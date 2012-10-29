Trending

Craig prevails at HPCX

Rabobank-Giant rider edges Lindine, Durrin for the win

Full Results
1Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:54:26
2Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg0:00:02
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:04
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:00:59
5Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:07
6Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:32
7Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
8Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:41
9Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:07
10Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
11Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
12Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
13Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:02:16
14William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:41
15Mike De Bie (Bel)
16Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team0:03:09
17Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:27
18Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:51
19Jacob Sitler (USA) Nuts About Granola0:04:06
20John Minturn (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale0:04:28
21Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:04:38
22Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:04:41
23Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:04:55
24Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
25Forrest Conrad (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:31
26Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:50
27Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:06:02
28John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cycling Team0:06:12
29Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:06:24
30Allan Rego (USA) Endurancewerx0:06:34
31Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:07:05
32Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo0:07:32
33Andrew Logiudice (USA) Skylands/Sussex Bike0:07:44
34Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
35Peter Hagerty (USA) Rochester Institute of Technology
36Jeremiah Gantzer (USA)

