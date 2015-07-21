Trending

Rivera sprints to stage 5 win at Thüringen Rundfahrt

Brennauer holds onto overall lead

Coryn Rivera wins stage 5 of Thüringen Rundfahrt.

(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)
Podium going into the penultimate stage.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alexis Ryan congratulates Coryn Rivera after her stage win.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Coryn river wins stage 5 of Thüringen Rundfahrt.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The breakaway was still clear with 10km to go.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Elise Delzenne

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The escapees speed by.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Tayler Wiles and Lisa Brennauer

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Vera Koedooder

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Jermaine Post

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Allie Dragoo

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Tayler Wiles (Velocio-SRAM) attacks during stage 5 of Thüringen Rundfahrt.

(Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

Coryn Rivera (Team USA) won stage 5 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt. The American sprinter out-paced runner-up Jermaine Post (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) and Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS) in Gera. Lisa Brennauer (Velocio – SRAM) continues to lead the overall classification heading into stage 6, 20 seconds ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) and 29 seconds head of Lotta Lepistö (Bigla Pro Cycling Team).

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team3:16:14
2Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
3Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
4Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
5Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
6Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
8Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
9Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:04
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
11Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:19
13Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
15Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
19Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
20Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
22Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
23Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
25Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
26Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
27Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
28Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
29Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
30Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
32Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
33Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
34Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
35Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
36Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
39Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team0:00:38
40Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:00:40
41Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB0:00:19
42Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
43Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:32
44Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:13
45Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
46Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
47Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
48Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
49Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
50Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
51Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
52Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
54Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
55Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
56Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
57Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
58Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
60Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:03:28
61Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:04:18
62Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:05:43
63Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
64Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
65Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:09:33
66Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
67Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
68Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
69Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
70Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
71Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:13:13
72Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:14:20
73Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
74Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
75Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:14:22
76Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
77Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
78Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
79Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
80Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:14:24
81Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:17:28
82Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
83Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
84Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
DNFEsmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
DNFNicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
DNFInga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products2
3Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA3pts
2Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA3pts
2Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB2
3Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team5pts
2Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team4
3Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS3
4Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA2
5Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team3pts
2Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB2
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA5pts
2Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata3
3Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA5pts
2Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB3
3Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team3:16:14
2Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:04
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:19
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
5Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
6Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
7Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:32
9Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:13
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
11Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
12Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
13Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:05:43
14Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
15Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:09:33
16Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
17Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
18Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:14:22
19Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:14:24
20Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:17:28
21Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango

German rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB3:16:18
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:15
3Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
4Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
5Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:02:28
9Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:09
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
11Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:05:39
12Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:09:29
13Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
14Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
15Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:14:16
16Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:17:24

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TEAM TIBCO -SVB9:49:05
2Orica-AIS0:00:15
3BTC City LJUBLJANA
4Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5HITEC PRODUCTS
6Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:19
7Nationalteam Niederlande0:00:34
8Nationalteam USA
9TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:03:09
10Nationalteam Australien0:03:13
11Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
12Velocio -SRAM
13Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:05:41
14Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:06:18
15Nationalteam Deutschland0:08:52
16PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:13:28
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:34:40

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM13:17:09
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB0:00:20
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:31
5Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM0:00:42
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:53
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:20
8Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:28
9Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
10Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:01:53
11Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:06
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:13
13Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:16
14Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:24
15Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:27
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:02:28
17Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:36
18Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team0:02:38
19Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
20Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:02:44
21Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:02:47
22Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:02:54
23Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:58
24Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:59
25Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:03:25
26Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:36
27Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:39
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:03:47
29Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:56
30Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:00
31Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:04:16
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:19
33Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:20
34Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:21
35Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:22
36Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:27
37Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:36
38Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM0:04:59
39Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands0:05:01
40Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:05:02
41Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:05:38
42Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:06:16
43Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:06:24
44Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:07:10
45Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
46Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:07:54
47Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:07:58
48Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:08:06
49Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:08:15
50Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:08:16
51Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:25
52Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
53Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:08:39
54Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:08:51
55Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:09:09
56Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:26
57Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:09:31
58Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:12:29
59Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:23
60Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:15:31
61Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:18:01
62Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:18:55
63Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:19:11
64Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:19:16
65Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB0:19:36
66Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team0:20:13
67Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:20:18
68Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:22:01
69Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:22:25
70Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands0:22:51
71Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:23:39
72Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:23:48
73Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:24:11
74Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:25:17
75Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:26:14
76Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:26:49
77Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:27:10
78Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:28:25
79Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:31:06
80Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:33:48
81Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:35:14
82Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:37:06
83Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:43:22
84Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:52:24

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS19
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM16
4Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team12
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS11
6Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA8
7Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA7
8Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS7
9Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM7
10Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango7
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS6
12Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products6
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB4
14Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team4
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
16Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
17Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team3
18Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM3
19Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products3
20Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2
21Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB2
22Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
23Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
24Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA1
25Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team1
26Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB1
27Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
28Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
29Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team13:20:45
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:44
4Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:00
5Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:01:26
6Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:02:48
7Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:04:30
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:04:39
9Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:05:33
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:08:53
11Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:11:55
12Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:14:25
13Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:15:19
14Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:15:35
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:15:40
16Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:18:25
17Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:20:12
18Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:20:35
19Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:33:30
20Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:39:46
21Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:48:48

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM25pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS15
3Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA10
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM9
5Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB7
6Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team6
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS6
8Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5
10Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata3
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB3
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM3
15Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
16Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
17Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM2
18Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
19Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA2
20Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products2
22Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB2
23Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
24Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Gernam rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM13:17:09
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:28
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:16
4Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:02:44
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:58
6Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:39
7Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:56
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:08:06
9Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:08:15
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:12:29
11Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:18:01
12Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:18:55
13Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:19:11
14Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:22:01
15Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:25:17
16Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:27:10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS39:55:02
2Velocio -SRAM0:01:04
3BTC City LJUBLJANA0:01:12
4TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:01:35
5Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:37
6Nationalteam USA0:04:40
7HITEC PRODUCTS0:05:06
8Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:22
9Nationalteam Niederlande0:06:48
10Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:56
11TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:09:41
12Nationalteam Deutschland0:15:52
13Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:17:44
14Nationalteam Australien0:19:33
15Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:22:08
16PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:25:06
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:54:57

 

