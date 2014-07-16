Kasper wins stage 2 in Thüringen Rundfahrt
Brennauer continues in race lead
Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans) took a courageous solo victory on the second full stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt after a 70km-long escape. She was joined for part of it by Reta Trotman (Maxx-solar), but was able to distance the kiwi on the run-in to the finish to win the stage.
Lizzy Armitstead led home the peloton 29 seconds behind her winning teammate, with the race leader Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) just behind.
Armitstead's time bonus moved her into second, just six seconds behind Brennauer, as the racers prepare to head into the mountains. Kasper moved up into third at 32 seconds, while American Evelyn Stevens is fourth at 34 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:55:25
|2
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|8
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|9
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|10
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|11
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|12
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|14
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|15
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|16
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|18
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|19
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:03:00
|20
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:03:31
|21
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|22
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|24
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|25
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|26
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|27
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|30
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|31
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|32
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|33
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|34
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|35
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|36
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|37
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|38
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|39
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|40
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|41
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|42
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|43
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|44
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|45
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|46
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|47
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|48
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:49
|49
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|50
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|51
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|53
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:04:40
|54
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|55
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:14:21
|56
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:14:23
|57
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:16:48
|58
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|59
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|60
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|61
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|62
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|63
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|64
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|65
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|66
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|67
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|68
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|69
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|70
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:16:52
|71
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|72
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|2:55:54
|2
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|3
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|4
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|8
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|9
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:20
|10
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:04:11
|13
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|14
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:13:54
|15
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:16:19
|16
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|17
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|18
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|19
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|20
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:16:23
|21
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels/Dolmans Cycling team
|8:47:13
|2
|Team Specialized lululemon
|0:00:29
|3
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:03:00
|4
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:03:31
|5
|Bigla Cycling Team
|6
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|7
|Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|8
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:35
|10
|Team Koga Ladies
|11
|Nationalteam Polen
|12
|Team Stevens - Hytera
|0:10:44
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:36:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|5:49:08
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:34
|5
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:05
|8
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:01:12
|10
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:01:18
|11
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:01:29
|13
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|14
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:40
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:01:43
|16
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:50
|17
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:01:57
|18
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|19
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:04:01
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:04:08
|21
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|22
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:04:24
|23
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|24
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:04:26
|25
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|26
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:04:30
|27
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|28
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:04:32
|29
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|30
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:04:33
|31
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|32
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:04:35
|33
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|34
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|35
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|36
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:04:43
|37
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|38
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:45
|39
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:04:49
|40
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:04:51
|41
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:05:20
|42
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|43
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:49
|44
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:05:53
|45
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:06:15
|46
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:35
|47
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:07:41
|48
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:45
|49
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:07:47
|50
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:07:49
|51
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:08:12
|52
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|53
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:09:02
|54
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|55
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:15:40
|56
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:18:49
|57
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:20:53
|58
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:21:07
|59
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:21:12
|60
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:21:14
|61
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:21:17
|62
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|63
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|64
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|65
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:21:22
|66
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:23:56
|67
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|68
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:24:16
|69
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:28:56
|70
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:30:10
|71
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:30:18
|72
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:31:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|9
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|3
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|9
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|10
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|5:50:48
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:10
|3
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|4
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:50
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:03:00
|6
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:03:40
|7
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:09
|8
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:04:13
|9
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:04:35
|10
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:06:07
|11
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:06:09
|12
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:06:32
|13
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|14
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:17:09
|15
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:19:13
|16
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|17
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:19:34
|18
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:19:42
|19
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:22:21
|20
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:22:36
|21
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:27:16
|22
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:28:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized lululemon
|17:29:14
|2
|Boels/Dolmans Cycling team
|0:00:27
|3
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:04:58
|4
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|5
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:05:21
|6
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:05:25
|7
|Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
|0:05:30
|8
|Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:11:44
|10
|Nationalteam Polen
|0:12:02
|11
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:12:27
|12
|Team Stevens - Hytera
|0:13:16
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:48:51
