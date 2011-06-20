Lampater claims first track-format Skyscraper Classic
German tops Lea in overall
European track specialist Leif Lampater earned the Omnium victory in the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic presented by Rockstar Games at Marcus Garvey Park in New York City. The race was a track format for the first time in its 38-year history.
Lampater (Transportation Advocacy/Rockstar), a two-time national champion German racer who owns half a dozen six-day race wins and three World Cup victories, won the first round points race and placed seventh in the second round elimination race. He bested Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling) and Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in the Omnium. Lampater earned 44 points on the day.
"I really liked the course," said Lampater, who took second in last year's edition. "The audience was great this year, the weather was very good. I had enough motivation to make it a German race again."
Lampater and German teammate Benjamin Edmüller battled with Argentenian riders Borrajo and Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home) at the front of the peloton throughout the 30 lap points race.
Lampater and Edmüller finished first and third in the points race, with 30 and 20 points, respectively. Borrajo earned the maximum points by winning the final sprint, which was hotly contested with riders across the road. He took second in the points race, earning 25.
"Argentina versus Germany is a dream scenario for any promoter of any sport," said promoter John Eustice. "The match lived up to expectations with a heated duel that pushed the limits."
American track racing star and 2008 Olympian Bobby Lea beat Gabriel Acaba (CRCA/L-Raphael.com) in the elimination race — but for second. Australian rider Doug Repacholi attacked 25:30 into the race, and the field never responded. The track rider's aggressive tactic gave him enough of a gap on the battling peloton where he interacted with the crowd by waving his hands, encouraging cheering as he passed by during laps. Repacholi totaled 35 points in the Omnium, finishing fourth.
Following the elimination of Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team), Acaba and Lea played cat and mouse, chasing each other across the road leading up to the final 300 meters. The riders then waited for the other to jump, and Lea, who placed sixth in the points race with a total of seven points, earned 40 points for the Omnium with his second place elimination race finish on the final sprint.
"The racing fascinated the crowd," Eustice said. "It was fast, dynamic and thrilling. A success."
Franco Marvulli (I Challenge Myself Team/Rockstar) was the pace setter for much of the points race. Marvulli led out his European teammates on every sprint lap until he flicked his elbow to signal exhaustion.
Gavriel Epstein (Garmin-Transitions) attempted to escape several times to earn sprint points against a peloton filled with seasoned track riders. However, the gap never grew to more than a few seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Godfrey Pollydore (USA)
|2
|Jackie Simes (USA)
|3
|Anthony Lowe (USA)
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Can)
|5
|Augusto Sanchez (USA)
|6
|Bobby Lea (USA)
|7
|Daniel Sullivan
|8
|Iggy Silva (USA)
|9
|Colin Prensky (USA)
|10
|Matt Diefenbach (USA)
|11
|Barry Miller (USA)
|12
|Andy Lakatosh
|13
|Guido Palma (Arg)
|14
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|15
|Stalin Quiterio (USA)
|16
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|17
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|40
|pts
|2
|Bobby Lea (USA)
|40
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg)
|36
|4
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus)
|35
|5
|Stalin Quiterio (USA)
|32
|6
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger)
|30
|7
|Gabriel Acaba (PuR)
|28
|8
|Iggy Silva (USA)
|23
|9
|Demis Aleman (Arg)
|18
|10
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|17
|11
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (PuR)
|17
|12
|Augusto Sanchez (USA)
|16
|13
|Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|15
|14
|Edwin Bull (USA)
|14
|15
|Maurice Gamanho (USA)
|14
|16
|Jackie Simes (USA)
|14
|17
|Jermaine Burrowes (USA)
|13
|18
|Rodney Santiago (PuR)
|12
|19
|Andreas Muller (Aut)
|12
|20
|Anthony Taylor (USA)
|9
|21
|Lynn Murray (Ant)
|6
|22
|Adam Alexander (Tri)
|5
|23
|Barry Miller (USA)
|4
|24
|John Durso (USA)
|2
|25
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus)
|2
|Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-
|3
|Gabriel Acaba (PuR) CRCA / L-Raphael.com
|4
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory T
|5
|Stalin Quiterio (USA) James Vincent Racing
|6
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) I Challenge Myself/R
|7
|Leif Lampater (Ger) TA/R*
|8
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory T
|9
|Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|10
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis – Sutter Home
|11
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) TA/R*
|12
|Andreas Muller (Aut) I Challenge Myself/R
|13
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (PuR) Champion System Raci
|14
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory T
|15
|Augusto Sanchez (USA) GS Mengoni
|16
|Anthony Taylor (USA) CRCA / L-Raphael.com
|17
|Barry Miller (USA) Glacial Energy / Pis
|18
|Adam Alexander (Tri) CRCA/Foundation
|19
|John Durso (USA) Colavita Racing
|20
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Raci
|21
|Paul Burrowes (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED
|22
|Anthony Lowe (USA) Die Hard – Think Rac
|23
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis – Sutter Home
|24
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis – Sutter Home
|25
|Jermaine Burrowes (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED
|26
|Greg Olsen (USA) CRCA/Jonathan Adler
|28
|Gavriel Epstein (USA)
|29
|Nik Reinert (USA) Van Dessel Factory T
|30
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis – Sutter Home
|31
|Evan Carstens (RSA)
|32
|Giuseppe Atzeni (Swi) I Challenge Myself/R
|33
|Zack Noonan (USA) FCS Cycling Team
|34
|Roosevelt Marte (USA) GS Mengoni
|35
|Anthony Hall (USA) CRCA/Jonathan Adler
|36
|Rodney Santiago (PuR) Champion System Raci
|37
|Wilson Vasquez (USA) GS Mengoni
|38
|Thomas Ashley (NZl) Team NZ Pro Cycling
|39
|David Sommerville (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED
|40
|Jarod Bunde (USA) GS Mengoni
|DNS
|Lynn Murray (Ant) CRCA / L-Raphael.com
|DNS
|Chad Butts (USA) CRCA-enduranceWERX
|DNS
|Sergio Atocha (USA) Champion System Raci
|DNS
|Horace Burrowes (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED
|DNS
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) Black Dog Profession
|DNS
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Unattached
|DNS
|Kit Karzen (USA) NOW-MS Society
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leif Lampater (Ger)
|28
|pts
|2
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg)
|20
|3
|Benjamin Edmuller (Ger)
|18
|4
|Demis Aleman (Arg)
|13
|5
|Stalin Quiterio (USA)
|10
|6
|Bobby Lea (USA)
|7
|7
|Jackie Simes (USA)
|6
|8
|Jermaine Burrowes (USA)
|5
|9
|Rodney Santiago (PuR)
|2
|10
|Iggy Silva (USA)
|1
|11
|Augusto Sanchez (USA)
|1
|12
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (PuR)
|1
|13
|Gabriel Acaba (PuR)
|14
|Edwin Bull (USA)
|15
|Lynn Murray (Ant)
|16
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus)
|17
|Anthony Taylor (USA)
|18
|Andreas Muller (Aut)
|19
|Adam Alexander (Tri)
|20
|Maurice Gamanho (USA)
|21
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|22
|John Durso (USA)
|23
|Jarod Bunde (USA)
|24
|Anthony Lowe (USA)
|25
|Evan Carstens (RSA)
|26
|Horace Burrowes (USA)
|27
|Anthony Hall (USA)
|28
|Sergio Atocha (USA)
|29
|Ryan Sabga (Tri)
|30
|Gavriel Epstein (USA)
|31
|Barry Miller (USA)
|32
|Giuseppe Atzeni (Swi)
|33
|Greg Olsen (USA)
|34
|Paul Burrowes (USA)
|35
|Nik Reinert (USA)
|36
|Guido Palma (Arg)
|37
|Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|38
|Wilson Vasquez (USA)
|39
|Roosevelt Marte (USA)
|40
|Thomas Ashley (NZl)
|41
|Zack Noonan (USA)
|42
|Chad Butts (USA)
|43
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun)
|44
|David Sommerville (USA)
|45
|Hugo Barrette (Can)
|46
|Kit Karzen (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Lotito (USA)
|17
|pts
|2
|Kimberly Edwards (USA)
|12
|3
|Caryl Gale (USA)
|10
|4
|Emily Underwood (USA)
|9
|5
|Laura Summers (USA)
|6
|6
|Siri Hildonen (USA)
|1
|7
|Tracy Wargo (USA)
|8
|Cheryl Wolf (USA)
|9
|Amy Cutler (USA)
|10
|Virginia Solomon (USA)
|11
|Raquel Miller (USA)
|12
|Nanci Modica (USA)
|13
|Frances Morrison (USA)
|14
|Leah Oppenheimer (USA)
|15
|Lenore Imhof (USA)
|16
|Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (USA)
|17
|Molly Hurford (USA)
|18
|Peta Takai (USA)
|19
|Martha Bush (USA)
|20
|Ellen Moses (USA)
|21
|Stephanie Busloff (USA)
|22
|Cindy Ma (USA)
|T23.
|Anneliese Haines (USA)
|T23.
|Beth Renner (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Godfrey Pollydore (USA)
|15
|pts
|2
|Zach Koop (USA)
|13
|3
|Scott Savory (USA)
|8
|4
|Colin Prensky (USA)
|7
|5
|Samuel Frias (USA)
|4
|6
|Thomas Hendry (USA)
|3
|7
|Mitchell Jacaruso (USA)
|2
|8
|Evan Murphy (USA)
|2
|9
|Daniel Schmalz (USA)
|1
|10
|Daniel Lim (USA)
|11
|Chris Worden (USA)
|12
|Jeremy Shirock (USA)
|13
|Abraham Soler (USA)
|14
|Michael Prokopec (USA)
|15
|Glenroy Griffith (USA)
|16
|Raj Seepersaud (Guy)
|17
|Steve Hylton (USA)
|18
|Willie Payton (USA)
|19
|Chris Samuels (USA)
|20
|JP Partland (USA)
|21
|Frank Arroyo (USA)
|22
|Giancarlo Bianchi (USA)
|23
|Vinicius Tavares (USA)
|24
|Brian Wolf (USA)
|25
|Tom Guimond (USA)
|26
|Conrad Gomez (USA)
|27
|Marco Bonelli (USA)
|28
|Kevin Yarde (USA)
|29
|Juan Castro (USA)
|30
|January Micko (USA)
|31
|Scott Hodder (USA)
|32
|Matt Sack (USA)
|33
|Jose Del Rosario (Dom)
|34
|Rick Prince (USA)
|35
|Jamual Nichols (USA)
|36
|Ramphy Colome (USA)
|37
|Andrew Walsh (USA)
|38
|Eric Merrill (USA)
|39
|Vladimir Borovkov (USA)
|40
|Conrad Gomez (USA)
|41
|Pascal Sauvayre (USA)
|42
|Eli Mernit (USA)
|43
|Alan Buday (USA)
|44
|Shawn Lightburn (USA)
|45
|Oso Collado (USA)
|46
|Jesus Perera (USA)
|47
|Gregory Lafiura (USA)
|48
|Scott Glenney (USA)
|49
|Junior Proverbs (USA)
|50
|Kyle Smith (USA)
|51
|Robert Brown (USA)
|52
|Tadeusz Marszalek (USA)
|53
|Phil Penman (USA)
|54
|March Bertucco (USA)
|55
|Zebulon Nelessen (USA)
|56
|Christian Venegas (USA)
