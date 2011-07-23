Trending

Arndt wins time trial, Neben ascends to race lead

Johansson trails by 3 seconds in GC

Image 1 of 24

The riders on the podium in Schmoeln

The riders on the podium in Schmoeln
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 24

Best young rider, Amy Pieters (Skil Koga)

Best young rider, Amy Pieters (Skil Koga)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 24

Claudia Hausler (Germany)

Claudia Hausler (Germany)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 24

Italian TT Champion, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) was twelfth

Italian TT Champion, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) was twelfth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 24

A fourth fastest ride in the time trial moved her into the yellow jersey

A fourth fastest ride in the time trial moved her into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 24

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) relinquished her race lead, but only by two seconds

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) relinquished her race lead, but only by two seconds
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 24

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 24

Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) won on her birthday

Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) won on her birthday
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 24

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 24

Best young rider, Amy Pieters (Skil Koga)

Best young rider, Amy Pieters (Skil Koga)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 24

The mountains jersey for Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)

The mountains jersey for Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 24

Previous winner, Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) was eighth fastest

Previous winner, Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) was eighth fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 24

A good ride by Shara Gillow (Australia National Team) gave her fifth, but also moved her to third overall

A good ride by Shara Gillow (Australia National Team) gave her fifth, but also moved her to third overall
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 24

Elke Gebhardt (Germany) finished fourteenth

Elke Gebhardt (Germany) finished fourteenth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 24

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) held the fastest time for much of the race

Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) held the fastest time for much of the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 24

Taryn Heather (Australia National Team) was eleventh

Taryn Heather (Australia National Team) was eleventh
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 24

Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took fifteenth place

Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took fifteenth place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 24

A determined ride from Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) gave her tenth

A determined ride from Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) gave her tenth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 24

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) managed to get onto the podium with third fastest

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) managed to get onto the podium with third fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 24

On her birthday, Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) won the time trial stage

On her birthday, Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) won the time trial stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 24

World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) finished second

World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) finished second
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 24

Nataliya Boyarskaya (Russia) took thirteenth place in the TT

Nataliya Boyarskaya (Russia) took thirteenth place in the TT
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 24

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was seventh fastest

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was seventh fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 24

Ready for the final stage, Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) pulled on the yellow jersey

Ready for the final stage, Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) pulled on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Current German national ITT champion, Judith Arndt was again victorious on home soil on Saturday after the stage five individual time trial at Thüringen Rundfahrt.

Arndt finished nine seconds ahead of Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) with HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg and Amber Neben in third and fourth. This put Neben in the yellow jersey with a three second lead over Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK), making a crucial progression for the team going into the final stage on Sunday.

"Now we are where we want to be with Amber in yellow, but with only three seconds it will be a hard fight tomorrow," says sport director, Jens Zemke, "There are three time bonuses including the final one on the finish line with ten seconds for first, six for second and four for third, so we have to do our very best to defend our lead.

"Emma Johansson (Hitec) will be after the jersey tomorrow and she is a strong rider. The girls will have to be on-point tomorrow to get Amber home safely. We will need those first two time bonuses to strengthen us for the finish." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:27:13
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
3Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:19
4Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:00:32
5Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:39
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:46
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:04
8Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:06
9Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:13
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:01:17
11Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:25
12Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo0:01:30
13Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
14Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:33
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:01:34
17Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:01:37
18Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:01:40
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:42
20Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:01:44
21Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:46
22Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team0:01:56
23Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:01:57
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:04
25Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team0:02:09
26Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:14
27Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team0:02:20
28Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:02:21
29Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team0:02:31
30Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:02:33
31Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:02:36
32Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:02:37
33Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens0:02:39
34Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:02:41
35Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo0:02:44
36Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:02:49
37Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:51
38Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:02:58
39Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:02:59
40Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
41Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:01
42Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:03
43Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
44Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:03:15
45Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:03:19
46Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss0:03:20
47Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:03:26
48Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:27
49Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:03:36
50Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
51Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:03:39
52Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:41
53Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:52
54Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:55
55Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
56Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
57Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:03:56
58Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:03:59
59Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:04:01
60Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:04:04
61Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:10
62Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
63Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:04:18
64Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
65Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:04:21
66Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:27
67Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:04:28
68Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:04:30
69Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:04:38
70Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss0:04:40
71Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion0:04:41
72Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:04:48
73Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:05:04
74Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss0:05:13
75Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized0:05:15
76Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:05:18
77Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:05:26
DNSIris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC Highroad Women1:22:30
2Garmin-Cervelo0:02:25
3Australian National Team0:02:55
4Hitec Products - UCK0:04:09
5Russian National Team0:04:12
6AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:22
7Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:05:17
8German National Team0:05:24
9Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:06:05
10Nederland Bloeit0:06:43
11SC MCipollini Giordana0:07:45
12Juvederm-Specialized0:08:32
13Gauss0:09:45
14Kuota Speed Kueens0:10:27
15Stevens-Redvil0:10:33
16Abus Nutrixxion0:10:49

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women13:00:07
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:03
3Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:26
4Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:49
5Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo0:01:03
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:01:08
7Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team0:01:27
8Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team0:01:29
9Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:41
10Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team0:02:47
11Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team0:03:37
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:17
13Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:04:20
14Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:04:54
15Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:06:00
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:06:25
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:07:45
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:07:56
19Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:10:11
20Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:11:10
21Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:15
22Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:11:18
23Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:11:22
24Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:11:31
25Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:11:32
26Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team0:11:34
27Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:12:05
28Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:12:29
29Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:12:50
30Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team0:12:54
31Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK0:12:59
32Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team0:13:05
33Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:13:10
34Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:13:18
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens0:13:28
36Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team0:13:29
37Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:13:58
38Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens0:14:18
39Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:14:30
40Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:14:31
41Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:14:35
42Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:14:52
43Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:14:55
44Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
45Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss0:14:59
46Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:15:11
47Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
48Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team0:15:18
49Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:15:39
50Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:15:42
51Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:15:53
52Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:16:00
53Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:16:42
54Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss0:17:05
55Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss0:17:09
56Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized0:17:22
57Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:17:35
58Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:17:45
59Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:18:11
60Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:18:15
61Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:18:16
62Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:18:23
63Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:18:43
64Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:18:48
65Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:21:03
66Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:21:14
67Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion0:22:51
68Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo0:33:06
69Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:33:34
70Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:46:47
71Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:47:50
72Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:48:14
73Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:48:49
74Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:54:19
75Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1:08:22
76Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil1:10:09
77Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil1:25:45

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team13:01:15
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:10:57
3Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:12:50
4Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:13:47
5Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss0:13:51
6Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:14:34
7Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:15:34
8Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:17:08
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:17:15
10Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team0:19:55
11Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:20:06
12Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:32:26
13Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:53:11
14Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil1:09:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Cervelo39:09:32
2Australian National Team0:01:15
3HTC Highroad Women0:02:36
4Russian National Team0:07:29
5AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:10:14
6SC MCipollini Giordana0:13:55
7Hitec Products - UCK0:15:45
8Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:19:18
9Nederland Bloeit0:24:41
10Gauss0:28:20
11German National Team0:28:41
12Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo0:28:43
13Juvederm-Specialized0:31:51
14Kuota Speed Kueens0:34:36
15Stevens-Redvil0:37:07
16Abus Nutrixxion1:17:24

 

