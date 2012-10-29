Craig prevails at HPCX
Rabobank-Giant rider edges Lindine, Durrin for the win
Elite men: Jamesburg -
|1
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:54:26
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg
|0:00:02
|3
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:04
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:00:59
|5
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:07
|6
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:32
|7
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|8
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:41
|9
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:07
|10
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|11
|Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|12
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|13
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:02:16
|14
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:41
|15
|Mike De Bie (Bel)
|16
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team
|0:03:09
|17
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:27
|18
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:51
|19
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Nuts About Granola
|0:04:06
|20
|John Minturn (USA) Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:28
|21
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:04:38
|22
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:04:41
|23
|Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:04:55
|24
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|25
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:31
|26
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:50
|27
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:06:02
|28
|John Hanson (USA) NBX/Narragansett Beer/Apex Tech. Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|29
|Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:06:24
|30
|Allan Rego (USA) Endurancewerx
|0:06:34
|31
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:07:05
|32
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|0:07:32
|33
|Andrew Logiudice (USA) Skylands/Sussex Bike
|0:07:44
|34
|Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|35
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Rochester Institute of Technology
|36
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA)
