Trending

De Knegt takes third career victory in Surhuisterveen

Eising and Boom round out top three

Image 1 of 16

The riders faced a very wet, sloppy parcours in Surhuisterveen.

The riders faced a very wet, sloppy parcours in Surhuisterveen.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 16

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor) shoulders his bike through the mud.

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor) shoulders his bike through the mud.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 16

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor) rides to a second place finish.

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor) rides to a second place finish.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 16

Thijs Al (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

Thijs Al (Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 16

Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus)

Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 16

Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) would finish fourth in the Centrumcross.

Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) would finish fourth in the Centrumcross.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 16

Podium (l-r): Tijmen Eising, Gerben De Knegt, Lars Boom

Podium (l-r): Tijmen Eising, Gerben De Knegt, Lars Boom
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 16

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team)

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 16

Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 16

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 16

Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers through the mud to a podium finish.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers through the mud to a podium finish.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 16

Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) would win Centrumcross for the third time in his career.

Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) would win Centrumcross for the third time in his career.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 16

Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke)

Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 16

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) returned to Europe after a lengthy stint in the US.

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) returned to Europe after a lengthy stint in the US.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 16

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) notched a top-10 finish.

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) notched a top-10 finish.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 16

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor)

Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
1Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1:00:08
2Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:00:31
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:06
4Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:24
5Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:29
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:30
7Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:01:40
8Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:43
9Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:34
10Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper0:02:46
11Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke0:03:35
12Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:03:41
13Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:50
14Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:03:54
15Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:40
16Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:04:50
17Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:02
18Bart Hofman (Bel)0:05:11
19Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:05:20
20Bart Barkhuis (Ned)0:05:39
21Marek Konwa (Pol)0:05:58
22Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:06:01
23Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino0:06:03
24Hans Becking (Ned)0:07:02
25Enno Quast (Ger)
26Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly Cycling0:07:55
27Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
28Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
29Domas Manikas (Ltu)
DNFMarco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
DNFGert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
DNFIan Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
DNFMitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFDmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
DNFDaniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
DNFKolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
DNFHenk Bos (Ned)
DNFFokke Postma (Ned)
DNFJos Feiken (Ned)
DNFJan Hendrik Westra (Ned)
DNFRuben Hoekstra (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews