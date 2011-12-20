De Knegt takes third career victory in Surhuisterveen
Eising and Boom round out top three
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
|1
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1:00:08
|2
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:31
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:06
|4
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:24
|5
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:01:40
|8
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:43
|9
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:02:46
|11
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|0:03:35
|12
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:03:41
|13
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|14
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:03:54
|15
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|16
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:04:50
|17
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:02
|18
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|0:05:11
|19
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:05:20
|20
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|0:05:39
|21
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:05:58
|22
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:06:01
|23
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|0:06:03
|24
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:07:02
|25
|Enno Quast (Ger)
|26
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:07:55
|27
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
|28
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|29
|Domas Manikas (Ltu)
|DNF
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|DNF
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
|DNF
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
|DNF
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Henk Bos (Ned)
|DNF
|Fokke Postma (Ned)
|DNF
|Jos Feiken (Ned)
|DNF
|Jan Hendrik Westra (Ned)
|DNF
|Ruben Hoekstra (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy