aus)
36Fabio Ursi (Ita)
37Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
38Michael Pesse (Ita)
39Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
40Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
41Cameron Ivory (Aus)
42Michele Angeletti (Ita)
43Armin Keibacher (Ita)
44Michael Boldrini (Ita)
45Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
DNFLuca Braidot (Ita)
DNFSamuele Porro (Ita)
DNFLuca Ronchi (Ita)
DNFJhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
DNFDaniele Mensi (Ita)
DNFPierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi)
DNFFabian Rabensteiner (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita)1:24:03
2Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:00:11
3Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:05:08
4Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:07:52
5Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:11:48
6Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:16:11
7Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:19:30
8Marta Pastore (Ita)0:19:56
9Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:20:29
10Karin Tosato (Ita)0:20:32

