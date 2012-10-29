Kemmerer outsprints Thiemann to win HPCX
Silliman completes podium in 3rd place
Elite women: Jamesburg -
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:41:57
|2
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|3
|Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|0:00:36
|5
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:00:44
|6
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W
|7
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat
|0:01:34
|8
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:49
|9
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:02:02
|10
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|0:02:10
|11
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:02:22
|12
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:03:07
|13
|Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women’s Racing
|0:03:20
|14
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:03:44
|15
|Tara Parsons (USA) CRCA
|0:04:28
|16
|Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires
|0:04:49
|17
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:05:11
|18
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:40
|19
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:06:26
|20
|Diedre Ribbens (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|21
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:43
|22
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
