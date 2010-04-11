Ilias makes it two wins in two days
Boyko does the same in the women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:48:59
|2
|Volodymyr Zinovkyn (Ukr)
|0:04:47
|3
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|0:06:02
|4
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:06:14
|5
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr)
|0:06:34
|6
|Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)
|0:08:40
|7
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|0:08:47
|8
|Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
|0:10:16
|9
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|0:11:00
|10
|Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)
|0:11:38
|11
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)
|0:13:10
|12
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:13:40
|13
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|0:13:43
|14
|Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)
|0:14:29
|15
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:14:44
|16
|Michail Mentis (Gre)
|0:18:53
|17
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|0:20:21
|18
|Panagiotis Exarchopoulos (Gre)
|0:21:37
|19
|Ioannis Petrakopoulos (Gre)
|0:22:10
|20
|Christos Krokidas (Gre)
|0:23:00
|21
|Sergji Rusenko (Ukr)
|0:24:17
|22
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:25:20
|23
|Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)
|0:32:26
|24
|Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)
|0:40:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|1:15:29
|2
|Athina Chatzistyli (Gre)
|0:00:22
|3
|Eleni Diakaki (Gre)
|0:01:22
|4
|Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)
|0:06:02
|5
|Alexandra Kokkinopoulou (Gre)
|0:15:14
|6
|Danai Srounpouli (Gre)
|0:18:42
|7
|Eleni Kolovou (Gre)
|0:27:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy