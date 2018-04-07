Healthy Ageing Tour: World champion Blaak wins stage 4
Wild settles for second in Winsum sprint, Pieters stays in lead
Stage 4: Hogeland - Winsum
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the fourth stage of the Healthy Ageing Tour in Winsum on Saturday. The world champion attacked a 13-rider breakaway in the final three kilometres, but was reeled back in, and managed to save enough energy for the kick to the finish line. She won the sprint ahead of stage 3a winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) in second place and Monique van de Ree (WaowDeals) in third.
Blaak's victory marks her first win as the world champion, and the fourth win so far for Boels Dolmans at the five-day, six-stage race. Anna van der Breggen won the opening time trial, Amy Pieters won stage 2, and they won the stage 3b team time trial.
Pieters continues to lead the overall classification by 22 seconds ahead of Blaak and 42 seconds ahead of van der Breggen. The stage race concludes on Sunday with a finale stage 5 circuit race in Groningen. The peloton will do 14 laps around Vismarkt for a total of 94.3km.
The Healthy Ageing Tour's stage 4 was the longest race of the week at 142.9km. The race was held on the Hogeland circuit and finished with three circuits in Winsum.
The 13-rider breakaway cleared the field in the first 50km of the stage as the result of an aggressive start through wide open, windy sections on course, which split the field into several groups.
The decisive move included Boels Dolmans quartet, the top four in the overall classification; leader Amy Pieters, van der Breggen, Blaak and Christine Majerus. Stage 3a winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) was also in the move with Canyon-SRAM's Lisa Klein and Trixi Worrack, WaowDeals riders Riejanne Markus and Monique van de Ree, Team Virtu's Barbara Guarischi, Emilie Moberg and Mieke Kroger and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg).
The large group built over a minute lead on a chase group and an additional 30 seconds to the third group on the road. Although the chase looked like it might merge with the leaders, they never quite closed the gap. Boels Dolmans used their strength in numbers and attacked the breakaway, forcing riders like Wild to chase.
Blaak made a move in the final kilometres, but even though that wasn't successful, she had enough left to win the sprint to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:28:11
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:15
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:16
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:32
|12
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:36
|13
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:08
|15
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:03:09
|16
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|17
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|20
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|22
|Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling
|27
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:17
|29
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|30
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:06:13
|31
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|32
|Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|33
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling
|34
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|35
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|36
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|39
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|41
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|42
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|43
|Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|44
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|45
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|46
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|47
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:06:20
|49
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Team Drenthe
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|51
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|53
|Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark
|54
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|55
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|56
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|57
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:06:54
|58
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|59
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:08:00
|60
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:08:15
|61
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:09:14
|62
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|63
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|64
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
|66
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
|67
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|68
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|71
|Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|72
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|73
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|74
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|75
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling
|76
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Rikke Lønne (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Trine Andersen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|DNF
|Lily Schuitemaker (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|DNF
|Phaedra Krol (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Alice Sharpe (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|DNF
|Emily Meakin (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|DNS
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|DNS
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3:28:27
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:52
|3
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:02:53
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|5
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|7
|Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:01
|11
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:05:57
|13
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|14
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|15
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|17
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|18
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|19
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|20
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:06:38
|21
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|22
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:07:44
|23
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:07:59
|24
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|25
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
|27
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10:24:48
|2
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:45
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|4
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:03:44
|5
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:40
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:09:09
|7
|National Team Netherlands
|0:12:20
|8
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:15:34
|9
|WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:17:07
|10
|Restore Cycling
|0:18:23
|11
|GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:18:24
|12
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|13
|NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:21:25
|14
|Regional Team SWABO
|0:21:48
|15
|Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|0:24:26
|16
|Team Drenthe
|0:24:33
|17
|Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|0:27:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8:55:43
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:22
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:42
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:10
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:01:36
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:01
|7
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:35
|8
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:48
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:05:08
|11
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:20
|12
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|13
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:28
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|15
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:32
|16
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:02
|17
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:15
|18
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:07:21
|19
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
|0:08:13
|20
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|21
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:43
|22
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:48
|23
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|24
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:23
|25
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:11:21
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:11:27
|27
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:11:36
|28
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:11:48
|29
|Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:31
|30
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:17
|31
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:14:52
|32
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:16:23
|33
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:17:46
|34
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:18:05
|35
|Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:18:31
|36
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:18:49
|37
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:18:50
|38
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:19:17
|39
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:19:34
|40
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:20:07
|41
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:20:09
|42
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:43
|43
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:21:06
|44
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:21:11
|45
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:21:17
|46
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:22:59
|47
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:24:05
|48
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:25:50
|49
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:26:33
|50
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:27:51
|51
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:29:07
|52
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:49
|53
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:30:42
|54
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:30:47
|55
|Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:48
|56
|Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark
|0:30:57
|57
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:21
|58
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:31:24
|59
|Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:31:52
|60
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:12
|61
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:07
|62
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:33:53
|63
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|0:34:10
|64
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:34:29
|65
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:34:36
|66
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:34:47
|67
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:34:49
|68
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:35:04
|69
|Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|0:35:35
|70
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|0:35:40
|71
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|0:35:51
|72
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|0:35:59
|73
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|0:36:08
|74
|Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:36:51
|75
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|76
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:37:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|pts
|2
|Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|3
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|2
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|5
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|71
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|59
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|29
|8
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|19
|10
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|19
|11
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|19
|12
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|16
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|12
|18
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|4
|21
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|22
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|24
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8:57:44
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:27
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:31
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:20
|6
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
|0:06:12
|7
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:42
|8
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:47
|9
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:09:35
|10
|Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:09:47
|11
|Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:30
|12
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:15:45
|13
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:16:49
|14
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:17:16
|15
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:17:33
|16
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
|0:18:06
|17
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
|0:18:08
|18
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:22:04
|19
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:23:49
|20
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:25:50
|21
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:27:06
|22
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:28:41
|23
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:20
|24
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:06
|25
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|0:31:52
|26
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:32:35
|27
|Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:34:50
|28
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26:48:45
|2
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|0:08:28
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|4
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:35
|5
|National Team Netherlands
|0:19:44
|6
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:21:11
|7
|Wiggle High5
|0:25:51
|8
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:28:33
|9
|GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:53:14
|10
|Regional Team SWABO
|0:55:34
|11
|NWV Groningen - UPlus
|0:58:37
|12
|Team Drenthe
|1:17:02
|13
|Restore Cycling
|1:28:18
|14
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:00
|15
|WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|1:30:27
|16
|Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|1:39:22
|17
|Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
|1:44:00
