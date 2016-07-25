Trending

Magner wins Goose Island Grand Prix

UHC teammate Keough second, Holloway third

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
4Carlos Alzate Escoba (UnitedHealthcare)
5Alder Martz
6Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
7Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
8Wilmer Ulloa (Spokes)
9Frank Travieso
10Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
11Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
12Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
13Peter Olejniczak (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
14Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
15David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
16Jarno Reimers (RSV Muenster)
17Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
18Simon Happel (Team Radon)
19Alexander Weifenbach (Team Radon)
20Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
21Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong)
22Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
23Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
24Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
25David Reyes (Heritage Race Club)
26Alex Kellum (QCW Cycling)
27Ted Horwitz (Monster Media/Spy Racing p/b F)
28Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
29Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
30Bryce Nuiver (EPS Cycling Team)
31Liam White (Kallisto-FCV p/b Toyo Tires)
32Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
33Fletcher Lydick (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
34Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
35Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
36Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
37Aaron Cruikshank (Giant Bicycles p/b CHG Inc. & Z)
38Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
39Julian Woltering (RSV Muenster)
40Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
41Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
42Fran Carratala (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
43Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)
44Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
45Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
46Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
47Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
48Stephen Hall (WCL PA Lightning)
49Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
50Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
51Oliver Moors (Astellas Cycling Team)
52Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
53Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
54Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
55Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
56John Minturn (Team Skyline)
57David Dawson (Team Skyline)
58Chad Conley (Snyder Factory Racing)
59Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo)
60Martin Vecchio
61Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
62Adam Leibovitz (Intelligentsia Coffee)
63Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
64Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
65Sean Metz (xXx Racing)
66Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
67Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
68Richard Arnopol (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
69Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
70Eric Bockelman (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
71Dmitry Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
72Macen Vanallen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch)
73John Leach (Michigan Indiana Cycling)
74Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
75David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
76Alexander Meyer (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
77Zvonimir Jelinic (Team Novo Nordisk)
78Lennart Klein (Team Radon)
79Tyler George (xXx Racing)
80Seth Kleinglass (Lathrup Industries Cycling Team)
81Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
82Nathan Labecki (Intelligentsia Coffee)
83Eran Preble (PTS Racing)
84Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
85Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
86Zack Kratche (QCW Cycling)
87Steve Sonheim (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
88John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
89Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)
90William Cooper (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Fel)

