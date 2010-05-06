Weber wins final stage; Prado takes overall
Mann sweeps women's stages and GC
Full Super D Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dana Weber (Trek)
|0:14:56
|2
|Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports and Design)
|0:00:11
|3
|Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:00:18
|4
|Robert Herber (Dixon Art)
|0:00:29
|5
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:00:37
|6
|Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:03
|7
|Tony Sinyard
|0:02:21
|8
|Chad Elmer (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:03:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)
|0:17:20
|2
|Timari Pruis
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James
|0:16:26
|2
|Kurt Gensheimer (Buycell.com)
|0:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Mueller (Vista)
|0:15:38
|2
|Van Geslani
|0:00:13
|3
|Nick Ducharme
|0:00:17
|4
|Brian Crooks (Murrieta)
|0:00:19
|5
|Nate Riffle
|0:00:24
|6
|Colin Jr. Pay
|0:01:22
|7
|Dustin Gillingham
|0:01:32
|8
|Ian Collins
|9
|Joe DuPee (Spinergy Cyco Path)
|0:01:42
|10
|Kyle Waddell
|0:01:44
|11
|Michael Colbert
|12
|Mitch Sargent
|0:02:07
|13
|Russ Forthuber
|0:02:08
|14
|Eric Shelton
|0:02:53
|15
|Patrick Charlton
|0:02:55
|16
|David Rose
|0:03:18
|17
|Gavin Liotta
|0:04:48
|18
|Adam Cartozian
|0:05:00
|19
|Brandon Martin
|0:05:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trent Daniels (Hemet)
|0:15:53
|2
|Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonance/Velosport)
|0:00:10
|3
|Dean Bricker (Velo Bum)
|0:00:24
|4
|Brandon Sarocka (Woodruff Offroad/Paul Klaine)
|0:00:43
|5
|Andrew Juskaitis
|0:00:56
|6
|Jens Raz
|0:01:02
|7
|Nathaniel Graham (Spring Valley)
|0:01:08
|8
|James Metcalfe
|0:01:32
|9
|Andrew Edmondson
|0:01:53
|10
|Cameron Sinohui
|0:02:04
|11
|John Dang (Sho-Air)
|0:02:20
|12
|Jason Martel (San Diego)
|0:02:22
|13
|Scott Holland
|0:02:25
|14
|Paul Klaine (Hemet)
|0:02:26
|15
|Tim Meehan
|16
|Jeff Stanners (Don's Bikes)
|0:02:30
|17
|Douglas Pederson
|0:02:39
|18
|Rhys Newman
|0:02:42
|19
|Vince Perrine (San Diego)
|0:02:46
|20
|Freddie Espinoza
|0:02:51
|21
|Craig Lassen (Team Paragon)
|0:03:05
|22
|Simon James
|0:03:13
|23
|Italio D’Alessio
|0:03:33
|24
|Jonathan mead
|0:04:40
|25
|Wayne Woolsey
|0:05:49
|26
|James Hatfield
|0:06:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Picchiottino (I.E. Bikes)
|0:15:01
|2
|Derek Nye
|0:01:26
|3
|Guy Sutton (Calcoast)
|0:01:36
|4
|Tim Zandbergen (Velosport/Sho-air/ Sonance)
|0:01:39
|5
|Jonathon Chillas (San Diego)
|0:02:18
|6
|DuWayne Olson
|0:02:27
|7
|Daren Leith
|0:02:29
|8
|John Taft
|0:03:12
|9
|Philip Landsman
|0:03:34
|10
|Dean Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
|0:03:53
|11
|Edward Mitchell
|0:04:14
|12
|Ken Warner (Idyllwild Cycling)
|0:04:39
|13
|Simon Barnes (Idyllwild)
|0:05:27
|14
|Shai Zahaur (OC Sharks)
|0:05:31
|15
|Eric Scott
|0:05:41
|16
|Shachar Gat (Team Shark)
|0:07:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Botello (Velo Bum)
|0:17:51
|2
|Gary Temme
|0:01:08
|3
|Sterling Roulette (Mountain Center)
|0:01:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terry Picchiottone
|0:17:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Odle (Cherry Valley)
|0:16:37
|2
|Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:00:13
|3
|Bryce Semonian (North of the Border)
|0:00:31
|4
|Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:00
|5
|Jarred Jordan
|0:01:12
|6
|Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
|0:01:31
|7
|Cole Picchiotino
|0:01:44
|8
|Matthew Parker
|0:02:22
|9
|Bryce Minor
|0:03:17
|10
|Jacob Jordan
|0:04:40
|11
|Kyle Kennedy
|0:05:04
|12
|Kyle Kirby (IC3)
|0:05:19
|13
|Kevin Aguilar
|0:05:54
|14
|Tydeman Newman
|0:13:35
|15
|Noah Woolsey
|0:24:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karla Kingsley
|0:17:03
|2
|Lauren Gregg (Westlake Village)
|0:03:49
|3
|Brittany Thibault
|0:09:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meghan Blades
|0:19:00
|2
|Lisa Crowe (Don’s Bikes)
|0:00:56
|3
|Naoko Fujimaki
|0:01:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Probert
|0:17:18
|2
|Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)
|0:01:03
|3
|Kathy Olson
|0:03:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:30:16
|2
|Charley Jo Picchiottino
|0:04:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Doane
|0:38:00
|2
|Terry Peterson (unicycle.com)
|0:01:20
|3
|Iain Paterson (Idyllwild Cycling)
|0:02:03
|4
|Tony Field (Idyllwild Cycling)
|0:02:28
|5
|James Dugue
|0:06:36
|6
|David Koeblitz
|0:22:18
|7
|Andy Darragh
|0:22:50
|8
|Jeff Clutter
|0:23:51
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|3:03:33
|2
|Dana Weber (Trek)
|3:05:11
|3
|Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)
|3:13:48
|4
|Robert Herber (Dixon Art)
|3:17:40
|5
|Tony Sinyard
|3:35:49
|6
|Chad Elmer (Bear Valley Bikes)
|4:11:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)
|3:37:26
|2
|Timari Pruis
|4:37:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Harmon
|3:21:21
|2
|Kurt Gensheimer (Buycell.com)
|4:30:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Odle (Cherry Valley)
|2:51:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Crooks (Murrieta)
|3:30:36
|2
|Russ Forthuber
|3:47:53
|3
|Patrick Charlton
|4:09:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Ducharme
|3:32:05
|2
|Dustin Gillingham
|4:05:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonance/Velosport)
|3:33:38
|2
|Jens Raz
|3:50:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Juskaitis
|3:46:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guy Sutton (Calcoast)
|3:20:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Zandbergen (Velosport/Sho-air/ Sonance)
|3:30:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karla Kingsley
|3:19:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meghan Blades
|3:13:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)
|3:15:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|2:36:10
|2
|Jarred Jordan
|2:45:35
|3
|Bryce Semonian (North of the Border)
|2:45:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Holland
|2:41:52
|2
|John Dang (Sho-Air)
|2:52:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Metcalfe
|2:39:28
|2
|Jason Martel (San Diego)
|2:46:29
|3
|Tim Meehan
|2:49:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Nye
|2:38:23
|2
|DuWayne Olson
|2:51:51
|3
|Edward Mitchell
|3:03:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Landsman
|3:05:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Botello (Velo Bum)
|2:56:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Douglas Pederson
|2:57:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Olson
|3:35:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:31:13
|2
|Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
|1:38:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Cartozian
|1:49:44
|2
|David Rose
|2:06:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brittany Thibault
|2:19:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Naoko Fujimaki
|1:50:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Kirby (IC3)
|1:46:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Jordan
|1:37:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Aguilar
|0:52:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|2:13:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Bricker (Velo Bum)
|3:42:14
|2
|Nathaniel Graham (Spring Valley)
|3:48:51
|3
|John Taft
|3:53:44
|4
|Rhys Newman
|4:01:50
|5
|Freddie Espinoza
|4:11:18
|6
|Simon James
|4:22:33
|7
|Daren Leith
|4:22:38
|8
|Dean Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
|4:36:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathon Chillas (San Diego)
|4:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Crowe (Don’s Bikes)
|4:54:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Probert
|4:01:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy