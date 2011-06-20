Image 1 of 19 IFIXBYX's Mark Purdy with special guest Damian Alfonso Lopez. Damien is recently "street legal" having been fitted with new artificial arms and outfitted by Mark for his bike. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 19 Sweeping ahead to victory with one lap to go, Douglas Repacholi (Perth UNK) seems so confident. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 19 Today's track is not working for Jarod Bunde (GS Mengoni) even though it is his forte. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 4 of 19 Germany's Benjamin Edmuller (TA/R) takes a flyer and tries to break-away like last year - but it's not working for him in 2011. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 5 of 19 Last Year's winner, Benjamin Edmuller (Transportation Alternatives/RockStar) follows Olympian Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) around the first turn. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 6 of 19 Greg Olsen (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) does his best "Time-trialing Cancellara" but it earns him no points. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 7 of 19 Australia's Douglas Repacholi (Perth UNK) starts out early to collect points. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 8 of 19 Fourth generation cyclist Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) continues his second year as a pro - keeps the family tradition going. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 9 of 19 The Men's pros line up to start under the Stars and Stripes for the National Anthem. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 10 of 19 Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan- Lokey Sanchez) gains enough points to win her sprint as well as the overall. Congrats to all. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 11 of 19 Teamate Kimberly Edwards (Gotham Girl's Racing) racks up enough points to lead her to second place. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 12 of 19 Nanci Modica (Radical Media) tries to push the pace but Raquel Miller keeps focus on keeping the field together for her sprinter as Peta Takai (Gotham Girl's Racing) jumps into the action. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 13 of 19 Today's gunner, Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan-Lokey Sanchez) sets her sights on moving the team forward. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 14 of 19 A determined Leah Oppenheimer (CAWES p/b Specialized) holds her own with the pro women. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 15 of 19 Ellen Moses (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) tries to make an early break. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 16 of 19 The Women's pros line up to start. This year's main sponsor Rockstar Games did a great job of planning the event. The race this year is for points. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 17 of 19 Traditionally held each Fathers Day, the first races are always about the future of cycling- New York's Kids. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 19 The 38th Annual Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic kicked off today under a beautiful sky at the crossroads of all things cool-Harlem. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 19 of 19 And it's all smiles as Douglas Repacholi (Perth UNK) takes the points race. Congratulations to all of today's winners. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

European track specialist Leif Lampater earned the Omnium victory in the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic presented by Rockstar Games at Marcus Garvey Park in New York City. The race was a track format for the first time in its 38-year history.

Lampater (Transportation Advocacy/Rockstar), a two-time national champion German racer who owns half a dozen six-day race wins and three World Cup victories, won the first round points race and placed seventh in the second round elimination race. He bested Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling) and Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in the Omnium. Lampater earned 44 points on the day.

"I really liked the course," said Lampater, who took second in last year's edition. "The audience was great this year, the weather was very good. I had enough motivation to make it a German race again."

Lampater and German teammate Benjamin Edmüller battled with Argentenian riders Borrajo and Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home) at the front of the peloton throughout the 30 lap points race.

Lampater and Edmüller finished first and third in the points race, with 30 and 20 points, respectively. Borrajo earned the maximum points by winning the final sprint, which was hotly contested with riders across the road. He took second in the points race, earning 25.

"Argentina versus Germany is a dream scenario for any promoter of any sport," said promoter John Eustice. "The match lived up to expectations with a heated duel that pushed the limits."

American track racing star and 2008 Olympian Bobby Lea beat Gabriel Acaba (CRCA/L-Raphael.com) in the elimination race — but for second. Australian rider Doug Repacholi attacked 25:30 into the race, and the field never responded. The track rider's aggressive tactic gave him enough of a gap on the battling peloton where he interacted with the crowd by waving his hands, encouraging cheering as he passed by during laps. Repacholi totaled 35 points in the Omnium, finishing fourth.

Following the elimination of Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team), Acaba and Lea played cat and mouse, chasing each other across the road leading up to the final 300 meters. The riders then waited for the other to jump, and Lea, who placed sixth in the points race with a total of seven points, earned 40 points for the Omnium with his second place elimination race finish on the final sprint.

"The racing fascinated the crowd," Eustice said. "It was fast, dynamic and thrilling. A success."

Franco Marvulli (I Challenge Myself Team/Rockstar) was the pace setter for much of the points race. Marvulli led out his European teammates on every sprint lap until he flicked his elbow to signal exhaustion.

Gavriel Epstein (Garmin-Transitions) attempted to escape several times to earn sprint points against a peloton filled with seasoned track riders. However, the gap never grew to more than a few seconds.

Full Results

Keirin Exhibition # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Godfrey Pollydore (USA) 2 Jackie Simes (USA) 3 Anthony Lowe (USA) 4 Hugo Barrette (Can) 5 Augusto Sanchez (USA) 6 Bobby Lea (USA) 7 Daniel Sullivan 8 Iggy Silva (USA) 9 Colin Prensky (USA) 10 Matt Diefenbach (USA) 11 Barry Miller (USA) 12 Andy Lakatosh 13 Guido Palma (Arg) 14 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) 15 Stalin Quiterio (USA) 16 Leif Lampater (Ger) 17 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger)

Pro Men's Omnium (Overall) Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leif Lampater (Ger) 40 pts 2 Bobby Lea (USA) 40 3 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) 36 4 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) 35 5 Stalin Quiterio (USA) 32 6 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) 30 7 Gabriel Acaba (PuR) 28 8 Iggy Silva (USA) 23 9 Demis Aleman (Arg) 18 10 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) 17 11 Roberto Torres-Aguiar (PuR) 17 12 Augusto Sanchez (USA) 16 13 Franco Marvulli (Swi) 15 14 Edwin Bull (USA) 14 15 Maurice Gamanho (USA) 14 16 Jackie Simes (USA) 14 17 Jermaine Burrowes (USA) 13 18 Rodney Santiago (PuR) 12 19 Andreas Muller (Aut) 12 20 Anthony Taylor (USA) 9 21 Lynn Murray (Ant) 6 22 Adam Alexander (Tri) 5 23 Barry Miller (USA) 4 24 John Durso (USA) 2 25 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) 1

Pro Men's Elimination Results # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) 2 Bobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling- 3 Gabriel Acaba (PuR) CRCA / L-Raphael.com 4 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory T 5 Stalin Quiterio (USA) James Vincent Racing 6 Franco Marvulli (Swi) I Challenge Myself/R 7 Leif Lampater (Ger) TA/R* 8 Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory T 9 Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios 10 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis – Sutter Home 11 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) TA/R* 12 Andreas Muller (Aut) I Challenge Myself/R 13 Roberto Torres-Aguiar (PuR) Champion System Raci 14 Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory T 15 Augusto Sanchez (USA) GS Mengoni 16 Anthony Taylor (USA) CRCA / L-Raphael.com 17 Barry Miller (USA) Glacial Energy / Pis 18 Adam Alexander (Tri) CRCA/Foundation 19 John Durso (USA) Colavita Racing 20 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Raci 21 Paul Burrowes (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED 22 Anthony Lowe (USA) Die Hard – Think Rac 23 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis – Sutter Home 24 Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis – Sutter Home 25 Jermaine Burrowes (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED 26 Greg Olsen (USA) CRCA/Jonathan Adler 28 Gavriel Epstein (USA) 29 Nik Reinert (USA) Van Dessel Factory T 30 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis – Sutter Home 31 Evan Carstens (RSA) 32 Giuseppe Atzeni (Swi) I Challenge Myself/R 33 Zack Noonan (USA) FCS Cycling Team 34 Roosevelt Marte (USA) GS Mengoni 35 Anthony Hall (USA) CRCA/Jonathan Adler 36 Rodney Santiago (PuR) Champion System Raci 37 Wilson Vasquez (USA) GS Mengoni 38 Thomas Ashley (NZl) Team NZ Pro Cycling 39 David Sommerville (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED 40 Jarod Bunde (USA) GS Mengoni DNS Lynn Murray (Ant) CRCA / L-Raphael.com DNS Chad Butts (USA) CRCA-enduranceWERX DNS Sergio Atocha (USA) Champion System Raci DNS Horace Burrowes (USA) WS UNITED/MANGO SEED DNS Ryan Sabga (Tri) Black Dog Profession DNS Hugo Barrette (Can) Unattached DNS Kit Karzen (USA) NOW-MS Society

Pro Men's Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leif Lampater (Ger) 28 pts 2 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) 20 3 Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) 18 4 Demis Aleman (Arg) 13 5 Stalin Quiterio (USA) 10 6 Bobby Lea (USA) 7 7 Jackie Simes (USA) 6 8 Jermaine Burrowes (USA) 5 9 Rodney Santiago (PuR) 2 10 Iggy Silva (USA) 1 11 Augusto Sanchez (USA) 1 12 Roberto Torres-Aguiar (PuR) 1 13 Gabriel Acaba (PuR) 14 Edwin Bull (USA) 15 Lynn Murray (Ant) 16 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) 17 Anthony Taylor (USA) 18 Andreas Muller (Aut) 19 Adam Alexander (Tri) 20 Maurice Gamanho (USA) 21 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) 22 John Durso (USA) 23 Jarod Bunde (USA) 24 Anthony Lowe (USA) 25 Evan Carstens (RSA) 26 Horace Burrowes (USA) 27 Anthony Hall (USA) 28 Sergio Atocha (USA) 29 Ryan Sabga (Tri) 30 Gavriel Epstein (USA) 31 Barry Miller (USA) 32 Giuseppe Atzeni (Swi) 33 Greg Olsen (USA) 34 Paul Burrowes (USA) 35 Nik Reinert (USA) 36 Guido Palma (Arg) 37 Franco Marvulli (Swi) 38 Wilson Vasquez (USA) 39 Roosevelt Marte (USA) 40 Thomas Ashley (NZl) 41 Zack Noonan (USA) 42 Chad Butts (USA) 43 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) 44 David Sommerville (USA) 45 Hugo Barrette (Can) 46 Kit Karzen (USA)

Women's P/1/2/3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Lotito (USA) 17 pts 2 Kimberly Edwards (USA) 12 3 Caryl Gale (USA) 10 4 Emily Underwood (USA) 9 5 Laura Summers (USA) 6 6 Siri Hildonen (USA) 1 7 Tracy Wargo (USA) 8 Cheryl Wolf (USA) 9 Amy Cutler (USA) 10 Virginia Solomon (USA) 11 Raquel Miller (USA) 12 Nanci Modica (USA) 13 Frances Morrison (USA) 14 Leah Oppenheimer (USA) 15 Lenore Imhof (USA) 16 Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (USA) 17 Molly Hurford (USA) 18 Peta Takai (USA) 19 Martha Bush (USA) 20 Ellen Moses (USA) 21 Stephanie Busloff (USA) 22 Cindy Ma (USA) T23. Anneliese Haines (USA) T23. Beth Renner (USA)