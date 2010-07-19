Trending

McCarthy adds to Garneau's winning run

Neimanas lands XXX victory

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
2Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
3Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
4Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
5Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
6Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
7Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
8Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
9Andrew Crater (Team AeroCat)
10Emile Abraham (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
11James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
12Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
13Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
14Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
15Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
16Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
17Stephen Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
18Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
19Varun Maharaj (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
20Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
21John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
22Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
23Marc Codrington (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
24Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
25Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
26Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
27Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
28Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
29Adam Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
30Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
31Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
32Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
33Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Olive Oil)
34Ryan Cross (Wolverine Sports Club)
35Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
36Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
37Brian Boudreau
38Matthew Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
39Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
40Scott Catanzaro (Wolverine Sports Club)
41Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose)
42Steven Holeczy (North Branch)
43Joel Friedman (TEAM BICYCLE HEAVEN)
44Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
45John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
46Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greta Neimanas (XXX RACING-ATHLETICO)
2Laura Mccaughey (Salamander)
3Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
4Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
5Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
6Laura Parsons
7Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
8Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles)
9Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
10Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
11Carrie Cash Wootten (Team VBF)
12Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
13Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
14Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
15Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)

Latest on Cyclingnews