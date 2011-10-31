Trending

Thiemann wins HPCX, doubles up in New Jersey

Van Gilder a close second for second straight day

One day after winning her first UCI race at Beacon 'Cross, Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) repeated the feat at HPCX with another narrow victory over Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom). Thiemann's teammate finished alone in third place, 46 seconds behind the front duo.

Thiemann rode into the lead early on, having deftly avoided a bottle neck when racers first transitioned to the grass by running, a tactic that put her in front of the group where she remained until the final effort.

Van Gilder, however, would again provide stiff competition for Thiemann all the way through to the final turn onto the uphill finishing straight. "I led for most of the race and opened up a gap coming onto the pavement," said Thiemann. "I heard I had 8-10 bikes lengths coming onto the pavement for the finish, but Laura Van Gilder closed it down and almost got me. I think I won by a bike length or less."

Full Results
1Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:44:41
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
3Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:00:46
4Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:02:25
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:22
6Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:03:50
7Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek0:04:01
8Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:05:18
9Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross0:05:52
10Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:05:57
11Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles0:06:42
12Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing0:07:16
13Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:08:30
14Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club0:09:04
15Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom0:09:46
16Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing0:10:38
17Tara Parsons (USA) CRCA0:13:10
18Andrea Luebbe (USA) Human Zoom0:13:39
19Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems-1lap

Latest on Cyclingnews