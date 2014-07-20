Trending

Stevens wins overall Thüringen Rundfahrt

Gebhardt takes final stage over Armitstead

The final podium: Lizzie Armitstead, Evelyn Stevens and Lisa Brennauer

The final podium: Lizzie Armitstead, Evelyn Stevens and Lisa Brennauer
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)
Elke Gebhardt (Bigla) wins the final stage of Thüringen Rundfahrt

Elke Gebhardt (Bigla) wins the final stage of Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team3:16:01
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:01
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:02
5Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
6Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
7Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
9Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
10Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
11Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
15Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
16Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
17Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
18Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
19Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
20Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
22Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
23Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
24Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
25Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
26Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
27Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
28Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
29Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
30Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
31Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
32Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:11
33Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
34Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
35Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
36Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:23
37Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:00:47
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
40Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
41Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
42Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
43Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:52
44Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:02:04
45Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
46Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
48Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:02:13
49Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:10
50Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:03:27
51Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:04:55
52Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:13:44
53Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
54Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
55Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:13:46
56Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
57Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
58Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:22:00
59Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:22:16
60Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
61Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
62Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
63Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
64Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
DNFAnnelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
DNFMadeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
DNFJessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3pts
2Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia3pts
2Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team5pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia2
5Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team7pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon3
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia7pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon3
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon5
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2

U23 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun3:16:03
2Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
3Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
4Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
5Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
6Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
7Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:45
8Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
9Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:50
10Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:02:02
11Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
12Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
13Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
14Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:13:42
15Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:13:44
16Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
17Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:21:58
18Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:22:14

Amateur riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3:16:02
2Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:01
3Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
4Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
5Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
6Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
8Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
9Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
10Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
11Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
12Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
13Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
14Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
16Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
17Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:10
18Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
19Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
20Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:00:46
21Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
22Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
23Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:02:03
24Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
25Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:02:12
26Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:04:54
27Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:13:43
28Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
29Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
30Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:13:45
31Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
32Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:21:59
33Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:22:15
34Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
35Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
36Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
37Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bigla Cycling Team9:48:07
2Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:02
3Team Specialized lululemon
4Nationalteam Deutschland
5Nationalteam Australien
6Nationalteam Polen
7Team Stevens - Hytera0:00:11
8Team Koga Ladies0:00:20
9Boels/Dolmans Cycling team0:00:45
10Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:46
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:13
12Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:02:25
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:38:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon16:28:21
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:42
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:31
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:15
5Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:40
6Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:06:01
7Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:06:21
8Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:26
9Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:07:05
10Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:07:07
11Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:07:16
12Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:07:58
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:08:09
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:08:16
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:08:44
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:08:53
17Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:10:06
18Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:10:13
19Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:11:09
20Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:11:21
21Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:11:35
22Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:11:50
23Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:11:59
24Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon0:12:11
25Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:12:17
26Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:12:39
27Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:12:57
28Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:13:24
29Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:13:32
30Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:13:38
31Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:14:09
32Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:14:43
33Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:14:54
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:15:18
35Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:15:24
36Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:16:16
37Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:18:29
38Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:19:15
39Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:19:28
40Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:19:35
41Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:20:49
42Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:22:14
43Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:22:27
44Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:22:59
45Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:23:08
46Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:28:05
47Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:28:58
48Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:35:36
49Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:37:06
50Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:38:15
51Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:41:29
52Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:43:53
53Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:44:35
54Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:45:42
55Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:46:28
56Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:50:34
57Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta1:02:30
58Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:05:02
59Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany1:07:30
60Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team1:09:18
61Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland1:17:03
62Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:20:10
63Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies1:24:55
64Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:36:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team32pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team16
3Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team14
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon12
5Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team11
6Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
7Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team10
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon8
9Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team5
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia4
11Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland4
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia3
13Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland3
14Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2
16Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia2
17Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun2
18Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team2
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team35pts
2Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team19
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon18
4Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team15
5Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team13
6Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team12
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon9
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia7
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia7
12Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany3
14Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia2
15Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia2
16Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon1
17Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun16:35:28
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:04:02
3Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:17
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:25
5Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:06:31
6Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:07:02
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:09:09
8Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:12:28
9Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:13:42
10Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:15:07
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:28:29
12Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:31:08
13Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:36:46
14Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:39:21
15Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:55:23
16Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany1:00:23
17Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland1:09:56
18Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:13:03

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team16:33:01
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:01:21
3Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:01:41
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:27
5Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:02:36
6Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:29
7Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:05:26
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:05:33
9Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:06:29
10Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:06:41
11Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland0:06:55
12Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:07:10
13Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:07:19
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:08:58
15Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:09:29
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:11:36
17Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:14:48
18Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:14:55
19Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:17:34
20Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:17:47
21Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:18:19
22Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:23:25
23Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:24:18
24Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:30:56
25Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:32:26
26Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:36:49
27Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:39:13
28Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:39:55
29Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:41:02
30Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:41:48
31Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:57:50
32Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:00:22
33Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany1:02:50
34Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team1:04:38
35Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland1:12:23
36Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours1:15:30
37Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies1:20:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized lululemon49:35:12
2Boels/Dolmans Cycling team0:04:12
3Bigla Cycling Team0:11:18
4Nationalteam Australien0:13:04
5Nationalteam Deutschland0:15:07
6Team TKK Pacific Torun0:15:39
7Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:24:51
8Nationalteam Polen0:25:02
9Team Koga Ladies0:28:03
10Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:30:24
11Team Stevens - Hytera0:35:42
12Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:37:25
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours2:25:30

