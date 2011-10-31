A night of snow, sleet and other early winter nastiness left the HPCX course a surreal picture of autumn leaves amid winter white. Add rising temperatures and a barrage of racers and suddenly frozen and slick becomes muddy and thick.

Beacon’s second place finisher Lukas Winterberg (Philadelphia Cyclocross School) churned through the mud to win HPCX, with Jerome Townsend (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) and yesterday's Beacon winner Craig Richey (Renner Custom - Raleigh) rounding out the podium, 19 and 31 seconds off the pace respectively of the Swiss victor.