HTC Highroad prevails in prologue TTT
Teutenberg assumes leader's jersey
The HTC Highroad Women's team claimed their 41st win of the season with a victory in the prologue team time trial at the Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen. Garmin-Cervelo finished second, seven seconds back, while the Russian Federation squad earned third place at eight seconds.
With the team's victory, HTC Highroad's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg assumes the leader's jersey. The German's teammates Judith Arndt, Amanda Miller and Amber Neben hold second through fourth overall respectively all with the same time as Teutenberg.
"It is great to have such a strong lead right out of the prologue," says HTC Highroad Women's sport director, Jens Zemke. "With such a short distance, the seven seconds is a lot."
Zemke is confident that after today's results, the team can hold their position through the forthcoming stages.
"Tomorrow is a 119km course, and we will have to be smart with our strategy on how to keep this lead. Even though it is a significant amount of time that does not mean we want to waste any of it.
"Judith Arndt did an excellent job pulling for the girls today, they all rode wonderfully and are ready for the next six days."
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:34
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:07
|6
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Adriana Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:08
|10
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:09
|11
|Venera Absaliyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|12
|Irina Molitcheva (Rus) Russian Federation
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:10
|14
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|16
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|19
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|20
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|22
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|23
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13
|26
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Germany
|27
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
|28
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|29
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|30
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Horizon Fitness RT
|31
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|32
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|33
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|34
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
|35
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|36
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Australia
|37
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|38
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|39
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|40
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:16
|41
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|43
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|44
|Fabianna Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|45
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|47
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|48
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|49
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian Federation
|50
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|51
|Daphny Van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|52
|Josie Van Wingerden (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|53
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:21
|54
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|55
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|56
|Mary Zider (USA) Juvederm-Specialized
|57
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|0:00:23
|58
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|59
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|60
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|61
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|62
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|63
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|64
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|65
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|66
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:25
|67
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:26
|68
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:00:28
|69
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|70
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|71
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|72
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|73
|Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|74
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|75
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:33
|76
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:36
|77
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|78
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|0:00:40
|79
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:00:42
|80
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|81
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|82
|Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|83
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:43
|84
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|0:00:44
|85
|Claudia Schlager (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|86
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:00:50
|87
|Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:52
|88
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:54
|89
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|0:00:58
|90
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|91
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|92
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giambenini
|0:01:01
|93
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:06
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:13:42
|2
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|3
|Russian Federation
|0:00:27
|4
|Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:30
|5
|Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Germany
|0:00:39
|8
|Horizon Fitness RT
|9
|Australia
|10
|SC MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:48
|11
|Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Juvederm-Specialized
|0:01:03
|13
|Gauss
|0:01:09
|14
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|15
|Stevens-Redvil
|0:01:24
|16
|Abus Nutrixxion
|0:02:06
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|2
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|3
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|4
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:02
|5
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Germany
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:00:10
|7
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Gauss
|0:00:12
|8
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|9
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:15
|10
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|0:00:17
|11
|Theres Klein (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|12
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|13
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Stevens-Redvil
|14
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|15
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:25
|16
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Gauss
|0:00:29
|17
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:00:31
|18
|Maria Grand-Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|19
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|0:00:33
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:43
|21
|Hanna Rich (GBr) Horizon Fitness RT
|0:00:47
|22
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
