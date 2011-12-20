Trending

Vos repeats at Centrumcross

Wyman, Hormes-Ravenstijn complete podium

Image 1 of 4

Podium (l-r): Helen Wyman, Marianno Vos, Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn

Podium (l-r): Helen Wyman, Marianno Vos, Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 4

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona)

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 4

Helen Wyman (Kona) en route to a second place finish.

Helen Wyman (Kona) en route to a second place finish.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 4

Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:40:39
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:30
3Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:00:37
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:07
5Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:01:47
6Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:03:01
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:03:20
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:03:22
9Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:03:53
10Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:03:58
11Sarah Stewart (Can)0:04:05
12Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland0:04:35
13Ilona Meter (Ned)0:05:31
14Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
15Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:05:54
16Kim Banga (Ned)0:07:53
17Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:08:06
18Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)0:09:24
19Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)0:09:36
20Madara Furmane (Lat)0:10:40
21Anouska Koster (Ned)0:11:47
22Melissa Steenhof (Ned)0:12:03
23Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned) Hoornse Ren En Toerclub0:12:29
24Margriet Engelsma (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews