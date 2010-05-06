Trending

Prado time trials to victory

Mann fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:17:26
2Dana Weber (Trek)0:00:18
3Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:03
4Robert Herber (Dixon Art)0:01:28
5Tony Sinyard0:02:42
6Chad Elmer (Bear Valley Bikes)0:05:55
7Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:57:56

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)0:20:23
2Timari Pruis0:02:10

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Odle (Cherry Valley)0:22:08

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Ducharme0:19:35
2Brian Crooks (Murrieta)0:00:20
3Russ Forthuber0:01:18
4Patrick Charlton0:01:46
5Dustin Gillingham0:01:49
6Joe DuPee (Spinergy Cyco Path)0:01:59

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonance/Velosport)0:20:16
2Jens Raz0:00:20
3Andrew Juskaitis0:00:39

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guy Sutton (Calcoast)0:19:21
2Tim Zandbergen (Velosport/Sho-air/ Sonance)0:00:50

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:21:19
2Jarred Jordan0:00:02
3Bryce Semonian (North of the Border)0:00:49

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Metcalfe0:19:55
2Dean Bricker (Velo Bum)0:00:16
3Scott Holland0:00:56
4Simon James0:00:58
5John Dang (Sho-Air)0:01:34
6Freddie Espinoza0:02:39
7Jason Martel (San Diego)0:02:43
8Rhys Newman0:03:24
9Nathaniel Graham (Spring Valley)0:03:55
10Tim Meehan0:05:10
11Douglas Pederson0:05:55

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Nye0:19:09
2DuWayne Olson0:01:22
3John Taft0:03:00
4Edward Mitchell0:03:04
5Michael Botello (Velo Bum)0:04:12
6Jonathon Chillas (San Diego)0:04:29
7Dean Kirby (International Christian Cycling)0:05:08
8Philip Landsman0:05:44
9Daren Leith0:06:52

Cat. 3 Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Kevin Aguilar0:26:51
3Jacob Jordan0:27:37
4Kyle Kirby (IC3)0:31:20

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)0:25:24
1Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:20:07

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Cartozian0:27:10
2David Rose0:07:52

Cat. 1 Women 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meghan Blades0:21:55
2Karla Kingsley0:00:37
3Lauren Ziedonis0:03:09
4Lisa Crowe (Don’s Bikes)0:11:09

Cat. 1 Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Probert0:22:24
2Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)0:00:56
1Kathy Olson0:31:26

Jr. Cat. 3 Women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:37:51

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brittany Thibault0:36:07

Cat. 3 Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naoko Fujimaki0:26:48

Open Men Single Speed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Harmon0:17:53
2Kurt Gensheimer (Buycell.com)1:01:17

