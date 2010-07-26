Allar grabs another victory
Purcell beats Schneider to second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|4
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|5
|Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|6
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|7
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
|8
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|9
|Katie Ligler (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|10
|Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|11
|Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|12
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|13
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|14
|Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
|15
|Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
|16
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge and Parlee)
|17
|Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|18
|Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
|19
|Emily Weinert (TEAM TIBCO II)
|20
|Katie Kindt (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|21
|Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
|22
|Sandy David (Team Geargrinder)
|23
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|24
|Cheryl Shwe (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|25
|Ivy Luhrs (PORTLAND VELO CLUB / CYCLEMANIA)
|26
|Janelle Kellman (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|27
|Terra James (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|28
|Alexandra Kerl (Little Guy Racing)
