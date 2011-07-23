Arndt wins time trial, Neben ascends to race lead
Johansson trails by 3 seconds in GC
Current German national ITT champion, Judith Arndt was again victorious on home soil on Saturday after the stage five individual time trial at Thüringen Rundfahrt.
Arndt finished nine seconds ahead of Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) with HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg and Amber Neben in third and fourth. This put Neben in the yellow jersey with a three second lead over Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK), making a crucial progression for the team going into the final stage on Sunday.
"Now we are where we want to be with Amber in yellow, but with only three seconds it will be a hard fight tomorrow," says sport director, Jens Zemke, "There are three time bonuses including the final one on the finish line with ten seconds for first, six for second and four for third, so we have to do our very best to defend our lead.
"Emma Johansson (Hitec) will be after the jersey tomorrow and she is a strong rider. The girls will have to be on-point tomorrow to get Amber home safely. We will need those first two time bonuses to strengthen us for the finish."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:27:13
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:09
|3
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:19
|4
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:32
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:46
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:01:17
|11
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:25
|12
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:30
|13
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|14
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:33
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|17
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:37
|18
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:40
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:42
|20
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:01:44
|21
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:46
|22
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:56
|23
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:04
|25
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:14
|27
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:02:20
|28
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:21
|29
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:02:31
|30
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:33
|31
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:02:36
|32
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|33
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:02:39
|34
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:02:41
|35
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:44
|36
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:49
|37
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:51
|38
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:02:58
|39
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:02:59
|40
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:01
|42
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|43
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|44
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|45
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:03:19
|46
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|0:03:20
|47
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:03:26
|48
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|49
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|50
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
|51
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:39
|52
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:41
|53
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:52
|54
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|55
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|56
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|57
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:03:56
|58
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:59
|59
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:04:01
|60
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:04:04
|61
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|62
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|63
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:18
|64
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|65
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:04:21
|66
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:27
|67
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:28
|68
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:04:30
|69
|Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:04:38
|70
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|0:04:40
|71
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:04:41
|72
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:04:48
|73
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:05:04
|74
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|0:05:13
|75
|Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:05:15
|76
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:05:18
|77
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:05:26
|DNS
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|1:22:30
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:25
|3
|Australian National Team
|0:02:55
|4
|Hitec Products - UCK
|0:04:09
|5
|Russian National Team
|0:04:12
|6
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|7
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|8
|German National Team
|0:05:24
|9
|Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:06:05
|10
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:06:43
|11
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:45
|12
|Juvederm-Specialized
|0:08:32
|13
|Gauss
|0:09:45
|14
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:10:27
|15
|Stevens-Redvil
|0:10:33
|16
|Abus Nutrixxion
|0:10:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|13:00:07
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:03
|3
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|5
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:03
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:29
|9
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:41
|10
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:02:47
|11
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:03:37
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|13
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:20
|14
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:54
|15
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:06:00
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:25
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:07:45
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:56
|19
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:10:11
|20
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:11:10
|21
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:11:15
|22
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:11:18
|23
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:11:22
|24
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:11:31
|25
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:11:32
|26
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:11:34
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:12:05
|28
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:12:29
|29
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:50
|30
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:12:54
|31
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:12:59
|32
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:13:05
|33
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:13:10
|34
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:13:28
|36
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:13:29
|37
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|38
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:14:18
|39
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|40
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:14:31
|41
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:14:35
|42
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:14:52
|43
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|44
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|45
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|0:14:59
|46
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|47
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team
|48
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:15:18
|49
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:15:39
|50
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:15:42
|51
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:15:53
|52
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:16:00
|53
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:16:42
|54
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|0:17:05
|55
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|0:17:09
|56
|Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:17:22
|57
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:17:35
|58
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:17:45
|59
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:18:11
|60
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:18:15
|61
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:18:16
|62
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:18:23
|63
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:18:43
|64
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:18:48
|65
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:03
|66
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:21:14
|67
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:22:51
|68
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:06
|69
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:33:34
|70
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:46:47
|71
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:47:50
|72
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:48:14
|73
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:48:49
|74
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:54:19
|75
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1:08:22
|76
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|1:10:09
|77
|Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|1:25:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|13:01:15
|2
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:10:57
|3
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|4
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:13:47
|5
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|0:13:51
|6
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:14:34
|7
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:15:34
|8
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:17:08
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:17:15
|10
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:55
|11
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:20:06
|12
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:32:26
|13
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:53:11
|14
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|1:09:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Cervelo
|39:09:32
|2
|Australian National Team
|0:01:15
|3
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:36
|4
|Russian National Team
|0:07:29
|5
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|6
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:13:55
|7
|Hitec Products - UCK
|0:15:45
|8
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|9
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:24:41
|10
|Gauss
|0:28:20
|11
|German National Team
|0:28:41
|12
|Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo
|0:28:43
|13
|Juvederm-Specialized
|0:31:51
|14
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:34:36
|15
|Stevens-Redvil
|0:37:07
|16
|Abus Nutrixxion
|1:17:24
