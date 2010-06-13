Trending

Frenchman Tempier wins in Italy

Swiss Schneitter takes women's victory

Image 1 of 2

Stephane Tempier on his way to winning the elite men's race.

Stephane Tempier on his way to winning the elite men's race.
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
Image 2 of 2

Elite men's winner Stephane Tempier and Under 23 men's winner Christian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi) on the podium.

Elite men's winner Stephane Tempier and Under 23 men's winner Christian Cominelli (TX Active Bianchi) on the podium.
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Tempier (Fra)2:09:13
2Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:01:06
3Umberto Corti (Ita)0:01:16
4Marek Konwa (Pol)0:01:20
5Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:01:58
6Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:02:35
7Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:04:19
8Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:04:58
9Martino Fruet (Ita)0:05:17
10Franz Hofer (Ita)0:06:28
11Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:06:37
12Igor Baretto (Ita)0:06:41
13Samuele Porro (Ita)0:06:47
14Daniele Mensi (Ita)0:07:40
15Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:07:49
16Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)0:08:33
17Juri Ragnoli (Ita)0:08:51
18Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:09:35
19Matjaz Budin (Slo)0:10:03
20Gunther Huber (Ita)0:10:32
21Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:10:53
22Yader Zoli (Ita)0:11:11
23Elia Silvestri (Ita)0:11:26
24Michael Pesse (Ita)0:11:29
25Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:11:42
26Marco Ponta (Ita)0:11:59
27Giovanni Gatti (Ita)0:13:37
28Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
29Dirk Peters (NZl)0:14:42
30Maurizio Tasca (Ita)0:15:29
31Hubert Pollinger (Ita)0:15:43
32Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:16:25
33Francesco Niccoli (Ita)0:16:53
34German Dorhmann (Arg)0:17:34
35Daniele Concordia (Ita)
36Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
37Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
38Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
39Thomas Forer (Ita)
40Patrick Marcher (Ita)
41Idan Shapira (Isr)
42David Guzzardi (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)1:46:48
2Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:00:13
3Nina Homovec (Slo)0:00:47
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:01:32
5Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:02:56
6Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:03:23
7Michela Benzoni (Ita)0:04:25
8Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:05:05
9Raffaela Saravo (Ita)0:05:57
10Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:06:55
11Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:06:58
12Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)0:08:32
13Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:08:50
14Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:08:57
15Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:11:07
16Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)0:13:04
17Marta Pastore (Ita)
18Idit Shub (Isr)

