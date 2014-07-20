Stevens wins overall Thüringen Rundfahrt
Gebhardt takes final stage over Armitstead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|3:16:01
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:00:02
|5
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|6
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|7
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|10
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|11
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|15
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|16
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|17
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|19
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|20
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|22
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|23
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|24
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|25
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|26
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|27
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|28
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|29
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|30
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|31
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|32
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:11
|33
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|34
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|35
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|36
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:23
|37
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:00:47
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|40
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|41
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|42
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|43
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|44
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:02:04
|45
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|46
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|48
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:02:13
|49
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:10
|50
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:03:27
|51
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:04:55
|52
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:13:44
|53
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|54
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|55
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:13:46
|56
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|57
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|58
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:22:00
|59
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:22:16
|60
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|61
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|62
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|63
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|64
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|DNF
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|DNF
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|2
|5
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|7
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|3:16:03
|2
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|4
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|6
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|7
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|9
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:02:02
|11
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|12
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|13
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|14
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:13:42
|15
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:13:44
|16
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|17
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:21:58
|18
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:22:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3:16:02
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:00:01
|3
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|4
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|5
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|6
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|7
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|8
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|9
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|10
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|11
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|12
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|13
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|14
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|16
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|17
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:10
|18
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|19
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|20
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:00:46
|21
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|22
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|23
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:02:03
|24
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|25
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:02:12
|26
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:04:54
|27
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:13:43
|28
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|29
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|30
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:13:45
|31
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|32
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:21:59
|33
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:22:15
|34
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|35
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|36
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|37
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bigla Cycling Team
|9:48:07
|2
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Specialized lululemon
|4
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|5
|Nationalteam Australien
|6
|Nationalteam Polen
|7
|Team Stevens - Hytera
|0:00:11
|8
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:20
|9
|Boels/Dolmans Cycling team
|0:00:45
|10
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:13
|12
|Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|0:02:25
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:38:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|16:28:21
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:31
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|5
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|6
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:06:01
|7
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|8
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|9
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:07:05
|10
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:07:07
|11
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:07:16
|12
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:08:09
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:08:16
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:08:44
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|17
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:10:06
|18
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:10:13
|19
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:11:09
|20
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:11:21
|21
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|0:11:35
|22
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:11:50
|23
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:11:59
|24
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:12:11
|25
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|26
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|27
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:12:57
|28
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|29
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:13:32
|30
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:13:38
|31
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:14:09
|32
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|33
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:54
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:15:18
|35
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:15:24
|36
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:16:16
|37
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:18:29
|38
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:19:15
|39
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:19:28
|40
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:19:35
|41
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:20:49
|42
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:22:14
|43
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:22:27
|44
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:22:59
|45
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:23:08
|46
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:28:05
|47
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:28:58
|48
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:35:36
|49
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:37:06
|50
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:38:15
|51
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:41:29
|52
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:43:53
|53
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:44:35
|54
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:45:42
|55
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:46:28
|56
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:50:34
|57
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|1:02:30
|58
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:05:02
|59
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|1:07:30
|60
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|1:09:18
|61
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|1:17:03
|62
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:20:10
|63
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|1:24:55
|64
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:36:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|12
|5
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|9
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|4
|11
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|4
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|3
|13
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|3
|14
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|16
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|2
|17
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|2
|18
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|18
|4
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|7
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|7
|12
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|3
|14
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|2
|15
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|2
|16
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|17
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|16:35:28
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:04:02
|3
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|4
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:25
|5
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:06:31
|6
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:07:02
|7
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:09:09
|8
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:12:28
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:13:42
|10
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:15:07
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:28:29
|12
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:31:08
|13
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:36:46
|14
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:39:21
|15
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:55:23
|16
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|1:00:23
|17
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|1:09:56
|18
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:13:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|16:33:01
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:01:21
|3
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:02:27
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:02:36
|6
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:03:29
|7
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:05:26
|8
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:05:33
|9
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:06:29
|10
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:06:41
|11
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|0:06:55
|12
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:07:10
|13
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:07:19
|14
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:08:58
|15
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:09:29
|16
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:11:36
|17
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:14:48
|18
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:14:55
|19
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:17:34
|20
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:17:47
|21
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:18:19
|22
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:23:25
|23
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:24:18
|24
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:30:56
|25
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:32:26
|26
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:36:49
|27
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:39:13
|28
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:39:55
|29
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:41:02
|30
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:41:48
|31
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:57:50
|32
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:00:22
|33
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|1:02:50
|34
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|1:04:38
|35
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|1:12:23
|36
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|1:15:30
|37
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|1:20:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized lululemon
|49:35:12
|2
|Boels/Dolmans Cycling team
|0:04:12
|3
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|4
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:13:04
|5
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:15:07
|6
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:15:39
|7
|Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|0:24:51
|8
|Nationalteam Polen
|0:25:02
|9
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:28:03
|10
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:30:24
|11
|Team Stevens - Hytera
|0:35:42
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:37:25
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|2:25:30
