Rivera sprints to stage 5 win at Thüringen Rundfahrt
Brennauer holds onto overall lead
Coryn Rivera (Team USA) won stage 5 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt. The American sprinter out-paced runner-up Jermaine Post (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) and Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS) in Gera. Lisa Brennauer (Velocio – SRAM) continues to lead the overall classification heading into stage 6, 20 seconds ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and 29 seconds head of Lotta Lepistö (Bigla Pro Cycling Team).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|3:16:14
|2
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|5
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|6
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|7
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|8
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|9
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|11
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:19
|13
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|19
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|23
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|25
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|29
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|30
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|32
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|33
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|34
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|35
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|36
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|39
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:38
|40
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:40
|41
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:19
|42
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|43
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:32
|44
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:13
|45
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|47
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|48
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|49
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|50
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|51
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|52
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|54
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|56
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|57
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|58
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|60
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:03:28
|61
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:04:18
|62
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:05:43
|63
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|64
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|65
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:09:33
|66
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|67
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|68
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|69
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|70
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|71
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:13:13
|72
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:14:20
|73
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|74
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|75
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:14:22
|76
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|77
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|78
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|79
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|80
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:14:24
|81
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|0:17:28
|82
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|83
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|84
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|DNF
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|DNF
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|DNF
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|3
|pts
|2
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|3
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|3
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|4
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|2
|5
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|5
|pts
|2
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|3
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|5
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|3
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|3:16:14
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|6
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|7
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:32
|9
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:13
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|12
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:05:43
|14
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:33
|16
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|17
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:14:22
|19
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:14:24
|20
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:17:28
|21
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|3:16:18
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:15
|3
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|4
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|5
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|8
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:02:28
|9
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:09
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:39
|12
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:29
|13
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|14
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|16
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:17:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|9:49:05
|2
|Orica-AIS
|0:00:15
|3
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|4
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|6
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|7
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|0:00:34
|8
|Nationalteam USA
|9
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:03:09
|10
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:03:13
|11
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|12
|Velocio -SRAM
|13
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:05:41
|14
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:06:18
|15
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:08:52
|16
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:34:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|13:17:09
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:20
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:31
|5
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:42
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:00:53
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:20
|8
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|10
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:01:53
|11
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:06
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:13
|13
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|14
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:24
|15
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:02:28
|17
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:36
|18
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:38
|19
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|20
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:02:44
|21
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:54
|23
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:58
|24
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:59
|25
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:03:25
|26
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:36
|27
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:47
|29
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:56
|30
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:00
|31
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:04:16
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:19
|33
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:20
|34
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:21
|35
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:22
|36
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:27
|37
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:36
|38
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|0:04:59
|39
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:01
|40
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:02
|41
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|0:05:38
|42
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:16
|43
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:07:10
|45
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|47
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|48
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:08:06
|49
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:15
|50
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|0:08:16
|51
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:08:25
|52
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|53
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:08:39
|54
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|55
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:09:09
|56
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|57
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:09:31
|58
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:29
|59
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:23
|60
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:15:31
|61
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:18:01
|62
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:18:55
|63
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:11
|64
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:19:16
|65
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:19:36
|66
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:20:13
|67
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:20:18
|68
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:22:01
|69
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|0:22:25
|70
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:22:51
|71
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:23:39
|72
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|73
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:24:11
|74
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:25:17
|75
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:26:14
|76
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:26:49
|77
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:27:10
|78
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:28:25
|79
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:31:06
|80
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:33:48
|81
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:35:14
|82
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:37:06
|83
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:43:22
|84
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:52:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|19
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|16
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|12
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|6
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|8
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|7
|8
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|9
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|7
|10
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|7
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|12
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|6
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|4
|14
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|16
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|17
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|19
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|3
|20
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2
|21
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|22
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|1
|25
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|1
|27
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|13:20:45
|2
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:04:30
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:39
|9
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:05:33
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:53
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:11:55
|12
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:14:25
|13
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:15:19
|14
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:15:35
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:15:40
|16
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:18:25
|17
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|18
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:20:35
|19
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:33:30
|20
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:39:46
|21
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:48:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|25
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|15
|3
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|10
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|9
|5
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|7
|6
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|8
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|3
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|3
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|15
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|16
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|17
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|2
|18
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|2
|20
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|2
|22
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|23
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|13:17:09
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|4
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:02:44
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:58
|6
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|7
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:56
|8
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:08:06
|9
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:15
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:12:29
|11
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:18:01
|12
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:18:55
|13
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:11
|14
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:22:01
|15
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:25:17
|16
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|39:55:02
|2
|Velocio -SRAM
|0:01:04
|3
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:01:12
|4
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|0:01:35
|5
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|6
|Nationalteam USA
|0:04:40
|7
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|0:05:06
|8
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|9
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|0:06:48
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:56
|11
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:09:41
|12
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:15:52
|13
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:17:44
|14
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:19:33
|15
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:22:08
|16
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:25:06
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:54:57
