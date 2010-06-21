Brändle claims solo victory
Eibegger gives locals one-two finish
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Austrian National Team
|4:25:25
|2
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Austrian National Team
|0:01:14
|3
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:16
|4
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:01:42
|5
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) RV vor dem Arlberg
|0:03:40
|6
|Rupert Probst (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
|0:07:50
|7
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|8
|Marek Cawecky (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica Middle Slovakioa region
|9
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|10
|Matthias Schröger (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
|0:11:44
|11
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RV vor dem Arlberg
|12
|Christian Wildauer (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|0:12:48
|14
|Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|15
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) RV vor dem Arlberg
|16
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|17
|Peter Pichler (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|18
|Michael Knopf (Aut) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
|19
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
|20
|Adam Homolka (Cze) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
|21
|Markus Götz (Aut) ARBÖ Bundesteam
|22
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
|23
|Jiri Brazdil (Cze) ARBÖ Denzel Cliff Pioneer UNIQA
|24
|Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|25
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
|26
|Mathias Vogl (Ger) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|27
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|28
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) ARBÖ Bundesteam
|29
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
|30
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|31
|Daniel Egert (Aut) Austrian National Team
|32
|Jürgen Hauk (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
|33
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Bundesteam
|34
|Matthias Höfler (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
|35
|Johannes Reiser (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
|36
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Slowakei
|37
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:12:58
|38
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|39
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
|0:13:04
|40
|Franz Grassmann (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
|41
|Martin Uher (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|42
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|0:13:08
|HD
|Petr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
|0:13:38
|HD
|Werner Faltheiner (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
|HD
|Lukas Winter (Aut) ARBÖ Denzel Cliff Pioneer UNIQA
|HD
|Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Michael Gaubitzer (Aut) Austrian National Team
|0:14:28
|HD
|Alexander Tuma (Aut) Die Niederösterreichische Rad Union
|0:15:01
|HD
|Bernd Markt (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|HD
|Patrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
|HD
|David Schöggl (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
|HD
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica Middle Slovakioa region
|HD
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) Austrian National Team
|HD
|Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Thomas Blaßnig (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
|HD
|Christoph Täubel (Aut) Die Niederösterreichische Rad Union
|HD
|Manuel Hillebrand (Ita) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|HD
|Peter Kosut (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica Middle Slovakioa region
|HD
|Leopold König (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:18:17
|HD
|Hans-Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
|0:20:38
|HD
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Slowakei
|0:20:48
