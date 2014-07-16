Image 1 of 2 LIsa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) remains in the yelow jersey (Image credit: www.cyclingpictures.eu) Image 2 of 2 Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans) solos to victory in Thüringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: www.cyclingpictures.eu)

Romy Kasper (Boels Dolmans) took a courageous solo victory on the second full stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt after a 70km-long escape. She was joined for part of it by Reta Trotman (Maxx-solar), but was able to distance the kiwi on the run-in to the finish to win the stage.

Lizzy Armitstead led home the peloton 29 seconds behind her winning teammate, with the race leader Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon) just behind.

Armitstead's time bonus moved her into second, just six seconds behind Brennauer, as the racers prepare to head into the mountains. Kasper moved up into third at 32 seconds, while American Evelyn Stevens is fourth at 34 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:55:25 2 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 8 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia 9 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 10 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 11 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 12 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 14 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 15 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 16 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 17 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 18 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 19 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:03:00 20 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 0:03:31 21 Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 22 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team 24 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 25 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 26 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 27 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 28 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 29 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 30 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 31 Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland 32 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 33 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 34 Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 35 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 36 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 37 Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland 38 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 39 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 40 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 41 Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland 42 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 43 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 44 Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 45 Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 46 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 47 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 48 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:03:49 49 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:38 50 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 51 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 52 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 53 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:04:40 54 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 55 Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:14:21 56 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:14:23 57 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:16:48 58 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 59 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 60 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 61 Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 62 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 63 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 64 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta 65 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 66 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 67 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 68 Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 69 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 70 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:16:52 71 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 72 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team DNF Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 2 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 4 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 2 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 2 3 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 1

U23 riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 2:55:54 2 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 3 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:02 4 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 7 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 8 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 9 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:03:20 10 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:09 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:04:11 13 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 14 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:13:54 15 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:16:19 16 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 17 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 18 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 19 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 20 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:16:23 21 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels/Dolmans Cycling team 8:47:13 2 Team Specialized lululemon 0:00:29 3 Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:03:00 4 Nationalteam Australien 0:03:31 5 Bigla Cycling Team 6 Nationalteam Deutschland 7 Futurumshop.nl - Zannata 8 Team Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:07:13 9 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:35 10 Team Koga Ladies 11 Nationalteam Polen 12 Team Stevens - Hytera 0:10:44 13 Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:36:27

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 5:49:08 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:32 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 0:00:34 5 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:55 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:02 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 0:01:05 8 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia 0:01:12 10 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:01:18 11 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 0:01:27 12 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:01:29 13 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 14 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:01:40 15 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia 0:01:43 16 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:01:50 17 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:01:57 18 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:02:10 19 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:04:01 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 0:04:08 21 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:19 22 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 0:04:24 23 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:25 24 Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:04:26 25 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:27 26 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 0:04:30 27 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 28 Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:04:32 29 Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland 30 Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland 0:04:33 31 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 32 Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:04:35 33 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:04:40 34 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 35 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 36 Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:04:43 37 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 38 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:45 39 Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland 0:04:49 40 Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:04:51 41 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 0:05:20 42 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:05:24 43 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:49 44 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:05:53 45 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:06:15 46 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:35 47 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:07:41 48 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:07:45 49 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:07:47 50 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:07:49 51 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:08:12 52 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:08:59 53 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:09:02 54 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team 0:09:27 55 Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:15:40 56 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:18:49 57 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:20:53 58 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:21:07 59 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:21:12 60 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:21:14 61 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 0:21:17 62 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 63 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 64 Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies 65 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:21:22 66 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:23:56 67 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:24:01 68 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:24:16 69 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:28:56 70 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:30:10 71 Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:30:18 72 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:31:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 9 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 5 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 4 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 3 7 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 2 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 3 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 5 4 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 3 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 3 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 3 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 8 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 2 9 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon 1 10 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 5:50:48 2 Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun 0:00:10 3 Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:45 4 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:50 5 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:03:00 6 Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland 0:03:40 7 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:09 8 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:04:13 9 Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:04:35 10 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:06:07 11 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:06:09 12 Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:06:32 13 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:07:19 14 Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland 0:17:09 15 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:19:13 16 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team 0:19:27 17 Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:19:34 18 Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:19:42 19 Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:22:21 20 Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany 0:22:36 21 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta 0:27:16 22 Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours 0:28:30