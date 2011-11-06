Trending

Wildhaber wins in Hittnau

Italians Franzoi, Cominelli complete podium

Full Results
1Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1:00:13
2Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
3Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:00:01
4Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito0:00:21
5Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
6David Kasek (Cze)0:01:25
7Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito0:01:29
8Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
9Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
10Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:01:53
11Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine0:02:00
12Raymond Kunzli (Swi)0:02:10
13Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg0:02:16
14Markus Bauer (Ger)0:02:30
15Ralph Naef (Swi)0:03:01
16Michael Winterberg (Swi)0:03:24
17Michal Malík (Cze)0:03:53
18Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:03:57
19Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control0:04:10
20Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:04:25
21Dario Stäuble (Swi)0:04:34
22Cyril David (Fra)0:04:48
23Severin Sagesser (Swi)0:04:49
24Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau0:05:03
25Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)0:05:31
26Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle0:05:38
27Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:06:00
28Petr Hampl (Cze)
29Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
30Markus Kuriger (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach
31David Guzzardi (Ita)
32Fabian Obrist (Swi)
33Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews