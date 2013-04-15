Trending

Avancini and Wloszczowska win in Münsingen

Avancini surprises everyone while Wloszczowska proves she is back after injury

Image 1 of 42

Maja Wloszczowska wins the elite women's race

Maja Wloszczowska wins the elite women's race
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 2 of 42

Henrique Avancini holds off a charging Jose Antonio Hermida in Muensingen

Henrique Avancini holds off a charging Jose Antonio Hermida in Muensingen
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)
Image 3 of 42

Julie Bresset is tended by medics after crashing and breaking her collarbone in Germany

Julie Bresset is tended by medics after crashing and breaking her collarbone in Germany
(Image credit: Henrik Millennium, Kirchzarten, Germany)
Image 4 of 42

Henrique Avancini leads Jose Hermida in Muensingen

Henrique Avancini leads Jose Hermida in Muensingen
(Image credit: Henrik Millennium, Kirchzarten, Germany)
Image 5 of 42

Maja Wloszczowska leads

Maja Wloszczowska leads
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 42

Maja Wloszczowska in the lead

Maja Wloszczowska in the lead
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 42

Maja Wloszczowska wins in Muensingen

Maja Wloszczowska wins in Muensingen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 42

Henrique Avancini set a fast pace at the Muensingen round of the Bundesliga series on Sunday.

Henrique Avancini set a fast pace at the Muensingen round of the Bundesliga series on Sunday.
(Image credit: Henrik Millennium, Kirchzarten, Germany)
Image 9 of 42

The elite men all lined up

The elite men all lined up
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 42

Henrique Avancini leads the race

Henrique Avancini leads the race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 11 of 42

Henrique Avancini in front of Jose Hermida

Henrique Avancini in front of Jose Hermida
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 12 of 42

Henrique Avancini leads Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts

Henrique Avancini leads Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 13 of 42

Henrique Avancini in the front

Henrique Avancini in the front
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 14 of 42

Henrique Avancini after his surprise win

Henrique Avancini after his surprise win
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 15 of 42

Henrique Avancini wins the elite men's race in Muensingen

Henrique Avancini wins the elite men's race in Muensingen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 16 of 42

The elite men are off

The elite men are off
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 17 of 42

The elite men's start in Muensingen

The elite men's start in Muensingen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 18 of 42

Jolanda Neff leads Maja Wloszczowska

Jolanda Neff leads Maja Wloszczowska
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 19 of 42

The elite women push the pace up an early hill

The elite women push the pace up an early hill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 20 of 42

The elite women start in Muensingen

The elite women start in Muensingen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 21 of 42

The elite women are off

The elite women are off
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 22 of 42

The elite women's cross country start

The elite women's cross country start
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 23 of 42

Maja Wloszczowska sets the pace

Maja Wloszczowska sets the pace
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 24 of 42

Henrique Avancini on a downhill

Henrique Avancini on a downhill
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 25 of 42

Henrique Avancini flies past spectators

Henrique Avancini flies past spectators
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 26 of 42

Women's eliminator podium in Muesingen

Women's eliminator podium in Muesingen
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 27 of 42

Men's eliminator podium in Muesingen

Men's eliminator podium in Muesingen
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 28 of 42

Thomas Litscher wins the eliminator

Thomas Litscher wins the eliminator
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 29 of 42

Thomas Litscher wins the eliminator

Thomas Litscher wins the eliminator
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 30 of 42

Henrique Avancini leads Jose Hermida

Henrique Avancini leads Jose Hermida
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 31 of 42

The elite men's cross country podium in Muesingen

The elite men's cross country podium in Muesingen
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 32 of 42

The elite women's cross country podium in Muesingen.

The elite women's cross country podium in Muesingen.
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 33 of 42

Henrique Avancini sets a blistering pace

Henrique Avancini sets a blistering pace
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 34 of 42

Thomas Litscher wins the eliminator race

Thomas Litscher wins the eliminator race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 35 of 42

Eliminator World Champ Alexandra Engen at the start of the eliminator finals , which she would win

Eliminator World Champ Alexandra Engen at the start of the eliminator finals , which she would win
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 36 of 42

The start of the elite women's eliminator finals

The start of the elite women's eliminator finals
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 37 of 42

The start of the elite men's race

The start of the elite men's race
(Image credit: Erhard Goller)
Image 38 of 42

Alexandra Engen, Julie Bresset, Vera Andreeva and Jolanda Neff

Alexandra Engen, Julie Bresset, Vera Andreeva and Jolanda Neff
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 39 of 42

Elite men's podium at the Bundesliga round in Muensingen

Elite men's podium at the Bundesliga round in Muensingen
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)
Image 40 of 42

Jose Hermida pushes the pace

Jose Hermida pushes the pace
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)
Image 41 of 42

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida)

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)
Image 42 of 42

Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) in Muensingen

Adelheid Morath (Sabine Spitz Haibike) in Muensingen
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Henrique Avancini won the 27th edition of MTB-Frühjahrsklassiker in Münsingen, Germany. The Brazilian took the title just ahead of José Hermida and Rudi van Houts. In the women's race, Maja Wloszczowska won her first important race since her injury in 2012. Adelheid Morath and Alexandra Engen completed the women's podium.

Men

Absolutely nobody expected Henrique Avancini to be the winner of the spring mountain bike classic in Münsingen. Not even when the 24-year-old Brazilian was leading the Multivan-Merida duo of Hermida and Van Houts into the third lap.

Van Houts and Hermida themselves were wondering about this young guy. "I even didn't know the name of this guy, but he was pushing all the way," said Hermida.

Avancini set the pace and when it came into the last lap, the Merida duo tried to apply team tactics. "Rudi sacrificed for me, but unfortunately I slipped out of my pedal," said Hermida of a decisive moment in the race.

Avancini realized Hermida's mistake and went "full gas". In the final 1.5km, he got five seconds. Hermida was able to catch him, but on the narrow track towards the finish line, he was not more able to pass him.

"It's unbelievable. When I was in front with these world class riders, I forgot all my pain," an emotional Avancini said of the "biggest win in my career". He was the most surprising winner of the race in its 27-year history.

Twelve seconds later, last year's winner van Houts took third spot on the podium, while Fabian Giger (Giant Pro XC) from Switzerland was fourth and Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour-KMC) from France took fifth.

Women

After the first lap, U23 world champion Jolanda Neff and her Giant teammate Maja Wloszczowska were leading the race. But one important figure was missing. Ten minutes later, the word was out that Olympic champion had a bad crash, less than one minute after the start on a fast, paved part of the course.

Four women were involved, but only Bresset had to abandon. In the hospital after the race, doctors found no broken bones; however, further examination once back home in France proved that Bresset had broken her collarbone..

Meanwhile, Wloszczowska was on the way to her goal, winning and earning world ranking points, after a nine-month break due to injury. Neff couldn't hold her speed, so the Polish woman was solo in front, chased first by the Alexandra Engen and Adelheid Morath and then by Morath alone. The gap fluctuated between 10 and 20 seconds; sometimes Morath was very close.

"Adelheid was the strongest on the uphill, but I could make time in the technical parts. That's what I am very proud about, because after my injury I was nervous about that," Wloszczowska said.

Morath was a bit nervous about wearing plate number one, after winning Bundesliga opener at Bad Säckingen. "It was the first time for me, and I was not completely concentrated on the downhills. It was a super race for me," she said.

Engen showed herself "happy" about second for the time third in the Bundesliga. "It was a cool race, and I had a lot of fun in front of the spectators."

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak-Ergon) was able to overtake Neff in the penultimate lap and finished fourth.

Engen and Litscher captured eliminator titles

Eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen won the eliminator race in Münsingen for the fifth time in a row. Engen was dominant. In the final, she even was able to compensate for a not-so-good start. In a brilliant manner, she passed Nadine Rieder to win the first Bundesliga sprint of 2013.

"It's a very good training for the sprint season at the world cups," said Engen.

Thomas Litscher took the win in men's field. In all heats, he had problems with the start, but the longer the heats went on, the stronger Litscher became. "I have still some problems at the start, but the length suits me. It's nice to have a win in the eliminator," Litscher said.

The swiss Eliminator champion beated the German champion in this discipline, Simon Gegenheimer, and U23 rider Martin Gluth.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrique Avancini (Bra)1:23:02
2José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
3Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:00:12
4Fabian Giger (Swi)0:00:24
5Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:00:32
6Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:00:40
7Frank Beemer (Ned)0:00:57
8Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:01:13
9Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:01:44
10Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:01:56
11Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)0:02:00
12Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:02:15
13Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:02:17
14Alban Lakata (Aut)0:02:21
15Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:02:23
16Calle Friberg (Swe)0:02:24
17Torsten Marx (Ger)0:02:32
18Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:02:38
19Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)0:03:04
20Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)0:03:18
21Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)0:04:05
22Hannes Genze (Ger)0:04:17
23Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:04:29
24Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:04:40
25Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
26Patrik Gallati (Swi)0:04:55
27Andy Eyring (Ger)0:05:15
28Heiko Gutmann (Ger)0:06:14
29Harold Flandre (Fra)0:06:23
30Robert Wardell (GBr)0:06:36
31Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:06:56
32Sherman Paiva (Bra)0:07:09
33Stefan Sahm (Ger)0:07:23
34Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)0:07:38
35Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:07:56
36Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:08:18
37Jan Fojtik (Cze)0:08:25
38Sebastian Lehr (Ger)0:08:40
39Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:09:16
40Brice Scholtes (Bel)0:09:27
41Daniel Aspacher (Ger)0:09:36
42Marc Odrosek (Ger)0:10:35
43Steffen Greger (Ger)0:11:02
44Davy Huygens (Bel)0:13:22
45Jeffrey Andris (Ger)0:13:38
46Sebastian Bergmann (Ger)
47Christopher Roth (Ger)
48Jochen Coconcelli (Ger)
49Philipp Pangerl (Ger)
50Rumen Voigt (Ger)
51Stefan Schairer (Ger)
52Dave Henderson (GBr)
53Daniel Gathof (Ger)
54Johnni Nielsen (Den)
55Andi Weinhold (Ger)
56Ragnar Wirths (Ger)
57Michael Stieglbauer (Ger)
58Timo Häfner (Ger)
59Tobias Blum (Ger)
60Matthias Seitz (Ger)
61Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
62Pascal Hossay (Bel)
63Daniel Ziehfreund (Ger)
64Max Holz (Ger)
65Florian Schön (Ger)
66Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
67Ari Kansikas (Fin)
68Christian Ludewig (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:23:17
2Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:00:25
3Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:01:29
4Irina Kalentieva (Rus)0:02:37
5Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:03:10
6Hanna Klein (Ger)0:05:26
7Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:05:52
8Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:06:16
9Anja Gradl (Ger)0:06:41
10Nina Wrobel (Ger)0:07:27
11Helen Grobert (Ger)0:07:33
12Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:08:23
13Barbara Benko (Hun)0:08:42
14Lena Putz (Ger)0:09:46
15Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Den)0:10:17
16Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:10:18
17Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:11:01
18Hielke Elferink (Ned)0:11:29
19Regina Genser (Ger)0:11:53
20Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:12:39
21Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)0:13:22
22Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:13:28
23Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)0:15:00
24Jasmin Kansikas (Fin)0:15:18
25Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:15:25
26Jana Valesova (Cze)
27Lena Wehrle (Ger)
28Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
29Hannah Traupe (Ger)
30Stephanie Dohrn (Ger)
31Majlen Müller (Ger)
32Marina Philippova (Rus)
33Vanessa Kleih (Ger)
34Sophia Panzer (Ger)
35Natalie Reifschneider (Ger)
36Anne Thorbjørn (Den)
37Julia Thaler (Ger)
38Asuman Bura Balci (Tur)
39Maike Bullert (Ger)
40Vanesa Fernandez Vidueira (Spa)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews