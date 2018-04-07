Trending

Healthy Ageing Tour: World champion Blaak wins stage 4

Wild settles for second in Winsum sprint, Pieters stays in lead

World champion Chantal Blaak lines up at the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the fourth stage of the Healthy Ageing Tour in Winsum on Saturday. The world champion attacked a 13-rider breakaway in the final three kilometres, but was reeled back in, and managed to save enough energy for the kick to the finish line. She won the sprint ahead of stage 3a winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) in second place and Monique van de Ree (WaowDeals) in third.

Blaak's victory marks her first win as the world champion, and the fourth win so far for Boels Dolmans at the five-day, six-stage race. Anna van der Breggen won the opening time trial, Amy Pieters won stage 2, and they won the stage 3b team time trial. 

Pieters continues to lead the overall classification by 22 seconds ahead of Blaak and 42 seconds ahead of van der Breggen. The stage race concludes on Sunday with a finale stage 5 circuit race in Groningen. The peloton will do 14 laps around Vismarkt for a total of 94.3km.

The Healthy Ageing Tour's stage 4 was the longest race of the week at 142.9km. The race was held on the Hogeland circuit and finished with three circuits in Winsum.

The 13-rider breakaway cleared the field in the first 50km of the stage as the result of an aggressive start through wide open, windy sections on course, which split the field into several groups.

The decisive move included Boels Dolmans quartet, the top four in the overall classification; leader Amy Pieters, van der Breggen, Blaak and Christine Majerus. Stage 3a winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) was also in the move with Canyon-SRAM's Lisa Klein and Trixi Worrack, WaowDeals riders Riejanne Markus and Monique van de Ree, Team Virtu's Barbara Guarischi, Emilie Moberg and Mieke Kroger and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

The large group built over a minute lead on a chase group and an additional 30 seconds to the third group on the road. Although the chase looked like it might merge with the leaders, they never quite closed the gap. Boels Dolmans used their strength in numbers and attacked the breakaway, forcing riders like Wild to chase.

Blaak made a move in the final kilometres, but even though that wasn't successful, she had enough left to win the sprint to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:28:11
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
3Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:08
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:15
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:16
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
9Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:32
12Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:36
13Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
14Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:08
15Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:03:09
16Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
17Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
18Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
20Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
22Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
24Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
26Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling
27Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:17
29Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
30Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:06:13
31Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
32Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
33Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling
34Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
35Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
36Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
37Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
38Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
39Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
41Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
42Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
43Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
44Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
45Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
46Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
47Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
48Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:06:20
49Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Team Drenthe
50Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
51Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
52Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
53Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark
54Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
55Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
56Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
57Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:06:54
58Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
59Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:08:00
60Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:08:15
61Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:09:14
62Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
63Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
64Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
65Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
66Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
67Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
68Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
70Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
71Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
72Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
73Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
74Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team
75Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling
76Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
DNFLeah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFPaula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
DNFFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands
DNFAnna Knauer (Ger) Germany
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den) Denmark
DNFRikke Lønne (Den) Denmark
DNFTrine Andersen (Den) Denmark
DNFFloor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFMareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFBettina Zijlstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
DNFLily Schuitemaker (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
DNFAlexandra Nessmar (Swe) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
DNFLiisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
DNFPhaedra Krol (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFMaaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
DNFTessa Neefjes (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
DNFAlice Sharpe (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
DNFEmily Meakin (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
DNSPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNSWendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
DNSFrida Knutsson (Swe) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High52
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3:28:27
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:52
3Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:02:53
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
5Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
7Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling
10Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:01
11Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling0:05:57
13Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
14Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus
15Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands
16Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
17Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
18Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
19Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother
20Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:06:38
21Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team
22Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:07:44
23Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:07:59
24Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
25Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands
26Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe
27Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
28Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10:24:48
2Team Virtu Cycling0:00:45
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
4Canyon//SRAM Racing0:03:44
5Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:40
6Wiggle High50:09:09
7National Team Netherlands0:12:20
8Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:15:34
9WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:17:07
10Restore Cycling0:18:23
11GRC Jan van Arckel0:18:24
12WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
13NWV Groningen - UPlus0:21:25
14Regional Team SWABO0:21:48
15Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling0:24:26
16Team Drenthe0:24:33
17Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team0:27:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8:55:43
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:22
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:42
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:10
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:36
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:01
7Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:35
8Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:48
9Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:05:08
11Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:20
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:22
13Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:28
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
15Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:32
16Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:02
17Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:07:15
18Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:07:21
19Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark0:08:13
20Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
21Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands0:09:43
22Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:48
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
24Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:10:23
25Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:11:21
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:11:27
27Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus0:11:36
28Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus0:11:48
29Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands0:13:31
30Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:17
31Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:14:52
32Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:16:23
33Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:17:46
34Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:18:05
35Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:18:31
36Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:18:49
37Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:18:50
38Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:19:17
39Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:19:34
40Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:20:07
41Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:20:09
42Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:43
43Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:21:06
44Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:21:11
45Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:21:17
46Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:22:59
47Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling0:24:05
48Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe0:25:50
49Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:26:33
50Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:27:51
51Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling0:29:07
52Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:29:49
53Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:30:42
54Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:30:47
55Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:30:48
56Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark0:30:57
57Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands0:31:21
58Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Team Drenthe0:31:24
59Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:31:52
60Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:32:12
61Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:33:07
62Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:33:53
63Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team0:34:10
64Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:34:29
65Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:34:36
66Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe0:34:47
67Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:34:49
68Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:35:04
69Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team0:35:35
70Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany0:35:40
71Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team0:35:51
72Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team0:35:59
73Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling0:36:08
74Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus0:36:51
75Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:36:56
76Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling0:37:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6pts
2Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel3
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High52
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
5Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling2
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
7Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High571pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam63
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam59
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam56
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing47
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam43
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing29
8Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team20
9Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High519
10Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team19
11Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling19
12Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg18
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling18
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team17
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing16
16Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg13
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport12
18Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands8
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4
20Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus4
21Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
22Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands1
24Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing8:57:44
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:27
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:46
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:31
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:20
6Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark0:06:12
7Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands0:07:42
8Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:47
9Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus0:09:35
10Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus0:09:47
11Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands0:11:30
12Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:15:45
13Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:16:49
14Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:17:16
15Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:17:33
16Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team0:18:06
17Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother0:18:08
18Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling0:22:04
19Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe0:23:49
20Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:25:50
21Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling0:27:06
22Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:28:41
23Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands0:29:20
24Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:31:06
25Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen0:31:52
26Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:32:35
27Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus0:34:50
28Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:34:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam26:48:45
2Canyon//SRAM Racing0:08:28
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:09:35
4Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:35
5National Team Netherlands0:19:44
6Team Virtu Cycling0:21:11
7Wiggle High50:25:51
8Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:28:33
9GRC Jan van Arckel0:53:14
10Regional Team SWABO0:55:34
11NWV Groningen - UPlus0:58:37
12Team Drenthe1:17:02
13Restore Cycling1:28:18
14WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team1:29:00
15WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen1:30:27
16Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling1:39:22
17Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team1:44:00

 

