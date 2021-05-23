Trending

Tyler Williams wins pro men's race at Huffmaster Hopper

By

Ethan Villaneda second and Cameron Piper third

Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper. Men's Podium on the breakaway. (60) Tyler Williams, (22)Lance Haidet, (47)Cameron Piper, (57)Brennan Wertz, (55)Ethan Villaneda (not shown) (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper. Pro field of 60 riders(45)Tobin Ortenblad (22)Lance Haidet (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper in Maxwell, California. (167)Evan Paschke (152)Kevin Kochan (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper in Maxwell, California. Mens winner (60)Tyler Williams, L39ion. and Rider (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper (13)Eric Fischer, (3)Chris Baird, (37( Jesse Moore, (11)Nathaniel English, (15)Stephen Flynn (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper. Men's Podium on the breakaway (Image credit: Brian Tucker)
Grasshopper Adventure Series, Huffmaster Hopper (509)Andrew Jackson (Image credit: Brian Tucker)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Williams 3:59:29
2Ethan Villaneda
3Cameron Piper 0:00:01
4Brennan Wertz
5Lance Haidet
6Chris Riekert 0:03:16
7Sandy Flooren 0:05:11
8Jonathan Baker 0:06:57
9Alex Wild 0:07:16
10Miles Hubbard 0:10:39

