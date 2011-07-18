Image 1 of 25 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) is back in action after her Giro Donne crash (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 25 World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley leads the Garmin-Cervelo women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 25 Sarah Duester leads Nederland Bloeit. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 25 Judith Arndt leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 25 Judith Arndt leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 25 Amanda Miller leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 25 Russia were third on the team time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 25 Russia were third on the team time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 25 The winning HTC-HighRoad women on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 25 A very full podium after the team time trial (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 25 The first race leader in 2011, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 25 Lisa Brennauer leads the Hitec Products women on their first lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 25 The AA Drink team on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 25 Fabiana Luperini leads SC MCipollini Giordana (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 25 2010 winner, Olga Zabelinskaya rides for Russia this year in defence of her title (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 25 The Australians were first team off (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 25 The Steven Redvil team in flight (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 25 Kouta Speed Queens on the hill (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 25 Skil Koga en masse on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 25 Claudia Häusler leads the German National Team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 25 Canadians - Juvederm Specialized (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 25 Horizon Fitness on the second lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 25 Only four starters for Abus-Nutrixxion (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 25 Luisa Tamanini leads the Gauss Rdz Ormu women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 25 The competition leaders - Svetlana Bubnenkova (Russia), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad), Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The HTC Highroad Women's team claimed their 41st win of the season with a victory in the prologue team time trial at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen. Garmin-Cervelo finished second, seven seconds back, while the Russian Federation squad earned third place at eight seconds.

With the team's victory, HTC Highroad's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg assumes the leader's jersey. The German's teammates Judith Arndt, Amanda Miller and Amber Neben hold second through fourth overall respectively all with the same time as Teutenberg.

"It is great to have such a strong lead right out of the prologue," says HTC Highroad Women's sport director, Jens Zemke. "With such a short distance, the seven seconds is a lot."

Zemke is confident that after today's results, the team can hold their position through the forthcoming stages.

"Tomorrow is a 119km course, and we will have to be smart with our strategy on how to keep this lead. Even though it is a significant amount of time that does not mean we want to waste any of it.

"Judith Arndt did an excellent job pulling for the girls today, they all rode wonderfully and are ready for the next six days."

Teams 1 HTC Highroad Women 0:13:42 2 Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 3 Russian Federation 0:00:27 4 Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:30 5 Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:36 7 Germany 0:00:39 8 Horizon Fitness RT 9 Australia 10 SC MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:48 11 Nederland Bloeit 12 Juvederm-Specialized 0:01:03 13 Gauss 0:01:09 14 Kuota Speed Kueens 15 Stevens-Redvil 0:01:24 16 Abus Nutrixxion 0:02:06

General classification after prologue 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:34 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 4 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:07 6 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo 7 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 8 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo 9 Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:08 10 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09 11 Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 12 Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian Federation 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:10 14 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 16 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:11 18 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 19 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 20 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 21 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:12 22 Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 23 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 24 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 25 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:00:13 26 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany 27 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany 28 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 29 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 30 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT 31 Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 32 Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 33 Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 34 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia 35 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 36 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Australia 37 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 38 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 39 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 40 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:16 41 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 42 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 43 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 44 Fabianna Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 45 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 46 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini 47 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 48 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 49 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation 50 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 51 Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:17 52 Josie Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 53 Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:21 54 Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 55 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 56 Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized 57 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 0:00:23 58 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 59 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 60 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 61 Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 62 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 63 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 64 Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens 65 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 66 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:25 67 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:26 68 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:00:28 69 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 70 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 71 Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 72 Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 73 Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 74 Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:29 75 Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:33 76 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:00:36 77 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:39 78 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:00:40 79 Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:00:42 80 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 81 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion 82 Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion 83 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:43 84 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 0:00:44 85 Claudia Schlager (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 86 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:00:50 87 Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:52 88 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:54 89 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 0:00:58 90 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 91 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 92 Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini 0:01:01 93 Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:06

Young rider classification 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:04:45 2 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 3 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 4 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany 0:00:02 5 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized 0:00:10 7 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss 0:00:12 8 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 9 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:15 10 Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 0:00:17 11 Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 12 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 13 Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil 14 Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team 0:00:18 15 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:00:25 16 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss 0:00:29 17 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:00:31 18 Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion 19 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 0:00:33 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:43 21 Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT 0:00:47 22 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK