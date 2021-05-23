Tyler Williams wins pro men's race at Huffmaster Hopper
By Cyclingnews
Ethan Villaneda second and Cameron Piper third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Williams
|3:59:29
|2
|Ethan Villaneda
|3
|Cameron Piper
|0:00:01
|4
|Brennan Wertz
|5
|Lance Haidet
|6
|Chris Riekert
|0:03:16
|7
|Sandy Flooren
|0:05:11
|8
|Jonathan Baker
|0:06:57
|9
|Alex Wild
|0:07:16
|10
|Miles Hubbard
|0:10:39
