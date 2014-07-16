Trending

Kasper wins stage 2 in Thüringen Rundfahrt

Brennauer continues in race lead

LIsa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) remains in the yelow jersey

LIsa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) remains in the yelow jersey
(Image credit: www.cyclingpictures.eu)
Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans) solos to victory in Thüringen Rundfahrt

Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans) solos to victory in Thüringen Rundfahrt
(Image credit: www.cyclingpictures.eu)

Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans) took a courageous solo victory on the second full stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt after a 70km-long escape. She was joined for part of it by Reta Trotman (Maxx-solar), but was able to distance the kiwi on the run-in to the finish to win the stage.

Lizzy Armitstead led home the peloton 29 seconds behind her winning teammate, with the race leader Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) just behind.

Armitstead's time bonus moved her into second, just six seconds behind Brennauer, as the racers prepare to head into the mountains. Kasper moved up into third at 32 seconds, while American Evelyn Stevens is fourth at 34 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:55:25
2Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:02
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:29
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
8Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
9Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
10Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
11Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
12Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
15Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
16Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
18Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
19Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:03:00
20Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:03:31
21Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
22Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
24Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
25Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
26Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
27Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
30Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
31Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
32Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
34Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
35Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
36Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
37Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
38Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
39Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
40Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
41Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
42Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
43Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
44Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
45Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
46Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
47Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
48Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:49
49Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:38
50Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
51Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
53Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:40
54Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
55Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:14:21
56Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:14:23
57Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:16:48
58Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
59Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
60Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
61Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
62Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
63Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
64Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
65Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
66Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
67Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
68Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
69Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
70Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:16:52
71Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
72Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team2
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5pts
2Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team4
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team2
3Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3pts
2Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon1

U23 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun2:55:54
2Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
3Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:02
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
7Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
8Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
9Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:20
10Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:09
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:11
13Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
14Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:13:54
15Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:16:19
16Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
17Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
18Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
19Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
20Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:16:23
21Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels/Dolmans Cycling team8:47:13
2Team Specialized lululemon0:00:29
3Team TKK Pacific Torun0:03:00
4Nationalteam Australien0:03:31
5Bigla Cycling Team
6Nationalteam Deutschland
7Futurumshop.nl - Zannata
8Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:07:13
9Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:35
10Team Koga Ladies
11Nationalteam Polen
12Team Stevens - Hytera0:10:44
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:36:27

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon5:49:08
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:32
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:34
5Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:55
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:02
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:05
8Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:01:12
10Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:01:18
11Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:27
12Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:01:29
13Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
14Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:40
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:01:43
16Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:50
17Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:01:57
18Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:10
19Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:01
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:04:08
21Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:19
22Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:04:24
23Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:25
24Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:04:26
25Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:27
26Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:04:30
27Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
28Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:04:32
29Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
30Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:04:33
31Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
32Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:35
33Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:40
34Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
35Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
36Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:43
37Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
38Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:45
39Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:04:49
40Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:51
41Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:05:20
42Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:05:24
43Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:49
44Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:05:53
45Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:06:15
46Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:35
47Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:07:41
48Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:45
49Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:07:47
50Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:07:49
51Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:08:12
52Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:08:59
53Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:09:02
54Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:09:27
55Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:15:40
56Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:18:49
57Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:20:53
58Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:21:07
59Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:21:12
60Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:21:14
61Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:21:17
62Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
63Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
64Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
65Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:21:22
66Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:23:56
67Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:24:01
68Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:24:16
69Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:28:56
70Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:30:10
71Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:30:18
72Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:31:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon9
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
5Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team4
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon3
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team2
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
3Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team5
4Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany3
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon3
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team3
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon2
9Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon1
10Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun5:50:48
2Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:10
3Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:45
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:50
5Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:03:00
6Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:03:40
7Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:09
8Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:13
9Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:35
10Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:06:07
11Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:06:09
12Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:06:32
13Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:07:19
14Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:17:09
15Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:19:13
16Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:19:27
17Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:19:34
18Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:19:42
19Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:22:21
20Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:22:36
21Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:27:16
22Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:28:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized lululemon17:29:14
2Boels/Dolmans Cycling team0:00:27
3Nationalteam Australien0:04:58
4Bigla Cycling Team0:05:10
5Team TKK Pacific Torun0:05:21
6Nationalteam Deutschland0:05:25
7Futurumshop.nl - Zannata0:05:30
8Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:09:10
9Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:11:44
10Nationalteam Polen0:12:02
11Team Koga Ladies0:12:27
12Team Stevens - Hytera0:13:16
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:48:51

