Samantha Schneider wins Goose Island Grand Prix

Talbot second and Skylar Schneider third

NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start

(Image credit: Matt James)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
2Josie Talbot (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
3Skylar Schneider (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom P/B Psimet)
5Peta Mullens (Belgianwerkx)
6Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
7Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
8Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
9Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
10Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
11Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing P/B K'ul Chocolate)
12Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
13Yussely Soto (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
14Vanessa Botero (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
15Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women's Racing)
16Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling P/B Iscorp)
17Lauren Dagostino (Healthy And Happy Racing)
18Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
19Vanessa Curtis (University Of Iowa Heart And Va)
20Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
21Heather Haviland
22Joanie Caron (Fearless Femme Racing)
23Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling P/B Denver Fit Lo)
24Jennifer Wagner (Sh!Ft Racing P/B St. Vincent's)
25Caitlin Dowd (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
26Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
27Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
28Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
29Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
30Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
31Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
32Lexie Millard (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
33Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
34Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
35Jeannie Kuhajek (Mellow Mushroom P/B Psimet)
36Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp Cycling P/B Smartchoice)
37Chelsea Knapp (Healthy And Happy Racing)
38Ashley Duban
39Amelia Moore (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
40Ashley Weaver (Lindenwood University)
41Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
42Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
43Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
44Shiqi Fu (Psimet Racing)
45Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
46Carolina Upegui (Finish Strong)
47Sara Youmans (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
48Natalie Tapias (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)
49Maria Larkin (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
50Kayla Doan (Ks Energy Services / Mosh / Tea)
DNFAmy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFSara Yancovitz
DNFClio Dinan (Velo Classic Cycling P/B Stan's)

