McCarthy adds to Garneau's winning run
Neimanas lands XXX victory
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|2
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|3
|Ryan Freund (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|4
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|6
|Aurelion Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|7
|Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|9
|Andrew Crater (Team AeroCat)
|10
|Emile Abraham (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|11
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|12
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|13
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|14
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|15
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|16
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|17
|Stephen Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|18
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|19
|Varun Maharaj (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|20
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|21
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|22
|Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|23
|Marc Codrington (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|24
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
|26
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
|27
|Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
|28
|Antony Dimitrovski (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|29
|Adam Alexander (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|30
|Andrew Bates (Great Dane Velo Club)
|31
|Gevan Samuel (TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL TEAM)
|32
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|33
|Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Olive Oil)
|34
|Ryan Cross (Wolverine Sports Club)
|35
|Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
|36
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|37
|Brian Boudreau
|38
|Matthew Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|39
|Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
|40
|Scott Catanzaro (Wolverine Sports Club)
|41
|Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose)
|42
|Steven Holeczy (North Branch)
|43
|Joel Friedman (TEAM BICYCLE HEAVEN)
|44
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|John Dapkus (Team Bicycle Heaven)
|46
|Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|1
|Greta Neimanas (XXX RACING-ATHLETICO)
|2
|Laura Mccaughey (Salamander)
|3
|Nichole Wangsgard (Cedar City Utah & Roosters p/b Edge and Parle)
|4
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|5
|Melissa Erickson (NOVA ISCorp)
|6
|Laura Parsons
|7
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|8
|Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles)
|9
|Karlee Gendron (TEAM MANITOBA/ WOODCOCK CYCLE WORKS)
|10
|Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
|11
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team VBF)
|12
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|13
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|14
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|15
|Morgan Kapp (Herbalife LaGrange)
