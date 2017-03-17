Halvorsen wins Handzame Classic
U23 world champ outsprints Blythe and Dehaes in Belgium
Under-23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen (Joker Icopal) proved his class once again Friday with a sprint victory at the Handzame Classic ahead of British champion Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
Blythe's Aqua Blue Sport team controlled the front of the bunch over the final five kilometres in Belgium, but it was Halvorsen who had the advantage as the sprinters jumped out of the final right-hand turn. Blythe poured on the power but was unable to get on terms with the young Norwegian.
"It was very hard," Halvorsen said of the finale. "There was crosswind, but the team did a really, really good job, and I'm so proud of them."
The win is just Halvorsen's second in the pro ranks, but he showed no lack of confidence going up against more experienced sprinters during the bunch kick in Kortemark.
"You know all of them have just two legs, so … yeah," he said. "We are just a Continental team on paper, but they are so strong."
Blythe, who was also second in the sprint at the end of Wednesday’s Nokere Koerse, was obviously disappointed in not bringing home the win for his team.
"It was good, but I should have won," he said. "I just messed the sprint up a little bit. I was a bit too far back. I was just coming at him with speed. I think another 10 metres I'd have had him, but that's racing."
How it unfolded
Six riders animated the race in the early going, with Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors), Jonas Koch (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) and Timothy Stevens (Pauwels sauzen-Vastgoedservice) escaping the bunch and setting off for a day out front.
The peloton was obviously anxious for a sprint at the finish of the 192.7km mostly flat race that started in Bredene and finished in Kortemark, and the bunch caught the leaders with 36km to go.
With the breakaway in check, attacks started to fly from the peloton. Dries De Bondt (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) was the first to try, leading the race through the eventual finish line with two laps left of the finishing circuit, but he was never allowed much of an advantage, with a hungry peloton sweeping him up before long.
Consistent attacking over the final 20 kilometres drove up the pace, with small groups peeling away but not managing to make anything stick.
The bunch took the bell for the final lap together, with Joker Icopal setting the pace. Bora-Hansgrohe took up duty on the front from Joker, hoping to set up Erik Baška to defend his 2016 win.
Aqua Blue Sport was the next team to drive up the pace over the final kilometres, setting up the big bunch sprint, but it was Joker's Halvorsen that emerged victorious at the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|4:15:31
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|10
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Bauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|20
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|21
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|25
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|27
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|28
|Przemysław Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|29
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|30
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop
|31
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|41
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|42
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|44
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|45
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|46
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|50
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|53
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|58
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|61
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:17
|64
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|66
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:27
|67
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|69
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:01
|70
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|71
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:19
|72
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:32
|73
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|74
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:42
|75
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|76
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|77
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:21
|78
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|79
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:14
|80
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|81
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|82
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Jacob Scott (Gbr) An Post Chain Reaction
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Sean Mackinnon (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:23
|87
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger)Development Team Sunweb
|0:04:25
|88
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|90
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:06:47
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|92
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|93
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
