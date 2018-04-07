World champion Chantal Blaak lines up at the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) won the fourth stage of the Healthy Ageing Tour in Winsum on Saturday. The world champion attacked a 13-rider breakaway in the final three kilometres, but was reeled back in, and managed to save enough energy for the kick to the finish line. She won the sprint ahead of stage 3a winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) in second place and Monique van de Ree (WaowDeals) in third.

Blaak's victory marks her first win as the world champion, and the fourth win so far for Boels Dolmans at the five-day, six-stage race. Anna van der Breggen won the opening time trial, Amy Pieters won stage 2, and they won the stage 3b team time trial.

Pieters continues to lead the overall classification by 22 seconds ahead of Blaak and 42 seconds ahead of van der Breggen. The stage race concludes on Sunday with a finale stage 5 circuit race in Groningen. The peloton will do 14 laps around Vismarkt for a total of 94.3km.

The Healthy Ageing Tour's stage 4 was the longest race of the week at 142.9km. The race was held on the Hogeland circuit and finished with three circuits in Winsum.

The 13-rider breakaway cleared the field in the first 50km of the stage as the result of an aggressive start through wide open, windy sections on course, which split the field into several groups.

The decisive move included Boels Dolmans quartet, the top four in the overall classification; leader Amy Pieters, van der Breggen, Blaak and Christine Majerus. Stage 3a winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5) was also in the move with Canyon-SRAM's Lisa Klein and Trixi Worrack, WaowDeals riders Riejanne Markus and Monique van de Ree, Team Virtu's Barbara Guarischi, Emilie Moberg and Mieke Kroger and Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

The large group built over a minute lead on a chase group and an additional 30 seconds to the third group on the road. Although the chase looked like it might merge with the leaders, they never quite closed the gap. Boels Dolmans used their strength in numbers and attacked the breakaway, forcing riders like Wild to chase.

Blaak made a move in the final kilometres, but even though that wasn't successful, she had enough left to win the sprint to the line.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:28:11 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:08 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:15 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:16 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 9 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 11 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:32 12 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:36 13 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 14 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:08 15 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:03:09 16 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 17 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 18 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark 19 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 20 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 22 Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands 23 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 24 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 26 Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling 27 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:17 29 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 30 Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:06:13 31 Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 32 Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 33 Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling 34 Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 35 Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 36 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands 37 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 38 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 39 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 40 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 41 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 42 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 43 Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 44 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 45 Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 46 Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 47 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 48 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:06:20 49 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Team Drenthe 50 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 51 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 53 Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark 54 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 55 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 56 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 57 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:06:54 58 Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 59 Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:08:00 60 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:08:15 61 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:09:14 62 Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe 63 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 64 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 65 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands 66 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe 67 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 68 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 69 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 70 Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 71 Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 72 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 73 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 74 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 75 Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling 76 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling DNF Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNF Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNF Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling DNF Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Netherlands DNF Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany DNF Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Denmark DNF Rikke Lønne (Den) Denmark DNF Trine Andersen (Den) Denmark DNF Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe DNF Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe DNF Bettina Zijlstra (Ned) Team Drenthe DNF Lily Schuitemaker (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel DNF Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen DNF Liisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen DNF Phaedra Krol (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling DNF Marissa Baks (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team DNF Tessa Neefjes (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team DNF Alice Sharpe (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother DNF Emily Meakin (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother DNS Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNS Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus DNS Frida Knutsson (Swe) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3:28:27 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:52 3 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:02:53 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 5 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 7 Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling 10 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:01 11 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:05:57 13 Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 14 Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 15 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands 16 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 17 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 18 Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 19 Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 20 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:06:38 21 Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 22 Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:07:44 23 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:07:59 24 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 25 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands 26 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe 27 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 28 Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10:24:48 2 Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:45 3 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 4 Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:03:44 5 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:40 6 Wiggle High5 0:09:09 7 National Team Netherlands 0:12:20 8 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:15:34 9 WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:17:07 10 Restore Cycling 0:18:23 11 GRC Jan van Arckel 0:18:24 12 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 13 NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:21:25 14 Regional Team SWABO 0:21:48 15 Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling 0:24:26 16 Team Drenthe 0:24:33 17 Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 0:27:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8:55:43 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:22 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:42 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:10 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:01:36 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:01 7 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:35 8 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:48 9 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:05:08 11 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:20 12 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:22 13 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:28 14 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 15 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:32 16 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:02 17 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:15 18 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:07:21 19 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark 0:08:13 20 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:09:14 21 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:43 22 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:48 23 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 24 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:23 25 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:11:21 26 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:11:27 27 Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:11:36 28 Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:11:48 29 Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:31 30 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:14:17 31 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:52 32 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:16:23 33 Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:17:46 34 Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:18:05 35 Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:18:31 36 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:18:49 37 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:18:50 38 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:19:17 39 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:19:34 40 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:20:07 41 Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 0:20:09 42 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:20:43 43 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:21:06 44 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:21:11 45 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:21:17 46 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:22:59 47 Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:24:05 48 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe 0:25:50 49 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:26:33 50 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:27:51 51 Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:29:07 52 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:29:49 53 Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:30:42 54 Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:30:47 55 Elise Maes (Lux) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:30:48 56 Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den) Denmark 0:30:57 57 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:21 58 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) Team Drenthe 0:31:24 59 Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:31:52 60 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:32:12 61 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:33:07 62 Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:33:53 63 Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 0:34:10 64 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:34:29 65 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:34:36 66 Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe 0:34:47 67 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:34:49 68 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 0:35:04 69 Annina Jenal (Aut) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 0:35:35 70 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 0:35:40 71 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 0:35:51 72 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-Solar LINDIG Team 0:35:59 73 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling 0:36:08 74 Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:36:51 75 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:36:56 76 Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:37:29

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 pts 2 Danique Braam (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 3 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 2 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 5 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 2 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Kaat Hannes (Bel) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 71 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 63 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 59 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 47 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 43 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 29 8 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 20 9 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 19 10 Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 19 11 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 19 12 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 18 13 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 18 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 16 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 12 18 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands 8 19 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 4 21 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 23 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 1 24 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8:57:44 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:27 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:46 4 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:31 5 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:05:20 6 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Denmark 0:06:12 7 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:42 8 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:47 9 Loes Adegeest (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:09:35 10 Femke Markus (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:09:47 11 Marjolein van 't Geloof (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:30 12 Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:15:45 13 Mylene De Zoete (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:16:49 14 Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:17:16 15 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:17:33 16 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Swabo Ladies Team 0:18:06 17 Rhona Callander (GBr) Torelli-Kuota-Brother 0:18:08 18 Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:22:04 19 Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned) Team Drenthe 0:23:49 20 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:25:50 21 Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling 0:27:06 22 Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:28:41 23 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Netherlands 0:29:20 24 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:31:06 25 Céline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen 0:31:52 26 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:32:35 27 Paulien Koster (Ned) NWV Groningen - UPlus 0:34:50 28 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:34:55