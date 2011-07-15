Flavien makes it two from two
Eustache continues to build mountains lead as Malle looks good in yellow
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|2:50:53
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|4
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|5
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|6
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|7
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|9
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|11
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|12
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|13
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|14
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|15
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|16
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|17
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|18
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|19
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|20
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|21
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:00:12
|22
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:17
|23
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:00:22
|24
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|25
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|26
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:01:47
|27
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:11:31
|28
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:13:27
|29
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:16:57
|30
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:18:36
|31
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|32
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|33
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|34
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|35
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:18:37
|36
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:21:39
|37
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:23:09
|38
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|39
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:25:12
|40
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:29:37
|41
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:34:13
|42
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:36:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|25
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|20
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|16
|4
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|14
|5
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|12
|6
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|10
|7
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|9
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|8
|9
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|10
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|6
|11
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|12
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|13
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|3
|14
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|2
|15
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|27
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|13
|3
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|13
|4
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|11
|5
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|10
|6
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|10
|7
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|7
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|7
|9
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|6
|10
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|4
|11
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|3
|12
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|3
|13
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1
|14
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|8:32:39
|2
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|3
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|4
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|5
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:18:58
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:30:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|19:32:50
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:01:35
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:03:22
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|0:03:26
|6
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:04:19
|7
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:44
|8
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:52
|9
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:55
|10
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:06:08
|11
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:07:26
|12
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:08:27
|13
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:08:52
|14
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:09:24
|15
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:10:04
|16
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:15:57
|17
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:22:20
|18
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:23:57
|19
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:28:13
|20
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:29:50
|21
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:32:18
|22
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:36:50
|23
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|24
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:37:33
|25
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:38:36
|26
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:45:02
|27
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:53:38
|28
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:55:26
|29
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:03:50
|30
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:08:54
|31
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:10:01
|32
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:25:46
|33
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|1:31:42
|34
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|1:35:23
|35
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|1:38:26
|36
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:38:58
|37
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|1:41:39
|38
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|1:50:25
|39
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|1:56:26
|40
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:58:23
|41
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|2:00:24
|42
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|2:11:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|98
|pts
|2
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|69
|3
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|59
|4
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|54
|5
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|50
|6
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|46
|7
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|43
|8
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|41
|9
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|39
|10
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|29
|11
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|26
|12
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|13
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|24
|14
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|21
|15
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|16
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|18
|17
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|17
|18
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|17
|19
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|15
|20
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|21
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|22
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|11
|23
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|10
|24
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|25
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|26
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|27
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|6
|28
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|5
|29
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|162
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|104
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|69
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|65
|5
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|48
|6
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|40
|7
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|39
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|31
|9
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|28
|10
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|27
|11
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|23
|12
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|22
|13
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|22
|14
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|20
|15
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|19
|16
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|18
|17
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|15
|18
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|11
|19
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|10
|20
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|21
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|8
|22
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|23
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|24
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|25
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|4
|26
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|27
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|28
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|2
|29
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|30
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|1
|31
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|32
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|58:40:48
|2
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:08:59
|3
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:15:42
|4
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:26:50
|5
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:47:49
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|3:03:41
