Brändle claims solo victory

Eibegger gives locals one-two finish

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) Austrian National Team4:25:25
2Markus Eibegger (Aut) Austrian National Team0:01:14
3Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:16
4Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:01:42
5Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) RV vor dem Arlberg0:03:40
6Rupert Probst (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein0:07:50
7Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
8Marek Cawecky (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica Middle Slovakioa region
9Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
10Matthias Schröger (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein0:11:44
11Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RV vor dem Arlberg
12Christian Wildauer (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
13Marco Haller (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol0:12:48
14Vaclav Hlavac (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
15Josef Benetseder (Aut) RV vor dem Arlberg
16Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
17Peter Pichler (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
18Michael Knopf (Aut) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
19Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
20Adam Homolka (Cze) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
21Markus Götz (Aut) ARBÖ Bundesteam
22Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
23Jiri Brazdil (Cze) ARBÖ Denzel Cliff Pioneer UNIQA
24Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
25Stefan Rucker (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
26Mathias Vogl (Ger) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
27Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
28Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) ARBÖ Bundesteam
29Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss
30Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
31Daniel Egert (Aut) Austrian National Team
32Jürgen Hauk (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
33Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Bundesteam
34Matthias Höfler (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
35Johannes Reiser (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld
36Matej Vysna (Svk) Slowakei
37Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:12:58
38David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
39Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein0:13:04
40Franz Grassmann (Aut) RC ARBÖ Wels Gourmetfein
41Martin Uher (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
42Harald Starzengruber (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:13:08
HDPetr Lechner (Cze) ARBÖ KTM Gebrüder Weiss0:13:38
HDWerner Faltheiner (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
HDLukas Winter (Aut) ARBÖ Denzel Cliff Pioneer UNIQA
HDMarc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDMichael Gaubitzer (Aut) Austrian National Team0:14:28
HDAlexander Tuma (Aut) Die Niederösterreichische Rad Union0:15:01
HDBernd Markt (Aut) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
HDPatrick Schörkmayer (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
HDDavid Schöggl (Aut) Union-Radland Kärnten-VIPERbike-WSA
HDJozef Palcak (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica Middle Slovakioa region
HDMartin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDStefan Stadler (Aut) Austrian National Team
HDJakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDThomas Blaßnig (Aut) Tyrol - Team Radland Tirol
HDChristoph Täubel (Aut) Die Niederösterreichische Rad Union
HDManuel Hillebrand (Ita) UNION Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
HDPeter Kosut (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica Middle Slovakioa region
HDLeopold König (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:18:17
HDHans-Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) ARBÖ Rapso Knittelfeld0:20:38
HDRobert Gavenda (Svk) Slowakei0:20:48

