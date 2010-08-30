Trending

Adamou wins Turkish cross country race

Wiedner victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)1:57:38
2Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:03:00
3Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:06:54
4Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:13:36
5Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:14:58
6Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:17:17
7Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:19:03
8Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:20:56
9Faraz Shokri (IRI)0:21:13
10Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:24:49
11Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
12Kamil Akalp (Tur)
13Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
14Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
15Fatih Ozbudak (Tur)
16Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
17Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
18Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
19Ugur Goksu (Tur)
20Mehmet Arikan (Tur)
DNFKaveh Kebriaei (Tur)
DNFMustafa Sirin (Tur)
DNFFeridun Eymirlioglu (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)1:44:51
2Andrea Kirsic (Cro)0:04:26
3Tina Perše (Slo)0:15:09
4Antonela Ferencic (Cro)0:35:05
5Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
6Tina Bertetic (Cro)
DNFIva Bozac (Cro)
DNFAna Turk (Cro)

Latest on Cyclingnews