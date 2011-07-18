Trending

HTC Highroad prevails in prologue TTT

Teutenberg assumes leader's jersey

Image 1 of 25

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) is back in action after her Giro Donne crash

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) is back in action after her Giro Donne crash
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 25

World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley leads the Garmin-Cervelo women

World time trial Champion, Emma Pooley leads the Garmin-Cervelo women
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 25

Sarah Duester leads Nederland Bloeit.

Sarah Duester leads Nederland Bloeit.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 25

Judith Arndt leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory

Judith Arndt leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 25

Judith Arndt leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory

Judith Arndt leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 25

Amanda Miller leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory

Amanda Miller leads HTC-HighRoad on the way to victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 25

Russia were third on the team time trial

Russia were third on the team time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 25

Russia were third on the team time trial

Russia were third on the team time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 25

The winning HTC-HighRoad women on the podium

The winning HTC-HighRoad women on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 25

A very full podium after the team time trial

A very full podium after the team time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 25

The first race leader in 2011, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)

The first race leader in 2011, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 25

Lisa Brennauer leads the Hitec Products women on their first lap

Lisa Brennauer leads the Hitec Products women on their first lap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 25

The AA Drink team on the climb

The AA Drink team on the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 25

Fabiana Luperini leads SC MCipollini Giordana

Fabiana Luperini leads SC MCipollini Giordana
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 25

2010 winner, Olga Zabelinskaya rides for Russia this year in defence of her title

2010 winner, Olga Zabelinskaya rides for Russia this year in defence of her title
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 25

The Australians were first team off

The Australians were first team off
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 25

The Steven Redvil team in flight

The Steven Redvil team in flight
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 25

Kouta Speed Queens on the hill

Kouta Speed Queens on the hill
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 25

Skil Koga en masse on the climb

Skil Koga en masse on the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 25

Claudia Häusler leads the German National Team

Claudia Häusler leads the German National Team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 25

Canadians - Juvederm Specialized

Canadians - Juvederm Specialized
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 25

Horizon Fitness on the second lap

Horizon Fitness on the second lap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 25

Only four starters for Abus-Nutrixxion

Only four starters for Abus-Nutrixxion
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 25

Luisa Tamanini leads the Gauss Rdz Ormu women

Luisa Tamanini leads the Gauss Rdz Ormu women
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 25

The competition leaders - Svetlana Bubnenkova (Russia), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad), Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo)

The competition leaders - Svetlana Bubnenkova (Russia), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad), Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The HTC Highroad Women's team claimed their 41st win of the season with a victory in the prologue team time trial at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen. Garmin-Cervelo finished second, seven seconds back, while the Russian Federation squad earned third place at eight seconds.

With the team's victory, HTC Highroad's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg assumes the leader's jersey. The German's teammates Judith Arndt, Amanda Miller and Amber Neben hold second through fourth overall respectively all with the same time as Teutenberg.

"It is great to have such a strong lead right out of the prologue," says HTC Highroad Women's sport director, Jens Zemke. "With such a short distance, the seven seconds is a lot."

Zemke is confident that after today's results, the team can hold their position through the forthcoming stages.

"Tomorrow is a 119km course, and we will have to be smart with our strategy on how to keep this lead. Even though it is a significant amount of time that does not mean we want to waste any of it.

"Judith Arndt did an excellent job pulling for the girls today, they all rode wonderfully and are ready for the next six days."

 

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:04:34
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
4Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:07
6Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
7Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
8Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
9Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:08
10Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:09
11Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
12Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian Federation
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:10
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
16Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:11
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
19Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
20Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:12
22Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
23Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
24Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:00:13
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany
27Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
28Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
29Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT
31Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
32Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
33Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
34Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
35Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
36Jessie MacLean (Aus) Australia
37Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
38Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
39Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini0:00:16
41Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
42Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
43Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
44Fabianna Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
46Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini
47Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
48Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
49Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
50Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
51Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:17
52Josie Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
53Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:21
54Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
55Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
56Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
57Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss0:00:23
58Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
59Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
60Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
62Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
63Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
64Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
65Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
66Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:25
67Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:00:26
68Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:00:28
69Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
70Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
71Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
72Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
73Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
74Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:29
75Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:33
76Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:00:36
77Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:39
78Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss0:00:40
79Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:42
80Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
81Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
82Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
83Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:43
84Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT0:00:44
85Claudia Schlager (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
86Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:00:50
87Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:52
88Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:54
89Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT0:00:58
90Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
91Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
92Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini0:01:01
93Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:06

Teams
1HTC Highroad Women0:13:42
2Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
3Russian Federation0:00:27
4Hitec Products - UCK0:00:30
5Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:33
6AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:36
7Germany0:00:39
8Horizon Fitness RT
9Australia
10SC MCipollini Giambenini0:00:48
11Nederland Bloeit
12Juvederm-Specialized0:01:03
13Gauss0:01:09
14Kuota Speed Kueens
15Stevens-Redvil0:01:24
16Abus Nutrixxion0:02:06

General classification after prologue
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:04:34
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
4Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:07
6Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
7Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
8Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
9Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:08
10Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:09
11Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
12Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian Federation
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:10
14Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
16Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:11
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
19Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
20Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:12
22Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
23Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
24Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:00:13
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany
27Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
28Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
29Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
30Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT
31Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
32Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
33Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
34Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
35Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
36Jessie MacLean (Aus) Australia
37Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
38Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
39Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini0:00:16
41Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
42Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
43Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
44Fabianna Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
45Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
46Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini
47Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
48Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
49Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
50Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
51Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:17
52Josie Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
53Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:21
54Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
55Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
56Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
57Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss0:00:23
58Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
59Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
60Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
62Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
63Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
64Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
65Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
66Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:25
67Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:00:26
68Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:00:28
69Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
70Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
71Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
72Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
73Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
74Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:29
75Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:33
76Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:00:36
77Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:39
78Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss0:00:40
79Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:42
80Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
81Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
82Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
83Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo0:00:43
84Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT0:00:44
85Claudia Schlager (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
86Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:00:50
87Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:52
88Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:54
89Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT0:00:58
90Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
91Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
92Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini0:01:01
93Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:06

Young rider classification
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:04:45
2Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
3Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
4Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany0:00:02
5Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:00:10
7Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss0:00:12
8Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
9Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:00:15
10Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil0:00:17
11Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
12Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
13Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
14Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:18
15Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:00:25
16Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss0:00:29
17Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:00:31
18Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
19Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT0:00:33
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:43
21Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT0:00:47
22Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK

Teams classification
1HTC Highroad Women0:13:42
2Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
3Russian Federation0:00:27
4Hitec Products - UCK0:00:30
5Skil-Koga Cycling Team0:00:33
6AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:36
7Germany0:00:39
8Horizon Fitness RT
9Australia
10SC MCipollini Giambenini0:00:48
11Nederland Bloeit
12Juvederm-Specialized0:01:03
13Gauss0:01:09
14Kuota Speed Kueens
15Stevens-Redvil0:01:24
16Abus Nutrixxion0:02:06

Latest on Cyclingnews