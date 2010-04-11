Trending

Ilias makes it two wins in two days

Boyko does the same in the women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:48:59
2Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr)0:04:47
3Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:06:02
4Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:06:14
5Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr)0:06:34
6Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)0:08:40
7Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:08:47
8Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:10:16
9Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:11:00
10Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)0:11:38
11Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)0:13:10
12Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:13:40
13Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:13:43
14Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)0:14:29
15Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:14:44
16Michail Mentis (Gre)0:18:53
17Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:20:21
18Panagiotis Exarchopoulos (Gre)0:21:37
19Ioannis Petrakopoulos (Gre)0:22:10
20Christos Krokidas (Gre)0:23:00
21Sergji Rusenko (Ukr)0:24:17
22Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:25:20
23Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:32:26
24Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)0:40:11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alla Boyko (Ukr)1:15:29
2Athina Chatzistyli (Gre)0:00:22
3Eleni Diakaki (Gre)0:01:22
4Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)0:06:02
5Alexandra Kokkinopoulou (Gre)0:15:14
6Danai Srounpouli (Gre)0:18:42
7Eleni Kolovou (Gre)0:27:16

