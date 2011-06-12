Fontana wins Italian national series round in Vermiglio
Kerschbaumer nipped by one second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|1:44:30
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:00:01
|3
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:01:09
|4
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:02:22
|5
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:02:50
|6
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:03:05
|7
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:03:18
|8
|Jaime Yesid Chia (Col)
|0:03:44
|9
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:03:53
|10
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:04:26
|11
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:04:52
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|0:06:10
|13
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|0:07:03
|14
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:07:27
|15
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:08:18
|16
|Alessio Zamuner (Ita)
|0:08:30
|17
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:08:57
|18
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:09:09
|19
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:09:44
|20
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|0:10:19
|21
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:10:20
|22
|Jonathan Botero (Col)
|0:11:08
|23
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|0:11:24
|24
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:12:01
|25
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:13:42
|26
|Pietro Sarai (Ita)
|27
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|28
|Trenton Day (Aus)
|29
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|30
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|31
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|32
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|33
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|34
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|35
|Kyle Ward (Aus)
|36
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|37
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|38
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|39
|Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
|40
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|41
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|42
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|43
|Armin Keibacher (Ita)
|44
|Michael Boldrini (Ita)
|45
|Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|DNF
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|DNF
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|DNF
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|DNF
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|DNF
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|DNF
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|1:24:03
|2
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|0:00:11
|3
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:05:08
|4
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:07:52
|5
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:11:48
|6
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:16:11
|7
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|0:19:30
|8
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:19:56
|9
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:20:29
|10
|Karin Tosato (Ita)
|0:20:32
