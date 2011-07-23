Image 1 of 24 The riders on the podium in Schmoeln (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 24 Best young rider, Amy Pieters (Skil Koga) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 24 Claudia Hausler (Germany) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 24 Italian TT Champion, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) was twelfth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 24 A fourth fastest ride in the time trial moved her into the yellow jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 24 Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) relinquished her race lead, but only by two seconds (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 24 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 24 Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) won on her birthday (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 24 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 24 Best young rider, Amy Pieters (Skil Koga) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 24 The mountains jersey for Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 24 Previous winner, Linda Villumsen (AA Drink) was eighth fastest (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 24 A good ride by Shara Gillow (Australia National Team) gave her fifth, but also moved her to third overall (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 24 Elke Gebhardt (Germany) finished fourteenth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) held the fastest time for much of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 24 Taryn Heather (Australia National Team) was eleventh (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 24 Lisa Brennauer (Hitec Products) took fifteenth place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 24 A determined ride from Hanka Kupfernagel (Horizon) gave her tenth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 24 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) managed to get onto the podium with third fastest (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 24 On her birthday, Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) won the time trial stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 24 World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) finished second (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 24 Nataliya Boyarskaya (Russia) took thirteenth place in the TT (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 24 Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was seventh fastest (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 24 Ready for the final stage, Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) pulled on the yellow jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Current German national ITT champion, Judith Arndt was again victorious on home soil on Saturday after the stage five individual time trial at Thüringen Rundfahrt.

Arndt finished nine seconds ahead of Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) with HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg and Amber Neben in third and fourth. This put Neben in the yellow jersey with a three second lead over Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK), making a crucial progression for the team going into the final stage on Sunday.

"Now we are where we want to be with Amber in yellow, but with only three seconds it will be a hard fight tomorrow," says sport director, Jens Zemke, "There are three time bonuses including the final one on the finish line with ten seconds for first, six for second and four for third, so we have to do our very best to defend our lead.

"Emma Johansson (Hitec) will be after the jersey tomorrow and she is a strong rider. The girls will have to be on-point tomorrow to get Amber home safely. We will need those first two time bonuses to strengthen us for the finish."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:27:13 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:09 3 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:19 4 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:32 5 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:39 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:46 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:04 8 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:06 9 Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team 0:01:13 10 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:01:17 11 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:25 12 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:30 13 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 14 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team 15 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 0:01:33 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:01:34 17 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:37 18 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:40 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:42 20 Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:01:44 21 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:46 22 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 0:01:56 23 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:01:57 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:04 25 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team 0:02:09 26 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:14 27 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team 0:02:20 28 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:21 29 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team 0:02:31 30 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:33 31 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:02:36 32 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:02:37 33 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:02:39 34 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:02:41 35 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:44 36 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 0:02:49 37 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:51 38 Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:02:58 39 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:02:59 40 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 41 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:01 42 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:03 43 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 44 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:03:15 45 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:03:19 46 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 0:03:20 47 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:03:26 48 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:27 49 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:03:36 50 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team 51 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:39 52 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:41 53 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:52 54 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:55 55 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 56 Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 57 Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:03:56 58 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:59 59 Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:04:01 60 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:04:04 61 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:10 62 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 63 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:18 64 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 65 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:04:21 66 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:27 67 Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:04:28 68 Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:04:30 69 Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:04:38 70 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 0:04:40 71 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 0:04:41 72 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:04:48 73 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:05:04 74 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 0:05:13 75 Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized 0:05:15 76 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:05:18 77 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:05:26 DNS Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC Highroad Women 1:22:30 2 Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:25 3 Australian National Team 0:02:55 4 Hitec Products - UCK 0:04:09 5 Russian National Team 0:04:12 6 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:22 7 Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:05:17 8 German National Team 0:05:24 9 Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:06:05 10 Nederland Bloeit 0:06:43 11 SC MCipollini Giordana 0:07:45 12 Juvederm-Specialized 0:08:32 13 Gauss 0:09:45 14 Kuota Speed Kueens 0:10:27 15 Stevens-Redvil 0:10:33 16 Abus Nutrixxion 0:10:49

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 13:00:07 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:03 3 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:26 4 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:49 5 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:03 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:01:08 7 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australian National Team 0:01:27 8 Claudia Häusler (Ger) German National Team 0:01:29 9 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:41 10 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team 0:02:47 11 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian National Team 0:03:37 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:17 13 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:20 14 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:54 15 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:06:00 16 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:25 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:07:45 18 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:56 19 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:10:11 20 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:11:10 21 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australian National Team 0:11:15 22 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:11:18 23 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:11:22 24 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:11:31 25 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:11:32 26 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:34 27 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:12:05 28 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:12:29 29 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:50 30 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australian National Team 0:12:54 31 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 0:12:59 32 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:13:05 33 Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:13:10 34 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:13:18 35 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:13:28 36 Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian National Team 0:13:29 37 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:13:58 38 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:14:18 39 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:14:30 40 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:14:31 41 Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:14:35 42 Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:14:52 43 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:14:55 44 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 45 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 0:14:59 46 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:15:11 47 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) German National Team 48 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australian National Team 0:15:18 49 Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:15:39 50 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:15:42 51 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:15:53 52 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:16:00 53 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:16:42 54 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 0:17:05 55 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 0:17:09 56 Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized 0:17:22 57 Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:17:35 58 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:17:45 59 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:18:11 60 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:18:15 61 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:18:16 62 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:18:23 63 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:18:43 64 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 0:18:48 65 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 0:21:03 66 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:21:14 67 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 0:22:51 68 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:06 69 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:33:34 70 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:46:47 71 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:47:50 72 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:48:14 73 Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:48:49 74 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:54:19 75 Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1:08:22 76 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 1:10:09 77 Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 1:25:45

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 13:01:15 2 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:10:57 3 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:12:50 4 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:13:47 5 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 0:13:51 6 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:14:34 7 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:15:34 8 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:17:08 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:17:15 10 Mieke Kröger (Ger) German National Team 0:19:55 11 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:20:06 12 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:32:26 13 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT - Prendas Ciclismo 0:53:11 14 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 1:09:01