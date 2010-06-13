Frenchman Tempier wins in Italy
Swiss Schneitter takes women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|2:09:13
|2
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:01:06
|3
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:01:16
|4
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:01:20
|5
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:01:58
|6
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:02:35
|7
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:04:19
|8
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:04:58
|9
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:05:17
|10
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:06:28
|11
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:06:37
|12
|Igor Baretto (Ita)
|0:06:41
|13
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:06:47
|14
|Daniele Mensi (Ita)
|0:07:40
|15
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:07:49
|16
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)
|0:08:33
|17
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|0:08:51
|18
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|0:09:35
|19
|Matjaz Budin (Slo)
|0:10:03
|20
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|0:10:32
|21
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:10:53
|22
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:11:11
|23
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|0:11:26
|24
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:11:29
|25
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:11:42
|26
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:11:59
|27
|Giovanni Gatti (Ita)
|0:13:37
|28
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|29
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:14:42
|30
|Maurizio Tasca (Ita)
|0:15:29
|31
|Hubert Pollinger (Ita)
|0:15:43
|32
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:16:25
|33
|Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
|0:16:53
|34
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:17:34
|35
|Daniele Concordia (Ita)
|36
|Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
|37
|Roberto Giacobazzi (Ita)
|38
|Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
|39
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|40
|Patrick Marcher (Ita)
|41
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|42
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|1:46:48
|2
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|0:00:13
|3
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|0:00:47
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|0:01:32
|5
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:02:56
|6
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:03:23
|7
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|0:04:25
|8
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|0:05:05
|9
|Raffaela Saravo (Ita)
|0:05:57
|10
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:06:55
|11
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:06:58
|12
|Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)
|0:08:32
|13
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:08:50
|14
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:08:57
|15
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|0:11:07
|16
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)
|0:13:04
|17
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|18
|Idit Shub (Isr)
