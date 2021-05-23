Trending

Maude Farrell wins pro women's race at Huffmaster Hopper

By

Moriah Wilson second and Helena Gilbert-Snyder third

Image 1 of 5

Grasshopper Adventure series, Huffmaster Hopper in Maxwell, California. Pro Women winner (69)Maude Farrell, (84)Ian Lopez de San Roman u19 winner

Grasshopper Adventure series, Huffmaster Hopper in Maxwell, California. Pro Women winner (69)Maude Farrell, (84)Ian Lopez de San Roman u19 winner (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 2 of 5

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper Pro Women riding through the rice fields in Maxwell California

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper Pro Women riding through the rice fields in Maxwell California (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 3 of 5

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper Pro Women in Maxwell California riders (79)Maddy Ward, (75)Kathy Pruitt, (63)Caitlin Bernstein, (76)Amity Rockwell, (73)Katerina Nash

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper Pro Women in Maxwell California riders (79)Maddy Ward, (75)Kathy Pruitt, (63)Caitlin Bernstein, (76)Amity Rockwell, (73)Katerina Nash (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 4 of 5

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper Pro Women in Maxwell California riders (65)Amy Cameron, (72)Romany McNamara, (81)Eleanor Wiseman, (67)Caroline Dezendorf

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper Pro Women in Maxwell California riders (65)Amy Cameron, (72)Romany McNamara, (81)Eleanor Wiseman, (67)Caroline Dezendorf (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Image 5 of 5

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper (Image credit: Brian Tucker)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maude Farrell 4:41:15
2Moriah Wilson 0:00:29
3Helena Gilbert-Snyder 0:03:18
4Katerina Nash
5Eleanor Wiseman 0:06:41
6Amity Rockwell 0:07:18
7Kristen Vetterlein 0:08:37
8Lisa Worner 0:08:52
9Kathy Pruitt 0:15:06
10Maddy Ward

Latest on Cyclingnews