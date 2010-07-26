Trending

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
2Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
3Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
4Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
5Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
6Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
7Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
8Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
9Katie Ligler (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
10Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
11Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
12Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
13Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
14Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
15Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
16Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge and Parlee)
17Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
18Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
19Emily Weinert (TEAM TIBCO II)
20Katie Kindt (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
21Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
22Sandy David (Team Geargrinder)
23Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
24Cheryl Shwe (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
25Ivy Luhrs (PORTLAND VELO CLUB / CYCLEMANIA)
26Janelle Kellman (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
27Terra James (Behind-Bars/LGR)
28Alexandra Kerl (Little Guy Racing)

