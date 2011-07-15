Trending

Flavien makes it two from two

Eustache continues to build mountains lead as Malle looks good in yellow

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)2:50:53
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
4Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
5Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
6Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
7Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
9Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
10Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
11Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
12Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
13Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
14Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
15Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
16Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
17Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
18Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
19Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
20Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
21Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:00:12
22Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:00:17
23Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:00:22
24Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
25Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
26Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:01:47
27Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:11:31
28Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:13:27
29Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:16:57
30Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:18:36
31Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
32Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
33Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
34Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
35Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:18:37
36Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:21:39
37Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:23:09
38Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
39Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:25:12
40Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:29:37
41Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:34:13
42Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:36:16

Points - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)25pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)20
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)16
4Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)14
5Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)12
6Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)10
7Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)9
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)8
9Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
10Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)6
11Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)5
12Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)4
13Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)3
14Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)2
15Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)1

Mountains - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)27pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)13
3Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)13
4Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)11
5Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)10
6Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)10
7Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)7
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)7
9Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)6
10Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)4
11Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)3
12Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)3
13Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1
14Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique8:32:39
2Veranda Rideau Sarthe
3Sélection Guadeloupe
4Team Bridgestone Anchor
5USSA Pavilly Barentin0:18:58
6Global Cycling Team Hollande0:30:07

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)19:32:50
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:01:35
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:03:22
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
5José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)0:03:26
6Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:04:19
7Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:44
8Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:05:52
9Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:05:55
10Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:06:08
11Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:07:26
12Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:08:27
13Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:08:52
14Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:09:24
15Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:10:04
16Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:15:57
17Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:22:20
18Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:23:57
19Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:28:13
20Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:29:50
21Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:32:18
22Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:36:50
23Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
24Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:37:33
25Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:38:36
26Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:45:02
27Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:53:38
28Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:55:26
29Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:03:50
30Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:08:54
31Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:10:01
32Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:25:46
33Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)1:31:42
34Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)1:35:23
35Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)1:38:26
36Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:38:58
37Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)1:41:39
38Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)1:50:25
39Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)1:56:26
40Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:58:23
41Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)2:00:24
42Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)2:11:39

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)98pts
2Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)69
3Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)59
4Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)54
5José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)50
6Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)46
7Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)43
8Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)41
9Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)39
10Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)29
11Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)26
12Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)25
13Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)24
14Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)21
15Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
16Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)18
17Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)17
18Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)17
19Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)15
20Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)12
21Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12
22Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)11
23Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)10
24Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10
25Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)8
26Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
27Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)6
28Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)5
29Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)162pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)104
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)69
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)65
5Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)48
6Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)40
7Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)39
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)31
9Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)28
10Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)27
11Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)23
12Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)22
13Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)22
14Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)20
15Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)19
16Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)18
17Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)15
18Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)11
19Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)10
20Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)9
21Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)8
22Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
23Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
24Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
25Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)4
26Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
27Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
28Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)2
29Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
30Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)1
31Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
32Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique58:40:48
2Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:08:59
3Sélection Guadeloupe0:15:42
4Team Bridgestone Anchor0:26:50
5USSA Pavilly Barentin0:47:49
6Global Cycling Team Hollande3:03:41

