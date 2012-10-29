Trending

Kemmerer outsprints Thiemann to win HPCX

Silliman completes podium in 3rd place

Full Results
1Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:41:57
2Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
3Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team0:00:29
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining0:00:36
5Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:00:44
6Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita ESPN W
7Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat0:01:34
8Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:49
9Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:02:02
10Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB0:02:10
11Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:02:22
12Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:03:07
13Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women’s Racing0:03:20
14Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:03:44
15Tara Parsons (USA) CRCA0:04:28
16Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires0:04:49
17Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:05:11
18Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:05:40
19Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:06:26
20Diedre Ribbens (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
21Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:43
22Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom

