Magner wins Goose Island Grand Prix
UHC teammate Keough second, Holloway third
Goose Island Grand Prix - Men: Chicago - Chicago
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|4
|Carlos Alzate Escoba (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Alder Martz
|6
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|7
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|8
|Wilmer Ulloa (Spokes)
|9
|Frank Travieso
|10
|Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
|11
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|13
|Peter Olejniczak (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|14
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|15
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|16
|Jarno Reimers (RSV Muenster)
|17
|Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|18
|Simon Happel (Team Radon)
|19
|Alexander Weifenbach (Team Radon)
|20
|Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|21
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong)
|22
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|23
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|24
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|25
|David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)
|26
|Alex Kellum (QCW Cycling)
|27
|Ted Horwitz (Monster Media/Spy Racing p/b F)
|28
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|29
|Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
|30
|Bryce Nuiver (EPS Cycling Team)
|31
|Liam White (Kallisto-FCV p/b Toyo Tires)
|32
|Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
|33
|Fletcher Lydick (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|34
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|35
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|36
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|37
|Aaron Cruikshank (Giant Bicycles p/b CHG Inc. & Z)
|38
|Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
|39
|Julian Woltering (RSV Muenster)
|40
|Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|41
|Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|42
|Fran Carratala (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|43
|Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)
|44
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|45
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|46
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|47
|Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
|48
|Stephen Hall (WCL PA Lightning)
|49
|Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|50
|Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|51
|Oliver Moors (Astellas Cycling Team)
|52
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|53
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|54
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|55
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|56
|John Minturn (Team Skyline)
|57
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|58
|Chad Conley (Snyder Factory Racing)
|59
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
|60
|Martin Vecchio
|61
|Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
|62
|Adam Leibovitz (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|63
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
|64
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
|65
|Sean Metz (xXx Racing)
|66
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|67
|Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|68
|Richard Arnopol (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|69
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|70
|Eric Bockelman (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
|71
|Dmitry Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|72
|Macen Vanallen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
|73
|John Leach (Michigan Indiana Cycling)
|74
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|75
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|76
|Alexander Meyer (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|77
|Zvonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk)
|78
|Lennart Klein (Team Radon)
|79
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|80
|Seth Kleinglass (Lathrup Industries Cycling Team)
|81
|Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|82
|Nathan Labecki (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|83
|Eran Preble (PTS Racing)
|84
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|85
|Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
|86
|Zack Kratche (QCW Cycling)
|87
|Steve Sonheim (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|88
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|89
|Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)
|90
|William Cooper (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)
