Wildhaber wins in Hittnau
Italians Franzoi, Cominelli complete podium
|1
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|1:00:13
|2
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|3
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:00:01
|4
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|0:00:21
|5
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|6
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:01:25
|7
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
|0:01:29
|8
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|9
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|10
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:01:53
|11
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|0:02:00
|12
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|0:02:10
|13
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|0:02:16
|14
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:02:30
|15
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|0:03:01
|16
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:24
|17
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:03:53
|18
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:03:57
|19
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|0:04:10
|20
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:04:25
|21
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|0:04:34
|22
|Cyril David (Fra)
|0:04:48
|23
|Severin Sagesser (Swi)
|0:04:49
|24
|Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau
|0:05:03
|25
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|0:05:31
|26
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
|0:05:38
|27
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:06:00
|28
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|29
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|30
|Markus Kuriger (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach
|31
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|32
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|33
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy