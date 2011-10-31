Thiemann wins HPCX, doubles up in New Jersey
Van Gilder a close second for second straight day
Elite Women: Jamesburg -
One day after winning her first UCI race at Beacon 'Cross, Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) repeated the feat at HPCX with another narrow victory over Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom). Thiemann's teammate finished alone in third place, 46 seconds behind the front duo.
Thiemann rode into the lead early on, having deftly avoided a bottle neck when racers first transitioned to the grass by running, a tactic that put her in front of the group where she remained until the final effort.
Van Gilder, however, would again provide stiff competition for Thiemann all the way through to the final turn onto the uphill finishing straight. "I led for most of the race and opened up a gap coming onto the pavement," said Thiemann. "I heard I had 8-10 bikes lengths coming onto the pavement for the finish, but Laura Van Gilder closed it down and almost got me. I think I won by a bike length or less."
|1
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:44:41
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|3
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:00:46
|4
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:02:25
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:22
|6
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:03:50
|7
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|0:04:01
|8
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:05:18
|9
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|0:05:52
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:05:57
|11
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles
|0:06:42
|12
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing
|0:07:16
|13
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:08:30
|14
|Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club
|0:09:04
|15
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
|0:09:46
|16
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing
|0:10:38
|17
|Tara Parsons (USA) CRCA
|0:13:10
|18
|Andrea Luebbe (USA) Human Zoom
|0:13:39
|19
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|-1lap
