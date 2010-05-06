Trending

Weber wins final stage; Prado takes overall

Mann sweeps women's stages and GC

Full Super D Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dana Weber (Trek)0:14:56
2Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports and Design)0:00:11
3Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:00:18
4Robert Herber (Dixon Art)0:00:29
5Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:00:37
6Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:03
7Tony Sinyard0:02:21
8Chad Elmer (Bear Valley Bikes)0:03:01

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)0:17:20
2Timari Pruis0:01:39

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James0:16:26
2Kurt Gensheimer (Buycell.com)0:00:14

Open men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Mueller (Vista)0:15:38
2Van Geslani0:00:13
3Nick Ducharme0:00:17
4Brian Crooks (Murrieta)0:00:19
5Nate Riffle0:00:24
6Colin Jr. Pay0:01:22
7Dustin Gillingham0:01:32
8Ian Collins
9Joe DuPee (Spinergy Cyco Path)0:01:42
10Kyle Waddell0:01:44
11Michael Colbert
12Mitch Sargent0:02:07
13Russ Forthuber0:02:08
14Eric Shelton0:02:53
15Patrick Charlton0:02:55
16David Rose0:03:18
17Gavin Liotta0:04:48
18Adam Cartozian0:05:00
19Brandon Martin0:05:08

Open men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Daniels (Hemet)0:15:53
2Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonance/Velosport)0:00:10
3Dean Bricker (Velo Bum)0:00:24
4Brandon Sarocka (Woodruff Offroad/Paul Klaine)0:00:43
5Andrew Juskaitis0:00:56
6Jens Raz0:01:02
7Nathaniel Graham (Spring Valley)0:01:08
8James Metcalfe0:01:32
9Andrew Edmondson0:01:53
10Cameron Sinohui0:02:04
11John Dang (Sho-Air)0:02:20
12Jason Martel (San Diego)0:02:22
13Scott Holland0:02:25
14Paul Klaine (Hemet)0:02:26
15Tim Meehan
16Jeff Stanners (Don's Bikes)0:02:30
17Douglas Pederson0:02:39
18Rhys Newman0:02:42
19Vince Perrine (San Diego)0:02:46
20Freddie Espinoza0:02:51
21Craig Lassen (Team Paragon)0:03:05
22Simon James0:03:13
23Italio D’Alessio0:03:33
24Jonathan mead0:04:40
25Wayne Woolsey0:05:49
26James Hatfield0:06:50

Open men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Picchiottino (I.E. Bikes)0:15:01
2Derek Nye0:01:26
3Guy Sutton (Calcoast)0:01:36
4Tim Zandbergen (Velosport/Sho-air/ Sonance)0:01:39
5Jonathon Chillas (San Diego)0:02:18
6DuWayne Olson0:02:27
7Daren Leith0:02:29
8John Taft0:03:12
9Philip Landsman0:03:34
10Dean Kirby (International Christian Cycling)0:03:53
11Edward Mitchell0:04:14
12Ken Warner (Idyllwild Cycling)0:04:39
13Simon Barnes (Idyllwild)0:05:27
14Shai Zahaur (OC Sharks)0:05:31
15Eric Scott0:05:41
16Shachar Gat (Team Shark)0:07:24

Open men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Botello (Velo Bum)0:17:51
2Gary Temme0:01:08
3Sterling Roulette (Mountain Center)0:01:45

Clydesdale Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terry Picchiottone0:17:50

Open Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Odle (Cherry Valley)0:16:37
2Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:00:13
3Bryce Semonian (North of the Border)0:00:31
4Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:00
5Jarred Jordan0:01:12
6Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)0:01:31
7Cole Picchiotino0:01:44
8Matthew Parker0:02:22
9Bryce Minor0:03:17
10Jacob Jordan0:04:40
11Kyle Kennedy0:05:04
12Kyle Kirby (IC3)0:05:19
13Kevin Aguilar0:05:54
14Tydeman Newman0:13:35
15Noah Woolsey0:24:29

Open women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karla Kingsley0:17:03
2Lauren Gregg (Westlake Village)0:03:49
3Brittany Thibault0:09:57

Open women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meghan Blades0:19:00
2Lisa Crowe (Don’s Bikes)0:00:56
3Naoko Fujimaki0:01:34

Open women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Probert0:17:18
2Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)0:01:03
3Kathy Olson0:03:12

Open Junior Women 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)0:30:16
2Charley Jo Picchiottino0:04:41

Unicycle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Doane0:38:00
2Terry Peterson (unicycle.com)0:01:20
3Iain Paterson (Idyllwild Cycling)0:02:03
4Tony Field (Idyllwild Cycling)0:02:28
5James Dugue0:06:36
6David Koeblitz0:22:18
7Andy Darragh0:22:50
8Jeff Clutter0:23:51

Final general classification

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized)3:03:33
2Dana Weber (Trek)3:05:11
3Romolo Forcino (Bear Valley Bikes)3:13:48
4Robert Herber (Dixon Art)3:17:40
5Tony Sinyard3:35:49
6Chad Elmer (Bear Valley Bikes)4:11:56

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Mann (Rock N Road Cyclery)3:37:26
2Timari Pruis4:37:16

Elite men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Harmon3:21:21
2Kurt Gensheimer (Buycell.com)4:30:33

Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Odle (Cherry Valley)2:51:05

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Crooks (Murrieta)3:30:36
2Russ Forthuber3:47:53
3Patrick Charlton4:09:41

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Ducharme3:32:05
2Dustin Gillingham4:05:01

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Rusnak (Sho-Air/Sonance/Velosport)3:33:38
2Jens Raz3:50:43

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Juskaitis3:46:56

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guy Sutton (Calcoast)3:20:25

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Zandbergen (Velosport/Sho-air/ Sonance)3:30:48

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karla Kingsley3:19:29

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meghan Blades3:13:17

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Bowen (Giant Factory Team)3:15:18

Jr. Cat. 2 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)2:36:10
2Jarred Jordan2:45:35
3Bryce Semonian (North of the Border)2:45:48

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Holland2:41:52
2John Dang (Sho-Air)2:52:13

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Metcalfe2:39:28
2Jason Martel (San Diego)2:46:29
3Tim Meehan2:49:30

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Nye2:38:23
2DuWayne Olson2:51:51
3Edward Mitchell3:03:47

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Landsman3:05:10

Cat. 2 Men 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Botello (Velo Bum)2:56:30

Cat. 2 Men Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Douglas Pederson2:57:24

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Olson3:35:53

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)1:31:13
2Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)1:38:29

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Cartozian1:49:44
2David Rose2:06:59

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brittany Thibault2:19:03

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naoko Fujimaki1:50:18

Jr. Men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Kirby (IC3)1:46:00

Jr. Men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Jordan1:37:20

Jr. Men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Aguilar0:52:22

Jr. Women 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)2:13:52

Open Men 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Bricker (Velo Bum)3:42:14
2Nathaniel Graham (Spring Valley)3:48:51
3John Taft3:53:44
4Rhys Newman4:01:50
5Freddie Espinoza4:11:18
6Simon James4:22:33
7Daren Leith4:22:38
8Dean Kirby (International Christian Cycling)4:36:24

Open Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathon Chillas (San Diego)4:02:09

Open Women 19-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Crowe (Don’s Bikes)4:54:12

Open Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Probert4:01:31

