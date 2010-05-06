Prado time trials to victory
Mann fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:17:26
|2
|Dana Weber (Trek)
|0:00:18
|3
|Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:03
|4
|Robert Herber (Dixon Art)
|0:01:28
|5
|Tony Sinyard
|0:02:42
|6
|Chad Elmer (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:05:55
|7
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:57:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)
|0:20:23
|2
|Timari Pruis
|0:02:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Odle (Cherry Valley)
|0:22:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Ducharme
|0:19:35
|2
|Brian Crooks (Murrieta)
|0:00:20
|3
|Russ Forthuber
|0:01:18
|4
|Patrick Charlton
|0:01:46
|5
|Dustin Gillingham
|0:01:49
|6
|Joe DuPee (Spinergy Cyco Path)
|0:01:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonance/Velosport)
|0:20:16
|2
|Jens Raz
|0:00:20
|3
|Andrew Juskaitis
|0:00:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guy Sutton (Calcoast)
|0:19:21
|2
|Tim Zandbergen (Velosport/Sho-air/ Sonance)
|0:00:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:21:19
|2
|Jarred Jordan
|0:00:02
|3
|Bryce Semonian (North of the Border)
|0:00:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Metcalfe
|0:19:55
|2
|Dean Bricker (Velo Bum)
|0:00:16
|3
|Scott Holland
|0:00:56
|4
|Simon James
|0:00:58
|5
|John Dang (Sho-Air)
|0:01:34
|6
|Freddie Espinoza
|0:02:39
|7
|Jason Martel (San Diego)
|0:02:43
|8
|Rhys Newman
|0:03:24
|9
|Nathaniel Graham (Spring Valley)
|0:03:55
|10
|Tim Meehan
|0:05:10
|11
|Douglas Pederson
|0:05:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Nye
|0:19:09
|2
|DuWayne Olson
|0:01:22
|3
|John Taft
|0:03:00
|4
|Edward Mitchell
|0:03:04
|5
|Michael Botello (Velo Bum)
|0:04:12
|6
|Jonathon Chillas (San Diego)
|0:04:29
|7
|Dean Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
|0:05:08
|8
|Philip Landsman
|0:05:44
|9
|Daren Leith
|0:06:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Kevin Aguilar
|0:26:51
|3
|Jacob Jordan
|0:27:37
|4
|Kyle Kirby (IC3)
|0:31:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
|0:25:24
|1
|Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:20:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Cartozian
|0:27:10
|2
|David Rose
|0:07:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meghan Blades
|0:21:55
|2
|Karla Kingsley
|0:00:37
|3
|Lauren Ziedonis
|0:03:09
|4
|Lisa Crowe (Don’s Bikes)
|0:11:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Probert
|0:22:24
|2
|Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)
|0:00:56
|1
|Kathy Olson
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:37:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brittany Thibault
|0:36:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Naoko Fujimaki
|0:26:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Harmon
|0:17:53
|2
|Kurt Gensheimer (Buycell.com)
|1:01:17
