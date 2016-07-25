Samantha Schneider wins Goose Island Grand Prix
Talbot second and Skylar Schneider third
Goose Island Grand Prix - Women: Chicago - Chicago
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|2
|Josie Talbot (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|3
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom P/B Psimet)
|5
|Peta Mullens (Belgianwerkx)
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|7
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|8
|Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|9
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|10
|Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
|11
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing P/B K'ul Chocolate)
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|13
|Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|14
|Vanessa Botero (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|15
|Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women's Racing)
|16
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling P/B Iscorp)
|17
|Lauren Dagostino (Healthy And Happy Racing)
|18
|Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
|19
|Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
|20
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
|21
|Heather Haviland
|22
|Joanie Caron (Fearless Femme Racing)
|23
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling P/B Denver Fit Lo)
|24
|Jennifer Wagner (Sh!Ft Racing P/B St. Vincent's)
|25
|Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
|26
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|27
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|28
|Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|29
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|30
|Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
|31
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|32
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|33
|Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|34
|Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
|35
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Mellow Mushroom P/B Psimet)
|36
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
|37
|Chelsea Knapp (Healthy And Happy Racing)
|38
|Ashley Duban
|39
|Amelia Moore (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|40
|Ashley Weaver (Lindenwood University)
|41
|Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
|42
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|43
|Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|44
|Shiqi Fu (Psimet Racing)
|45
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|46
|Carolina Upegui (Finish Strong)
|47
|Sara Youmans (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|48
|Natalie Tapias (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
|49
|Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|50
|Kayla Doan (Ks Energy Services / Mosh / Tea)
|DNF
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Sara Yancovitz
|DNF
|Clio Dinan (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
