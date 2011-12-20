Vos repeats at Centrumcross
Wyman, Hormes-Ravenstijn complete podium
Elite Women: -
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:40:39
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|3
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:07
|5
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:01:47
|6
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:03:01
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:03:20
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:03:22
|9
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|0:03:53
|10
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:03:58
|11
|Sarah Stewart (Can)
|0:04:05
|12
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|0:04:35
|13
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|0:05:31
|14
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|15
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:05:54
|16
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|0:07:53
|17
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:08:06
|18
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|0:09:24
|19
|Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)
|0:09:36
|20
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|0:10:40
|21
|Anouska Koster (Ned)
|0:11:47
|22
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
|0:12:03
|23
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Hoornse Ren En Toerclub
|0:12:29
|24
|Margriet Engelsma (Ned)
