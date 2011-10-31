Winterberg prevails in HPCX
Townsend, Richey round out podium
Elite Men: Jamesburg -
A night of snow, sleet and other early winter nastiness left the HPCX course a surreal picture of autumn leaves amid winter white. Add rising temperatures and a barrage of racers and suddenly frozen and slick becomes muddy and thick.
Beacon’s second place finisher Lukas Winterberg (Philadelphia Cyclocross School) churned through the mud to win HPCX, with Jerome Townsend (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) and yesterday's Beacon winner Craig Richey (Renner Custom - Raleigh) rounding out the podium, 19 and 31 seconds off the pace respectively of the Swiss victor.
|1
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:56:23
|2
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:19
|3
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|0:00:31
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:16
|5
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:01:24
|6
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|7
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:52
|8
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|9
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|10
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|0:02:06
|11
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:02:12
|12
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:14
|13
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:20
|14
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:03:38
|15
|Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller
|0:04:07
|16
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:42
|17
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Team Deschuytter-Kwsc Westkerke
|0:05:15
|18
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:40
|19
|Fred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halters Cycles
|0:06:03
|20
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:10
|21
|Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:06:46
|22
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:17
|23
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:07:35
|24
|Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom
|0:07:49
|25
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:08:39
|26
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|-1lap
|27
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|28
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|29
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|-2laps
|30
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|31
|Matt Spohn (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|32
|Ryan Heerschap (USA) Cycle Craft-Bulldogs
|-3laps
